Harper, Machado tangle in wild-card NLCS between Phils, Pads
SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Either Bryce Harper or Manny Machado will be playing in the World Series this year.Harper's Philadelphia Phillies will face Machado's San Diego Padres in an all-wild card NL Championship Series starting Tuesday night at Petco Park. It's not exactly the matchup most fans would have predicted, but neither slugger is about to apologize about their teams making thrilling October runs as the two lowest seeds."I think, honestly, we've got the two best teams going up against each other, and it's going to be a fun week for sure," said Machado, who had an MVP-caliber season as...
Padres' bats go silent against Phillies in NLCS opener
Juan Soto, Manny Machado and unlikely star Trent Grisham went silent for the San Diego Padres, giving the Petco Park faithful little to get loud about in the city’s first NLCS since 1998.
FOX43.com
Phillies ready to take on Padres in NLCS | Here's what you need to know
PHILADELPHIA — Either Bryce Harper or Manny Machado will be playing in the World Series this year. Harper’s Philadelphia Phillies will face Machado’s San Diego Padres in an all-wild card NL Championship Series starting Tuesday night at Petco Park. It’s not exactly the matchup most fans would have predicted, but neither slugger is about to apologize about their teams making thrilling October runs as the two lowest seeds.
CBS News
Phillies-Padres NLCS Game 1 live updates and more
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- When the Philadelphia Phillies fired Joe Girardi on June 3 after a 22-29 start, this seemed like a dream coming from the Citizens Bank Park parking lots, but, it's reality. The Phillies are four wins away from reaching the World Series. The San Diego Padres stand in...
Phillies-Padres NLCS: Probable pitchers, schedule, more
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies -- the same team that fired Joe Girardi in May when it was 22-29 -- are three wins away from winning the National League pennant. Really.The Phillies return to San Diego, the city where Bryce Harper broke his thumb one Saturday night in June, for a best-of-seven series with the Padres. The winner moves on to the World Series.Zack Wheeler tossed seven scoreless and Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper provided the power as the Phillies beat San Diego, 2-0, in Game 1 on Tuesday night.But, things didn't go well for the Phillies in Game 2....
CBS Sports
Padres vs. Phillies score: Live updates as Yu Darvish, Zack Wheeler square off in NLCS Game 1
The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres are beginning their best-of-seven National League Championship Series on Tuesday night at Petco Park. The winner of the series will claim the NL pennant and advance to the World Series. The Phillies reached this point after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending champion Atlanta Braves; the Padres by toppling the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Here's how to watch Tuesday's Game 1.
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: Schedule, game times, TV channel, live stream as Padres, Phillies kick off NLCS
Major League Baseball's 2022 postseason continued Tuesday as the Phillies took a 1-0 NLCS lead against the Padres in San Diego. Earlier in the day, the Yankees ousted the Guardians in ALDS Game 5 to advance to the ALCS. The Astros will host the Yankees in ALCS Game 1 on Wednesday night.
NLCS Game 2: Phillies fall to Padres; series tied 1-1
The San Diego Padres defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 8-5 in Game 2 to tie the NLCS series 1-1 Wednesday night.
FOX Sports
Phillies-Padres: Verlander's five key players in the NLCS
The NLCS is upon us, and two teams that no one expected just a matter of weeks ago are battling it out for the pennant. The fifth-seeded San Diego Padres and the sixth-seeded Philadelphia Phillies begin the best-of-seven series at Petco Park on Tuesday (with all seven games airing on FOX or FS1). The Padres upset the New York Mets in the wild-card round in three games before defeating the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in four games in the NLDS.
CBS Sports
Padres vs. Phillies score: Live updates as Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber homer in NLCS Game 1
The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres are beginning their best-of-seven National League Championship Series on Tuesday night at Petco Park. With an ace for each team on the mound (Padres' Yu Darvish and Phillies' Zack Wheeler), the Phillies got on the board first in the fourth inning when Bryce Harper hit his fourth homer of the postseason, a solo shot. Kyle Schwarber made it 2-0 in the sixth inning with a 488-foot homer off Darvish, the longest ever at Petco Park. Here's how to watch Tuesday's Game 1.
FOX Sports
MLB Playoffs 2022: Phillies take Game 1 of well-matched NLCS vs. Padres
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies each arrived here by surmounting a team from their own division that had bested them all season. They each arrived here, their first National League Championship Series in more than a decade, on the backs of top 2010 draftees who became 2019 free-agent prizes they signed to $300 million contracts.
SB Nation
Padres even up NLCS against Phillies thanks to some familial violence
A little history was made during Game 2 of the National League Championship Series with brothers Aaron and Austin Nola facing off on opposite sides. When Padres’ catcher Austin stepped to the plate against Phillies’ pitcher Aaron in the second inning, it marked the first time brothers faced off in a pitcher-hitter matchup in the playoffs. Aaron and the Phillies won that particular battle, getting him to ground out. However, they would face off again in the fifth inning, and that at-bat ended up having an impact on the final result of the game.
Phillies lose, but NLCS heads to Philadelphia for 3 straight games
The National League Championship Series between the Phillies and San Diego Padres now heads back to Philadelphia for three games with the series tied 1-1.
