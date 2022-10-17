SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Either Bryce Harper or Manny Machado will be playing in the World Series this year.Harper's Philadelphia Phillies will face Machado's San Diego Padres in an all-wild card NL Championship Series starting Tuesday night at Petco Park. It's not exactly the matchup most fans would have predicted, but neither slugger is about to apologize about their teams making thrilling October runs as the two lowest seeds."I think, honestly, we've got the two best teams going up against each other, and it's going to be a fun week for sure," said Machado, who had an MVP-caliber season as...

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO