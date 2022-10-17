Read full article on original website
FOX43.com
High school senior working towards his pro card | Fast Lane
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — It’s never too late to find something you want to pursue, even if it takes you from four wheels down to two. Thomasville's Wyatt Reever is a high school senior. He used to race 4-wheelers and recently made the switch to a dirt bike. This past season, Reever impressed a local amatur team owner. He joins MotoEsh and wins his first race out with the new team. Reever is trying to earn enough motorcross amatur points and work his way up to A-Class, with the goal of one day, hopefully getting his pro-card.
FOX43.com
The Pennsylvania National Horse Show jumps into full gear this week
From October 13 to 23, the Pennsylvania National Horse Show saddles up at the Pa. Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Laurel Lake, Pine Grove FSP, Shippensburg, Pennsylvania, USA By Earl Robicheaux
Pine Grove Furnace State Park is located at the northern edge of the Blue Ridge Mountains in an area known as South Mountain with the Appalachian trail running through the park. The Park is surrounded by the Michaux State Forest and the park has two lakes, Laurel Lake, the larger and Fuller Lake. In 1764 a couple of entrepreneurs build an iron furnace along Mountain Creek and established the Pine Grove Iron Works. There, they manufactured ten-plate stoves, fireplace backs, iron kettles and possibly munitions. Interestingly, a ten-plate stove was the first really portable stove which it gets its name from the fact that they required 10 different iron poring parts for their assembly. The park lies about halfway between Gettysburg to the south and Shippensburg to the north.
FOX43.com
High School Football: Week 9 schedule for Central PA
YORK, Pa. — We're into the home stretch of the regular season in Central Pennsylvania high school football. Teams are jockeying for position in their respective division races and, in some cases, looking ahead to the upcoming District 3 playoffs. FOX43 and High School Sports Live will be live...
Visit the Largest Thrift Store in the Country Right Here in Pennsylvania
There's nothing like a day spent thrifting for unique pieces and bargains. From small consignment shops to sprawling flea markets, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing places to thrift but none are as big or amazing as the giant Community Aid thrift store in Selinsgrove. Keep reading to learn more.
What parts of Pennsylvania are seeing peak color? Here’s an update on this fall’s foliage
Dry summer weather may have affected some of the popping autumn colors in Pennsylvania. What to know and a couple places that offer stunning views.
Chick-fil-A at Happy Valley has wrapped up renovations and is ready to reopen
The Patton Township restaurant has been closed since June.
myozarksonline.com
Lebanon High School Band Impresses At Carthage Maple Leaf Festival
It was the Lebanon High School band’s best run of the season, the Marching Yellowjackets took home Best Hornline, Best Percussion, and Best Auxiliary captions in finals of the 56th annual Maple Leaf Festival in Carthage on Saturday. Against some of the best bands in the state. The Lebanon Band was also awarded First Place in finals and the Sweepstakes Award for best-combined parade and field band!!
echo-pilot.com
Treasure of the Susquehanna: You can see and touch more than 1,000 ancient rock carvings
He pulled his aluminum jon boat alongside the biggest rock in the river. Paul Nevin cut the motor, secured his anchor and stepped barefoot into another world. Gulls screeched overhead. The Safe Harbor Dam hummed, looming upriver. Water flowed by fast but smooth and easy. Steep, tree-covered hills rise on...
VIDEO: James Franklin Explodes During U-M Tunnel Altercation
Emotions were running high when Michigan and Penn State entered the tunnel at Michigan Stadium during halftime.
abc27.com
New “state-of-the-art” carwash coming to Lebanon County
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The new Lebanon County Rolling Thunder Express carwash, owned by Patrick Lewis, is set to open up in January 2023. The new carwash is going to be located right next door to Klick Lewis automotive dealership – in the space that used to be utilized as their used car lot.
abc27.com
New basketball, pickleball court opens in Lebanon County
ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — New sports courts in Annville, Lebanon County have opened to the public. A ribbon cutting happened on Wednesday, Oct. 19 for the basketball and pickleball courts on East Maple Street. There are new basketball backboards and rims as well as a new surface and paint...
FOX43.com
Habitat for Humanity hosts 'Women Build Week'
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity kicked off its Women’s Build Week on Tuesday. Three active home build sites will be worked on by an all-female construction crew. The locations are at Habitat for Humanity's Lime Street and Fremont Street build sites in Lancaster City, and the new Chestnut Street Build in N. Cornwall Township, adjacent to the City of Lebanon.
thebablueprint.com
Bellwood-Antis converts practice field into airport
The biggest problem facing the Bellwood-Antis Highschool has been its the transportation infrastructure. This problem has been prevalent ever since the implementation of a one way entrance into the school. To help with the transportation problem, Bellwood is implementing a landing zone for airplanes and helicopters. This landing zone will...
The Centralia Mine Fires of Pennsylvania: Burning Underground Since 1962
Steam rises from the Centralia mine fire burn zone. Credit: Flickr/rocbolt. According to Wikipedia, the Centralia mine fire is a coal-seam fire that has been burning in the labyrinth of abandoned coal mines underneath the borough of Centralia, Pennsylvania, United States, since at least May 27, 1962.
State College
What’s Up with the Purple Street Lights?
It’s a bit of a mystery that’s happening nationwide and here in Centre County: purple street lights, like you may have seen on Curtin Road, South Atherton Street or Whitehall Road in State College. Lights are turning purple in other states too, including Nebraska, Kentucky, Iowa and Kansas,...
abc27.com
Oz responds to dog research attacks during York County visit
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz spoke to the York Rotary Club on Wednesday where he faced questions regarding his opponent and ads targeting him. The disturbing and powerful television ad from a Democratic Super PAC suggested that Oz killed puppies as part of...
abc27.com
Carlisle residents frustrated by delays in mail delivery
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Many Midstaters have not been getting their mail for weeks, including people in Carlisle. Some say the post office is not being very helpful. This is not a new problem. abc27 reported similar issues in the fall of 2021. The post office is telling residents they are seriously short-staffed. One woman said she understands, but she wants them to do something.
echo-pilot.com
Five Pennsylvania dog breeders on Humane Society's Horrible Hundred list
Nearly half of the dog breeders that landed on the Humane Society of the United States’ annual “Horrible Hundred” list of puppy mills are repeat offenders, including four from Pennsylvania. One of those breeders, from Lebanon County, landed on the annual list for the second time because...
Controversy brewing in Boggs Township
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Controversy is brewing in Boggs Township after community members appealed to local officials looking for help in regards to neighbors using Tannerite. Tannerite is an explosive used for target practice and when struck it causes a huge explosion. This is not the first time this has been an issue. Last […]
