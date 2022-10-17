ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

atozsports.com

NFL should feel unsafe after latest Cowboys game

The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night by a score of 26-17. Despite the loss, there should be confidence coming out of the Cowboys’ facilities in Frisco. Dallas fell down big early to the undefeated Eagles — trailing 20-0 at the half. However, the Cowboys...
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

Philadelphia Eagles HC Nick Sirianni Hurls ‘F Bomb’ at Dallas Cowboys Bench: VIDEO

On Sunday night, a fight broke out between Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys players in the closing moments of the primetime matchup. Not long after, cameras captured Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni visibly angered by the Cowboys. Thanks to high-definition footage, we know exactly what Sirianni screamed at Dallas’ bench and we’ll just say it wasn’t complimentary.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

ESPN Analyst: "Cowboys Were Better" Than Eagles Despite Loss

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, with quarterback Cooper Rush having suffering his worst game in the process. But at least one ESPN analyst feels that despite the 26-17 loss, the Cowboys were the better team. On Wednesday's edition of Get Up, Domonique Foxworth made the...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Philadelphia Eagles Fan's Racy Tattoo Is Going Viral

The Philadelphia Eagles are flying high after starting the season with a 6-0 record thanks to Sunday's win over the Dallas Cowboys. Philadelphia is the only undefeated team left in the NFL and Eagles fans are starting to feel themselves a little bit. The team looks to be one of the best in the league on both sides of the ball and is the favorite to make it out of the NFC right now.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

New Jersey Governor Angers Giants, Jets Fans With Eagles, Phillies Tweet

NJ governor angers Giants, Jets fans with Eagles, Phillies tweet originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The governor of New Jersey might have lost the votes of some Giants and Jets fans. Governor Phil Murphy tweeted congratulations on Monday to the Philadelphia Eagles and Philadelphia Phillies, ignoring the two football...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Ex-Eagles receiver scheduled to visit Ravens

That seems to be a possibility. ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Monday:. Veteran free-agent WR DeSean Jackson is scheduled to visit the Ravens on Tuesday, his agent @DrewJRosenhaus confirmed. At 35, Jackson wants to continue playing. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But the Ravens seem to be...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX43.com

Trubisky comes off bench as Steelers stun Brady, Bucs 20-18

PITTSBURGH — Mitch Trubisky stood on the Acrisure Stadium sideline two weeks ago with a baseball cap on, his future uncertain and his chance at proving he's a capable NFL starting quarterback all but gone. He didn’t complain. Or throw a tantrum. Or give up his captaincy for that...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX43.com

Eagles football team to release 'A Philly Special Christmas' album

PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles are releasing a Christmas album... that is, the football team, not the band. The undefeated team plans to release a seven-song album that showcases the vocal talent of star football players, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. The album will be called "A Philly Special Christmas."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX43.com

Pittston native Charley Trippi dies at 100

ATHENS, Ga. — Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi, a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy at Georgia who went on to lead the Cardinals to their most recent NFL championship in 1947, died Wednesday. He was 100. The University of Georgia announced that Trippi died peacefully...
ATHENS, GA
The Associated Press

No. 15 Auburn reloads after losing Smith, Kessler to NBA

The Auburn Tigers have arrived as a basketball program. That’s evidenced not only by their first Final Four appearance and No. 1 ranking under coach Bruce Pearl, it’s also clear in how many players they’re losing early to the NBA without dampening the expectations. The preseason No. 15 Tigers are having to replace first-round draft picks Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler, who both played only one season in Auburn. But they led Auburn to a stint atop the national rankings for the first time before Miami crashed the party with a second-round NCAA Tournament upset. “Last season, there was a period where we were the best team in college basketball, which is pretty special,” said Pearl, who led Auburn to the Final Four in 2019. “And I really thought almost every game we played last year, for the first time in my career, I think I had the better team.”
AUBURN, AL

