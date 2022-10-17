Read full article on original website
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
Distinguished physiologist and Nobel Prize recipient, Joseph Erlanger, lived in this St. Louis home from 1917 to 1965CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
This Richardsonian Romanesque-style home in St. Charles, Missouri was designed by innovator Oliver L. Link in 1892CJ CoombsSaint Charles, MO
4 Great Seafood Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
4 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Prenzler Leads Men's Cross Country At Bradley Pink Classic
PEORIA - Junior Roland Prenzler was SIUE's top runner Friday in the Cougars' fourth meet of the season at the Bradley Pink Classic. Prenzler ran a personal best 8K at the Newman Golf Course in 24 minutes and 47.9 seconds. He finished 90th overall. His 24:47 time marked the fourth fastest in SIUE history.
edglentoday.com
MELHS Student Silas Curtis Named National Merit Scholar Semifinalist
EDWARDSVILLE – Silas Curtis, a senior at Metro-East Lutheran High School, has earned the distinction of being named a semifinalist in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. Semifinalists are selected based on their scores on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. The students with the highest scores in...
edglentoday.com
Witness Distillery Is Winner Of Strong ARTini Event At Edwardsville Art Fair
EDWARDSVILLE - On Friday evening, September 23, a special fundraiser was held to benefit the Edwardsville Arts Center called an ARTini competition. The event took place at the Edwardsville Art Fair. Six local restaurants were challenged to create a unique cocktail inspired by works of art. Attendees sampled the creative...
A St. Louis Teacher Explains Why American Education Is Phony
Students are being failed by the wrong priorities and rampant inequality
14 Missouri schools land on best colleges and universities list
Fourteen Missouri colleges made it on WalletHub's newly released 2023's Best College & University list.
whvoradio.com
GOOD NEWS – Murphey To Be Inducted Into Mid-America EMMY Silver Circle
KTVI Fox 2 and St. Louis reporter Mandy Murphey is set to be inducted into the NATAS Mid-America EMMY Silver Circle October 29, at the 46th Annual Regional EMMY Awards. Anchor for the company’s 5, 9 & 10 o’clock evening news, she joined KTVI in 1991 and became a full-time anchor in 1993 — following a deeply-rooted upbringing in west Kentucky.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Women’s clothing boutique opens in Maryville
Be Loved Boutique in Maryville had their grand opening September 12 and are selling everything from women’s clothing to home goods. Kelly Turner has been in the business for five years. Originally starting with a resale store in Glen Carbon, Turner has now partnered with Becky Ketrow to create Be Loved Boutique.
edglentoday.com
Area Trick-Or-Treat, Events, Plus Parade Dates and Times
Below are the Halloween parades, trick-or-treat dates and times, and events in area communities. East Alton Halloween Parade, 7 p.m. Wood River Halloween Parade, 10:30 a.m. Hartford Halloween Parade, 1 p.m. Edwardsville Halloween Parade, 6:30 p.m. Alton Halloween Parade, 7 p.m. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday...
edglentoday.com
SIUE Civil Engineering Program Celebrates Golden Anniversary
EDWARDSVILLE – The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Engineering’s (SOE) Department of Civil Engineering will celebrate 50 years of civil engineering excellence with a special golden anniversary celebration. Faculty, industry partners and alumni are invited to join for a celebratory event being held from 11:30 a.m.- 2...
Queen of Hearts in Waterloo expected to soar near $500k
Another big crowd turned out in Waterloo, Illinois on Tuesday night. A Queen of Hearts jackpot at Outsider Tavern was worth $413,222.
lakercountry.com
Laker Band tops in Class 1A at BOA Super Regionals in St. Louis
The Russell County High School Mighty Laker Marching Band had a great run in the Bands of America St. Louis Super Regionals at The Dome at the America’s Center as they were the first place in Class 1A over the weekend. The Laker band, under the direction of Curtis...
edglentoday.com
City Of Edwardsville Takes Steps to Earn "Bicycle Friendly Community’" Recognition
EDWARDSVILLE – Over the past year, the City has picked up the pace in its quest to become a more bicycle- and pedestrian-friendly community. Edwardsville has a Bicycle-Pedestrian Master Plan, which was crafted over months of research, public input and data collection and approved by the City Council in August.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Bagwell Back At Home With Family After Injury In Overtime Of Kahoks Football Win Over Champaign Centennial
COLLINSVILLE - Collinsville senior quarterback Ethan Bagwell is back at home with his family and resting comfortably after suffering an injury during the Kahoks' thrilling 15-14 overtime win over Champaign Centennial Friday night at Kahok Stadium. In a tweet from the official Kahoks football team account on Twitter, Bagwell was...
edglentoday.com
Sporting Clay Classic Raises Record Amount for the Anderson Hospital Foundation
BRIGHTON - The Anderson Hospital 11th Annual Foundation Sporting Clay Classic was held on October 1st at NILO Farms in Brighton. The event featured 100 targets and 12 stations. Also included, was a great BBQ lunch for the shooters that were donated by Sodexo. Lori St. John, Anderson Healthcare Development...
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County soldier retires from Illinois National Guard
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Sgt. 1st Class Robert Gasen, of Girard, Illinois, was honored for his military service during a retirement ceremony at Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Illinois, October 13. Gasen enlisted in the Illinois Army National Guard in November 1998 with the 232nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion in Springfield,...
edglentoday.com
Our Daily Show! Wood River Kiwanis, and more!
Wood River Kiwanis is celebrating 60 Years this Saturday! They join us at 9:30 to fill us in on the details of the event and the history of their organization!
‘Peach Cobbler Factory’ to open in Florissant
FLORISSANT, Mo — The Peach Cobbler Factory in Florissant will have its grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 29 at noon. They will have face painting, bouncy houses, live music, food trucks, and more. Some of the menu at the event are twelve flavors of cobbler, twelve flavors of banana pudding, and six styles of cinnamon rolls.
KMOV
Railway looking to hire, hosting job fair in Metro East
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Kansas City Southern Railway Company is holding a hiring event for Conductors on Wednesday in Cahokia Heights, Illinois. The event is in being held with the help of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis. They’re looking to hire 100 people. The interviews...
edglentoday.com
"The Flagman's Mission Continues" Seeks Volunteers To Assist With Flag Displays For AVTT Traveling Vietnam Wall In Troy
TROY - "The Flagman's Mission Continues" volunteers have requested help to set up 1,500 flags and take them down for the Traveling Vietnam Wall Display. Help is needed for Tuesday, October 18, in Troy, for a patriotic display of the Vietnam Memorial Wall. The takedown of the flags will be on Sunday, October 23.
