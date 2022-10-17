Read full article on original website
CNET
Who Gets Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Without Applying?
Millions of student loan borrowers anxiously await the White House's application for student loan debt forgiveness. The Department of Education previewed the form borrowers will use for debt cancellation on Oct. 11, but a lawsuit from six Republican-led states could put the brakes on it -- the federal government has already agreed to wait until Oct. 23 at the earliest to discharge any student debt under this new plan.
Student Loan Forgiveness: Eligibility Could Be Blocked If You Did This
President Joe Biden announced the much anticipated and (mostly) widely lauded administration's plan for loan forgiveness on Aug. 24. However, beyond the framework announced at the time, details are...
Student loan relief application now officially available through online portal
President Joe Biden on Monday officially unveiled the online application portal for his student loan forgiveness program for eligible borrowers.
CNET
8M Student Loan Borrowers Get Debt Relief Automatically: How It Works
A beta version of the application for federal student loan debt relief went live Friday night and will be "available on and off" for the next few weeks before the program officially launches later in October. Anyone who's eligible can apply for student loan debt relief now during this testing...
CBS News
Student loan forgiveness applications now open through beta mode website, Biden administration says
(CNN) -- The Biden administration has opened the application process for Americans seeking student debt relief in a beta period starting Friday evening, officials told CNN, allowing applicants to begin signing up before the website is formally unveiled later this month. In August, President Joe Biden announced his decision to...
CNET
Here's Who Can't Get Their Student Loans Canceled
The US Education Department has officially launched the Biden administration's online student-loan forgiveness application, enabling millions of borrowers to apply to have up to $10,000 in student loans wiped away -- or $20,000 if they have Pell Grants. More than 8 million people have already applied to have their debt canceled, President Joe Biden said Monday at the White House.
Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now
Since President Joe Biden announced his plans to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for qualifying Americans last month, people have been wondering: When can I apply? See: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails...
How Do I Find Out If My Student Loans Will Be Forgiven?
While campaigning during the run-up to the 2020 presidential election, President Joe Biden pledged to cancel $10,000 worth of student loan debt per borrower. The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How...
CNET
Parents Need to Apply for Student Loan Forgiveness This Month, Too
President Joe Biden's Aug. 24 announcement of $10,000 to $20,000 in student loan debt cancellation was great news for many student borrowers, and it was also a happy event for many parents of college students. The currently proposed plan to forgive student loan debt for borrowers earning $125,000 a year...
Student loan relief applications are live. But it could take a long time for borrowers to receive forgiveness.
Student loan relief applications are live. But receiving forgiveness all comes down to what happens with multiple lawsuits against the program.
Student Loan Forgiveness: Don’t Be Caught Off Guard When Application Goes Live in October — How To Prepare
The Biden administration's federal student loan forgiveness program, unveiled to great fanfare in August, has run into some bumps getting up and running -- including multiple lawsuits that aim to...
These two types of student loans aren't eligible for forgiveness, new guidance says
The Biden administration has changed its guidance to eliminate some student loans from eligibility for forgiveness, a major reversal as the Department of Education makes final preparations to launch debt relief applications. As of Thursday, borrowers with student loans through the Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) program and Perkins Loans...
CNET
Parents Can Now File for Student Loan Debt Relief, Too
After quietly launching a "beta version" of the student loan debt relief application on Friday night, the White House officially launched its program to forgive $10,000 to $20,000 in federal student loans for eligible borrowers on Monday. The plan to cancel student loan debt for borrowers earning $125,000 a year...
Millions of PPP Loans Were Flagged as Potentially Fraudulent. Many Were Never Investigated.
If the protesters who clashed with police and smashed their way through the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, truly wanted to "stop the steal," perhaps their ire should have been directed a few blocks south. While the chaos was unfolding at the Capitol, bureaucrats at the Small Business Administration...
Why you should apply for Biden's student-loan forgiveness before mid-November
A beta version of the student-debt relief application just launched and you should submit by mid-November to get relief before payments resume.
Biden's student-loan relief application will open any day. Here are 5 steps to prepare.
President Biden's plan to erase up to $20,000 in student loans will require millions of borrowers to fill out an application to receive approval, a step that will likely be available within days. The application will open in October, which will be a "short online application," the Department of Education...
Student loan forgiveness applications now open online. Here are the details
The U.S. Department of Education launched the official application form Monday for student-loan borrowers for debt relief after a trial run over the weekend.
AOL Corp
Student loan forgiveness: AOC offers tip for parent borrowers
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) this week took to Instagram Live and Twitter to explain how parent borrowers benefit from President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness. Not only are student loans parents took out for their own college eligible for forgiveness, she pointed out, but also ParentPlus loans they took...
A student-loan company involved in a major lawsuit against Biden's debt relief just got hit with a cease and desist over accusations of 'interfering with student loan borrowers' right to loan cancellation'
Advocacy groups SBPC and AFT claimed student-loan company MOHELA's role in the lawsuit could cost California borrowers more than $55 billion.
Biden admin releases initial student loan handout application weeks before midterms
President Biden's administration rolled out the official website of its student loan forgiveness initiative on Saturday, offering an application form for those eligable.
