Palm Beach County football power rankings: Top 5 rivalry matchup looms in Week 9
District or non-district, Week 8's marquee matchups delivered for a fitting scramble of the Palm Beach County high school football power rankings. If you spent the weekend wondering where, or even if, your team may fall after a first-ever tie and reintroducing old friends in Palm Beach County's Top 10, look no further.
LAWSUIT: Boca Raton’s “The Preserve” Blocking Top Ranked 12-Year-Old From Tennis Practice
Welles Newman Is Top-Ranked in Florida. But The Preserve Is Accused Of Setting Rules Blocking Practice. Lawsuit Filed… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Welles Newman is a top-ranked USTA 12-and-under player, but The Preserve at Boca Raton seems intent on dashing her […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
wflx.com
Joan Jett & the Blackhearts to perform at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek
Female rocker Joan Jett is coming to South Florida next year. Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will perform March 9 at the outdoor stage at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, the venue announced Wednesday. The 64-year-old singer and guitarist is known for such hits as "I Love Rock 'n Roll," "Bad...
WPBF News 25
VIDEO: Sharks seen swimming in shallow waters along Singer Island
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A viewer sent WPBF 25 News video of sharks swimming along Singer Island Tuesday. The person said that six to eight sharks were in the shallow areas of the surf throughout the day. Watch the full video of the sharks swimming below.
Why Florida’s stone crab claw prices are so ‘astronomical’ at start of 2022-23 season
Eager to crack into fresh stone crab claws with sides of mustard dipping sauce? Be prepared to pay record-high prices again. Mere days into stone crab season, local seafood markets, restaurants and wholesalers say strong weekend winds and lean traps along Florida’s Gulf Coast are limiting supplies of the crustacean delicacy. Meanwhile, inflation is driving up per-pound prices $10 to $20 higher ...
In restaurant news: Mama YaTai and Donut opens in Davie; Portside Breakfast & Lunch docking in West Palm Beach
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Opening Portside Breakfast & Lunch, West Palm Beach This daytime diner-style restaurant, registered to Francis Cecere Jr. and sons Phillip, Matthew and ...
floridaweekly.com
Flamingo Park announces holiday home tour
The Flamingo Park Neighborhood Association has announced the return of its Holiday Historic Home Tour, taking place 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. Since the inaugural tour in 1991, hosts have opened their homes, decorated for the holidays, to visitors from all around South Florida. Two pandemic years have intervened since the 26th home tour in 2019.
Coming soon: Pelican’s SnoBalls returning to South Florida — find out where
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Here’s what’s coming soon to a city near you. Won-Tom’s, Deerfield Beach A mashup of Mexican, seafood bites and Asian street food, this new restaurant from Troy Ganter (Papa’s Raw Bar in Lighthouse Point) is scheduled to open next spring inside The Cove Shopping Center on the Intracoastal ...
TICKET ALERT: Andrea Bocelli Announces South Florida Dates in 2023
The record-breaking, award-winning, multi-platinum-selling Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli has announced South Florida tour dates featuring a Valentine’s Day show at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise. The Tuesday, February 14 concert features songs from Bocelli’s wide-ranging repertoire, ranging from early fan favorites to his latest full-length studio album Believe, as...
Florida Woman Scores $4 Million Lottery Prize Months After Buying Ticket
The Mega Millions drawing happened back in May.
franchising.com
Kona Ice Brings a One-of-a-Kind Experience to Residents in Palm Beach County
Mobile Franchise Expands in Florida, Giving Back to Community Schools and Organizations. October 19, 2022 // Franchising.com // LAKE WORTH, Fla. - Bringing tropical tunes and cups of shaved ice everywhere it stops, Kona Ice is expanding in Palm Beach County. Introducing its distinctive blend of entertainment, gourmet frozen treats and FUN-draising, the Kona Ice experience is unlike any other in the area. Serving up good vibes in a cool ride, Kona Ice is now cruisin’ through Lake Worth, Boca Raton and Coconut Creek.
miamirealtors.com
Palm Beach County Single-Family Luxury Home Sales Jump Again; Total Active Listings Rise for Third Consecutive Month
MIAMI — Palm Beach County single-family luxury home sales rose for the second consecutive month in September 2022 as total inventory increased for the third straight month, according to the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system. “After two record years for home sales,...
This Is Florida's Best Deli
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the most amazing delis across the country.
Feast of Little Italy Serves Up Family Fun
The twenty-first annual celebration of Italian-American heritage returns to Abacoa in Jupiter November 4-6 The post Feast of Little Italy Serves Up Family Fun appeared first on Jupiter Magazine.
Rodent droppings lead to closure of buffet eatery, Mexican restaurant
Rodent feces found in a Mexican restaurant dining room and in a buffet eatery’s storage room were among the issues that triggered temporary shutdowns at two South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
fox35orlando.com
Here are the best taco spots in Florida
Looking to try out a new taco spot? Yelp says these six Florida restaurants make some of the best tacos in the country. Yelp revealed its roundup of the top 100 taco spots in the US and here's how the six spots in the state ranked. 14. Taqueria El Asador...
luxury-houses.net
This $14,999,999 Transitional Modern Home has An Exceptional Open Floor Plan with only The Finest Finishes in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
1612 SE 11th Street in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 1612 SE 11th St, Fort Lauderdale, Florida is a transitional modern home boasts an amazing open floor plan with the finest finishes, an exceptional outdoor area with a summer kitchen, pebble tech pool, covered patio and more. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 4,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1612 SE 11th Street, please contact Sandra Tagliamonte (Phone: 954-818-4219) at One Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
BUYER’S MARKET? Boca Raton, Delray Beach Home Sale Prices Drop
BUT… YOU CAN CALL IT ANYTHING YOU WANT! QUARTER TO QUARTER IS DOWN. YEAR TO YEAR IS UP! TO QUOTE BILLY JOEL: “SHADES OF GRAY WHEREVER I GO…” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Just like everything else in 2022, you can interpret the latest […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
flkeysnews.com
Roaches. Rodents. Mold dripping onto ice. Florida Keys to Palm Beach restaurant filth
After a week off, the Sick and Shut Down List returns with the usual multi-county representation, vermin and ice machine issues. So, let’s get to it. READ BEFORE YOU WRITE OR CALL: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing an inspection.
Tropical Fruit Tree & Edible Plant Sale Returns
Vendors from across the state will descend on the South Florida Fairgrounds for the annual sale October 22 The post Tropical Fruit Tree & Edible Plant Sale Returns appeared first on Palm Beach Illustrated.
