ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HuffPost

Mikaben, Haitian Singer Who Inspired A Generation, Dies Onstage In Paris

By Marco Margaritoff
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZmKKU_0icQUzT600

Haitian singer Mikaben, whose real name was Michael Benjamin, died from a suspected heart attack or cardiac arrest Saturday after suddenly collapsing onstage during a performance in Paris, according to The Guardian . He was 41 years old.

Mikaben was performing as a guest of Haitian konpa group CaRiMi at the 20,000-seat Accor Arena when social media footage showed him attempting to walk offstage and collapsing.

“End of the concert,” CaRiMi singer Mickael Guirand told the crowd, some of whom fainted after the incident, per The Miami Herald . “It’s very complicated. We need prayers.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kS68h_0icQUzT600 Mikaben, or Michael Benjamin, died of a suspected heart attack or cardiac arrest. (Photo: Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images via Getty Images)

The venue tweeted Sunday , according to a Twitter translation, that Mikaben “died following a malaise onstage and despite the intervention of the emergency services. The entire Accor Arena team is terribly affected and sends all its support to his family and loved ones in this painful ordeal.”

“I’m in no condition to talk,” the singer’s wife, who is pregnant, told The Guardian. “I lost my other half and have no words.”

His website described Mikaben as a rare artist who was prodigious in all genres, from Haitian konpa music and the Antillean Zouk to Jamaican reggae and R&B. Born in Haiti’s capital of Port-au-Prince in 1981, he spoke four languages and played several instruments.

Mikaben started singing at 15 but fully established himself as a performer in Montreal during his later studies. He began touring Canada’s music festivals in the mid-2000s, but returned to Haiti following the 2010 earthquake with a galvanizing song titled “Yon Ti Souf You Ayiti” (or “A Little Breath for Haiti”).

“This is a shock,” Wyclef Jean of The Fugees, who was born in Haiti, told the Herald. “All I could remember was his smile. This is one of the most influential and inspirational young artists of our generation.”

Tributes for Mikaben, who is survived by his wife Vanessa, poured in from peers, politicians and fans around the globe. Haiti’s prime minister, Ariel Henry, tweeted he was “devastated by the news of the sudden death” and that Haiti “lost a beautiful soul.”

“I’m in disbelief,” Haitian singer Roberto Martino told The Miami Herald. “This is somebody I was working with for years and considered a brother, a good friend. We talked almost everyday. We have a chat together. He was so happy. He couldn’t wait to get on that stage with CaRiMi.”

Mikaben had uploaded an Instagram video from inside the Accor Arena mere hours before the doors opened for attendees, thanking his fans for their endless support.

“It was one of his biggest accomplishments,” added Martino. “It’s a band he idolized. I’m at a lost for words. I’m broken.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 1

Related
Sea Coast Echo

Singer Mikaben has died aged 41

Mikaben has died after collapsing on stage. The ‘Fe Lapli’ hitmaker - whose real name was Michael Benjamin - left fans shocked after he fell to the ground as he exited the stage at the Accor Arena in Paris, where he had appeared as the guest of the music group Carmini, and it was later revealed he had passed away at the age of 41.
The Independent

Robert Cormier death: Heartland star dies aged 33 after fall

Actor Robert Cormier, best known for roles in Heartland and Netflix’s Slasher, has died aged 33. The Canadian performer died on Friday (23 September), according to his obituary. His sister later told The Hollywood Reporter that Cormier died in hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, of injuries obtained following a fall.
Cheryl E Preston

King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes

According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
The Independent

Dominican Republic cracks down at border amid Haiti chaos

As Haiti rapidly spirals into chaos, its island neighbor, the Dominican Republic, has responded with crackdowns on migrants and a military buildup the government claims will “guarantee border security.”But some fear those moves will only deepen long-existing xenophobia against Haitian migrants and harm both nations' economies.On Sunday, Dominican President Luis Abinader announced the country’s biggest purchase of military gear since 1961 – six helicopters, ten aircraft, 21 armored vehicles and four anti-riot trucks.If international troops are sent in response to an appeal by Haiti's government for help against gangs, “We would close and block the border. … It’s very...
Popculture

Rapper Young A Stunnin Dies in Shooting

Montreal-based rapper Young A Stunnin was shot and killed Tuesday night in a shooting in Montreal that left two others injured. The "New Day" rapper, whose real name is Jean-Philippe Adam, was 21. At this time, a suspect has not been identified in the musician's murder and a motive remains unclear.
HuffPost

HuffPost

178K+
Followers
10K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy