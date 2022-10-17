ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Royal, PA

FOX43.com

High school senior working towards his pro card | Fast Lane

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — It’s never too late to find something you want to pursue, even if it takes you from four wheels down to two. Thomasville's Wyatt Reever is a high school senior. He used to race 4-wheelers and recently made the switch to a dirt bike. This past season, Reever impressed a local amatur team owner. He joins MotoEsh and wins his first race out with the new team. Reever is trying to earn enough motorcross amatur points and work his way up to A-Class, with the goal of one day, hopefully getting his pro-card.
THOMASVILLE, PA
landscapephotographymagazine.com

Laurel Lake, Pine Grove FSP, Shippensburg, Pennsylvania, USA By Earl Robicheaux

Pine Grove Furnace State Park is located at the northern edge of the Blue Ridge Mountains in an area known as South Mountain with the Appalachian trail running through the park. The Park is surrounded by the Michaux State Forest and the park has two lakes, Laurel Lake, the larger and Fuller Lake. In 1764 a couple of entrepreneurs build an iron furnace along Mountain Creek and established the Pine Grove Iron Works. There, they manufactured ten-plate stoves, fireplace backs, iron kettles and possibly munitions. Interestingly, a ten-plate stove was the first really portable stove which it gets its name from the fact that they required 10 different iron poring parts for their assembly. The park lies about halfway between Gettysburg to the south and Shippensburg to the north.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
FOX43.com

High School Football: Week 9 schedule for Central PA

YORK, Pa. — We're into the home stretch of the regular season in Central Pennsylvania high school football. Teams are jockeying for position in their respective division races and, in some cases, looking ahead to the upcoming District 3 playoffs. FOX43 and High School Sports Live will be live...
YORK, PA
myozarksonline.com

Lebanon High School Band Impresses At Carthage Maple Leaf Festival

It was the Lebanon High School band’s best run of the season, the Marching Yellowjackets took home Best Hornline, Best Percussion, and Best Auxiliary captions in finals of the 56th annual Maple Leaf Festival in Carthage on Saturday. Against some of the best bands in the state. The Lebanon Band was also awarded First Place in finals and the Sweepstakes Award for best-combined parade and field band!!
LEBANON, PA
abc27.com

New “state-of-the-art” carwash coming to Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The new Lebanon County Rolling Thunder Express carwash, owned by Patrick Lewis, is set to open up in January 2023. The new carwash is going to be located right next door to Klick Lewis automotive dealership – in the space that used to be utilized as their used car lot.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New basketball, pickleball court opens in Lebanon County

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — New sports courts in Annville, Lebanon County have opened to the public. A ribbon cutting happened on Wednesday, Oct. 19 for the basketball and pickleball courts on East Maple Street. There are new basketball backboards and rims as well as a new surface and paint...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
FOX43.com

Habitat for Humanity hosts 'Women Build Week'

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity kicked off its Women’s Build Week on Tuesday. Three active home build sites will be worked on by an all-female construction crew. The locations are at Habitat for Humanity's Lime Street and Fremont Street build sites in Lancaster City, and the new Chestnut Street Build in N. Cornwall Township, adjacent to the City of Lebanon.
LANCASTER, PA
thebablueprint.com

Bellwood-Antis converts practice field into airport

The biggest problem facing the Bellwood-Antis Highschool has been its the transportation infrastructure. This problem has been prevalent ever since the implementation of a one way entrance into the school. To help with the transportation problem, Bellwood is implementing a landing zone for airplanes and helicopters. This landing zone will...
BELLWOOD, PA
State College

What’s Up with the Purple Street Lights?

It’s a bit of a mystery that’s happening nationwide and here in Centre County: purple street lights, like you may have seen on Curtin Road, South Atherton Street or Whitehall Road in State College. Lights are turning purple in other states too, including Nebraska, Kentucky, Iowa and Kansas,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27.com

Oz responds to dog research attacks during York County visit

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz spoke to the York Rotary Club on Wednesday where he faced questions regarding his opponent and ads targeting him. The disturbing and powerful television ad from a Democratic Super PAC suggested that Oz killed puppies as part of...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Carlisle residents frustrated by delays in mail delivery

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Many Midstaters have not been getting their mail for weeks, including people in Carlisle. Some say the post office is not being very helpful. This is not a new problem. abc27 reported similar issues in the fall of 2021. The post office is telling residents they are seriously short-staffed. One woman said she understands, but she wants them to do something.
CARLISLE, PA
WTAJ

Controversy brewing in Boggs Township

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Controversy is brewing in Boggs Township after community members appealed to local officials looking for help in regards to neighbors using Tannerite. Tannerite is an explosive used for target practice and when struck it causes a huge explosion. This is not the first time this has been an issue. Last […]
BELLEFONTE, PA

