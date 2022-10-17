Panthers reportedly trade WR Robbie Anderson to Cardinals one day after sideline blowout

The Carolina Panthers traded wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals less than 24 hours after he was sent to the locker room in the middle of the team's Week 6 loss, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

newsletter

Sign up below to be added to our mailing list for the latest news updates, access to exclusive contests, and more!

Sign Up

mobile apps

Everything you love about theboneonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!