Charlotte, NC

Panthers reportedly trade WR Robbie Anderson to Cardinals one day after sideline blowout

By Tyler Greenawalt, Yahoo Sports
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
The Carolina Panthers traded wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals less than 24 hours after he was sent to the locker room in the middle of the team's Week 6 loss, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

