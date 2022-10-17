Read full article on original website
Major discount retail store opening another new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
This Historic 1903 Dallas, GA, Train Wreck Destroyed the Massive Iron Trestle Over Pumpkinvine CreekDeanLandDallas, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
We Scooped Up Tasty Treats at Acworth's Newest Ice Cream Shop After Visiting Downtown's Halloween ScarecrowsDeanLandAcworth, GA
The Grande Dame of Dining Out: Food critic Christiane Lauterbach roams Atlanta seeking the next great meal
Christiane Lauterbach would rather eat an Oscar Meyer hot dog slathered in German mustard than a seasoned sausage that costs ten bucks. “I would never say one duplicates the other,” says Lauterbach, the renowned restaurant critic for Atlanta magazine who is not afraid to share her opinions — glowing and critical — about the city’s […] The post The Grande Dame of Dining Out: Food critic Christiane Lauterbach roams Atlanta seeking the next great meal appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Best Atlanta Hotels To See Celebrities
Hotels are not only great places to stay in Atlanta, but they’re where you’ll most likely to spot a celebrity. As you might imagine, celebrities want to stay at top-notch hotels with amenities and security. Privacy is also a must for famous people who travel into the city.
What to see, do and hear: “Chicago,” Rodin, “Till,” dance at Emory and more
Sherlock Holmes fans who are looking for something familiar but different can check out the final weekend of Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson — #2B from Synchronicity Theatre. Written by Kate Hamill with an unexpected twist — the mystery-solving duo are two women, played by improv stars Karen Cassady and Tara Ochs, who are praised by ArtsATL editor at large Kelundra Smith as having “great chemistry.” For more about Cassady and Ochs, read Luke Evans’ feature on how this comedic duo got started. Tickets $35. Discounts available.
Brand New Report Delves Into The Current State Of Downtown Atlanta
Downtown Atlanta has notoriously been a continuous evolvement and reflection on the City of Atlanta at large. What’s undisputable about Downtown is the untouched potential that the area possesses, as well as its history, influence, and community. In a recent blog post from Downtown Atlanta, they touch on a recent research report made by JLL, that explores what makes this part of the ATL so special.
Beloved Atlanta costume shop set to close if new owners not found
ATLANTA - They’ve sold masks and wigs to movie studios and Hip-Hop stars for 30 years, but soon a beloved prop shop will shut its doors for the last time in December. Jane Powell and her brother Jimmy Gough have run Costumes, ETC. for decades. "Over 30 years," Powell...
Robot server tested at Metro Chick-fil-A
Dana Hannah did not expect anything out of the ordinary when she placed a mobile order this week at the Chick-Fil-A on Peachtree St. across from Piedmont Hospital. “They knew I was in the restaurant, and so it pops up basically to have a seat, and you scan your table number with your phone,” Hannah told WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien. “It said, ‘your order will be out shortly,’ and when it said that, it didn’t say anything about a robot.”
Ski Chooses Compass Media Networks
Compass Media Networks has been chosen as the syndication partner for The Frank Ski Show. The show airs in morning drive in Atlanta on Cox Media Group’s WALR-FM and afternoons in Washington, DC on Howard University’s WHUR-FM. Ski said, “With the combined efforts of Compass Media Networks, Oceanic...
The World’s Largest Holiday Drive-Through With 2 Million Lights Is Coming To This Georgia City
There's no need to drive through your neighborhood looking for decorated houses to experience a Christmas light show in Atlanta anymore. World of Illumination's massive drive-through light show is coming back to Marietta this season and it will make you feel like you're inside a holiday wonderland. The theme of...
What the closure of WellStar’s Atlanta Medical Center means for Coastal Empire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia’s healthcare system is entering its busiest season for traumatic injuries but this year they’ll be operating with one less hospital. WellStar’s Atlanta Medical Center (AMC) will close its doors on Nov. 1, leaving the Peach State with just four level-one facilities. One of those is located in Savannah. Dr. James […]
Three midcentury houses (at three different price points) for sale in and around Atlanta
Midcentury design and architecture remains in demand in decor and real estate. We scoped out three glam options at three price points, from an accessible ranch in Decatur to a Palm Springs–like dream retreat in Ansley Park. The post Three midcentury houses (at three different price points) for sale in and around Atlanta appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
[WATCH] 21 Savage Surprises Spelhouse Homecoming Crowd with Drake Performance
It’s homecoming season, and that means some of the biggest Hip-Hop stars are making visits to HBCUs to perform and party with students. 21 Savage was booked for the joint Morehouse and Spelman homecoming and brought a special guest with him, Drake. During their time on the stage, Drake...
At town hall, Atlanta mayor slams Wellstar’s planned hospital closure
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said Wednesday that Wellstar Health System’s closure of the Atlanta Medical Center is becaus...
16 Easy Road Trips To Take From Atlanta
Feeling depressed or frustrated? These short road trips from Atlanta can brighten up your (and your loved ones’) moods in no time. Sometimes it is just nice to get out of the city and explore some of the wonderful places that Texas has to offer, isn’t it?. Table...
The FUNdamental Problem with Cartersville
Cartersville is a nice, quaint town that has grown increasingly popular. It features a popping downtown filled with various establishments, including stores like Blue Sky Outfitters and locally owned restaurants like Ate Track Bar and Grill. At first glance, it might not be obvious what issues could lie in the town. If you are like me, though, and have lived here as long as you can remember, you start noticing a few things that are a little concerning for the town, and that is the lack of fun things to do.
Young metro Atlanta voters have something to say
Georgia has been a political battleground for the last six years. The film industry has brought in a flurry of new voters, primarily liberal aligned, creating a tug of war with the majority conservative voter base within the state. The migration associated with the $4 billion film industry has brought a new batch of voters […] The post Young metro Atlanta voters have something to say appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Georgia Bulldogs legend, College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi dies at 100
ATHENS — Charley Trippi, still regarded by many as the greatest all-around athlete ever to play for the University of Georgia, died peacefully at his home in Athens Wednesday morning. He was 100. Services are still to be determined. Trippi began earning Hall of Fame distinction as a sophomore...
BREAKING: Franklin, Anderson named in slander suits
Attorneys for Clayton County Parks and Recreation employee Brandon Turner have filed separate lawsuits for slander against Clayton County Commissioners Felicia Franklin and Alieka Anderson, alleging the commissioners defamed Turner by falsely calling him a “convicted felon.”. Turner, who is the adult son of Chairman Jeff Turner, was the...
Suwanee’s winter farmers market is open Saturday
As hot, humid days give way to cool fall temperatures, it is prime time to enjoy a new bounty of fresh vegetables at local farmers markets. Suwanee’s winter farmers market will be open from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. The open-air market is at Town Center Park.
Atlanta’s airport is moving its cell phone lot. Here’s what you need to know
ATLANTA — If you need to pick someone up from Atlanta’s airport, there will be some changes if you plan on using the cell phone lot. Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport announced Monday that the cell phone lot will be moved from the South Terminal Parkway to a “more easily accessible (area) for passengers using both North and South Terminal entrances.”
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Georgia
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
