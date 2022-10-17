The Auburn Tigers have arrived as a basketball program. That’s evidenced not only by their first Final Four appearance and No. 1 ranking under coach Bruce Pearl, it’s also clear in how many players they’re losing early to the NBA without dampening the expectations. The preseason No. 15 Tigers are having to replace first-round draft picks Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler, who both played only one season in Auburn. But they led Auburn to a stint atop the national rankings for the first time before Miami crashed the party with a second-round NCAA Tournament upset. “Last season, there was a period where we were the best team in college basketball, which is pretty special,” said Pearl, who led Auburn to the Final Four in 2019. “And I really thought almost every game we played last year, for the first time in my career, I think I had the better team.”

AUBURN, AL ・ 23 MINUTES AGO