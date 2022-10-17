ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

Who Gets Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Without Applying?

Millions of student loan borrowers anxiously await the White House's application for student loan debt forgiveness. The Department of Education previewed the form borrowers will use for debt cancellation on Oct. 11, but a lawsuit from six Republican-led states could put the brakes on it -- the federal government has already agreed to wait until Oct. 23 at the earliest to discharge any student debt under this new plan.
CNET

8M Student Loan Borrowers Get Debt Relief Automatically: How It Works

A beta version of the application for federal student loan debt relief went live Friday night and will be "available on and off" for the next few weeks before the program officially launches later in October. Anyone who's eligible can apply for student loan debt relief now during this testing...
CNET

Here's Who Can't Get Their Student Loans Canceled

The US Education Department has officially launched the Biden administration's online student-loan forgiveness application, enabling millions of borrowers to apply to have up to $10,000 in student loans wiped away -- or $20,000 if they have Pell Grants. More than 8 million people have already applied to have their debt canceled, President Joe Biden said Monday at the White House.
IOWA STATE
CNET

Parents Need to Apply for Student Loan Forgiveness This Month, Too

President Joe Biden's Aug. 24 announcement of $10,000 to $20,000 in student loan debt cancellation was great news for many student borrowers, and it was also a happy event for many parents of college students. The currently proposed plan to forgive student loan debt for borrowers earning $125,000 a year...
CNET

Parents Can Now File for Student Loan Debt Relief, Too

After quietly launching a "beta version" of the student loan debt relief application on Friday night, the White House officially launched its program to forgive $10,000 to $20,000 in federal student loans for eligible borrowers on Monday. The plan to cancel student loan debt for borrowers earning $125,000 a year...
AOL Corp

Student loan forgiveness: AOC offers tip for parent borrowers

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) this week took to Instagram Live and Twitter to explain how parent borrowers benefit from President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness. Not only are student loans parents took out for their own college eligible for forgiveness, she pointed out, but also ParentPlus loans they took...

