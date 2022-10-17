ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

NFL Kicker Released Following Team's Loss Sunday

The Arizona Cardinals announced a couple of roster moves on Monday afternoon. Both moves are pleasing to the fan base. Arizona has activated wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins following his suspension, while cutting kicker Matt Ammendola. The Cardinals kicker has been extremely frustrating for the fan base. Ammendola, who played collegiately...
Yardbarker

Former Chicago Bears Cornerback cut by Houston Texans

The Houston Texans made some roster moves this week, including one that involved a former Chicago Bears cornerback. The Texans were looking to add help at safety earlier in the week. According to Aaron Wilson with KPRC in Houston, the Texans signed safety C.J. Moore to the team’s practice squad. The Texans cut BoPete Keyes from the practice squad to make room for Moore.
WILX-TV

Texans Let Go of Vice President

-HOUSTON (AP) - The Associated Press has confirmed that the Houston Texans have parted ways with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby. Easterby came to Houston in 2019 after working for the New England Patriots for several years. He was hired as executive vice president of team development before being promoted to his current role in January 2020. He was close to team owner Cal McNair and gained more power in the organization after coach and general manager Bill O’Brien was fired following the team’s 0-4 start in 2020.
FanSided

Houston rejoices as Texans finally rid themselves of Jack Easterby

Houston rejoices as controversial Houston Texans executive Jack Easterby was finally fired by the team after years of questionable behavior. This morning, Adam Schefter broke news that he described as a “significant shakeup”: the Houston Texans were finally parting ways with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby.
WANE-TV

Shaq Leonard back on practice field for Colts

INDIANAPOLIS – Shaquille Leonard has embarked on his second comeback in two months. The Indianapolis Colts’ All-Pro linebacker was back on the practice field Wednesday, 17 days after suffering a concussion and a broken nose in week 4 against the Tennessee Titans. The fractured nose was “significant,’’ according to coach Frank Reich, and required surgery.
numberfire.com

Texans' Brandin Cooks (coach's decision) DNP on Wednesday

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (coach's decision) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 7's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Asked about Cook's absence from practice on Wednesday, Lovie Smith said it was a "coach's decision". A missed practice coming out of a bye is a bit strange, but if Cooks return to practice on Thursday, he should be on track to face the Raiders on Sunday. Our models expect him to see 9.2 targets against Las Vegas.
