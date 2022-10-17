CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It would be an understatement to say Charlotte's growing — quickly — but now the Queen City has been named among the 10 fastest-growing U.S. cities. Researchers at the University of North Carolina's Kenan-Flagler Business School named Charlotte the No. 8 fastest-growing city in the country as part of its 2022 American Growth Project. The report measured cities' economies based on several factors, including consumption, investment, government spending, as well as household and business incomes to rank the metros with the most rapid growth.

