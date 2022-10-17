ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Prenzler Leads Men's Cross Country At Bradley Pink Classic

PEORIA - Junior Roland Prenzler was SIUE's top runner Friday in the Cougars' fourth meet of the season at the Bradley Pink Classic. Prenzler ran a personal best 8K at the Newman Golf Course in 24 minutes and 47.9 seconds. He finished 90th overall. His 24:47 time marked the fourth fastest in SIUE history.
MELHS Student Silas Curtis Named National Merit Scholar Semifinalist

EDWARDSVILLE – Silas Curtis, a senior at Metro-East Lutheran High School, has earned the distinction of being named a semifinalist in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. Semifinalists are selected based on their scores on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. The students with the highest scores in...
Witness Distillery Is Winner Of Strong ARTini Event At Edwardsville Art Fair

EDWARDSVILLE - On Friday evening, September 23, a special fundraiser was held to benefit the Edwardsville Arts Center called an ARTini competition. The event took place at the Edwardsville Art Fair. Six local restaurants were challenged to create a unique cocktail inspired by works of art. Attendees sampled the creative...
GOOD NEWS – Murphey To Be Inducted Into Mid-America EMMY Silver Circle

KTVI Fox 2 and St. Louis reporter Mandy Murphey is set to be inducted into the NATAS Mid-America EMMY Silver Circle October 29, at the 46th Annual Regional EMMY Awards. Anchor for the company’s 5, 9 & 10 o’clock evening news, she joined KTVI in 1991 and became a full-time anchor in 1993 — following a deeply-rooted upbringing in west Kentucky.
Women’s clothing boutique opens in Maryville

Be Loved Boutique in Maryville had their grand opening September 12 and are selling everything from women’s clothing to home goods. Kelly Turner has been in the business for five years. Originally starting with a resale store in Glen Carbon, Turner has now partnered with Becky Ketrow to create Be Loved Boutique.
Area Trick-Or-Treat, Events, Plus Parade Dates and Times

Below are the Halloween parades, trick-or-treat dates and times, and events in area communities. East Alton Halloween Parade, 7 p.m. Wood River Halloween Parade, 10:30 a.m. Hartford Halloween Parade, 1 p.m. Edwardsville Halloween Parade, 6:30 p.m. Alton Halloween Parade, 7 p.m. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday...
SIUE Civil Engineering Program Celebrates Golden Anniversary

EDWARDSVILLE – The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Engineering’s (SOE) Department of Civil Engineering will celebrate 50 years of civil engineering excellence with a special golden anniversary celebration. Faculty, industry partners and alumni are invited to join for a celebratory event being held from 11:30 a.m.- 2...
Macoupin County soldier retires from Illinois National Guard

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Sgt. 1st Class Robert Gasen, of Girard, Illinois, was honored for his military service during a retirement ceremony at Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Illinois, October 13. Gasen enlisted in the Illinois Army National Guard in November 1998 with the 232nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion in Springfield,...
‘Peach Cobbler Factory’ to open in Florissant

FLORISSANT, Mo — The Peach Cobbler Factory in Florissant will have its grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 29 at noon. They will have face painting, bouncy houses, live music, food trucks, and more. Some of the menu at the event are twelve flavors of cobbler, twelve flavors of banana pudding, and six styles of cinnamon rolls.
Railway looking to hire, hosting job fair in Metro East

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Kansas City Southern Railway Company is holding a hiring event for Conductors on Wednesday in Cahokia Heights, Illinois. The event is in being held with the help of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis. They’re looking to hire 100 people. The interviews...
