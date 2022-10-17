ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

The Grande Dame of Dining Out: Food critic Christiane Lauterbach roams Atlanta seeking the next great meal

Christiane Lauterbach would rather eat an Oscar Meyer hot dog slathered in German mustard than a seasoned sausage that costs ten bucks. “I would never say one duplicates the other,” says Lauterbach, the renowned restaurant critic for Atlanta magazine who is not afraid to share her opinions — glowing and critical — about the city’s […] The post The Grande Dame of Dining Out: Food critic Christiane Lauterbach roams Atlanta seeking the next great meal appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Best Atlanta Hotels To See Celebrities

Hotels are not only great places to stay in Atlanta, but they’re where you’ll most likely to spot a celebrity. As you might imagine, celebrities want to stay at top-notch hotels with amenities and security. Privacy is also a must for famous people who travel into the city.
ATLANTA, GA
artsatl.org

What to see, do and hear: “Chicago,” Rodin, “Till,” dance at Emory and more

Sherlock Holmes fans who are looking for something familiar but different can check out the final weekend of Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson — #2B from Synchronicity Theatre. Written by Kate Hamill with an unexpected twist — the mystery-solving duo are two women, played by improv stars Karen Cassady and Tara Ochs, who are praised by ArtsATL editor at large Kelundra Smith as having “great chemistry.” For more about Cassady and Ochs, read Luke Evans’ feature on how this comedic duo got started. Tickets $35. Discounts available.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

Brand New Report Delves Into The Current State Of Downtown Atlanta

Downtown Atlanta has notoriously been a continuous evolvement and reflection on the City of Atlanta at large. What’s undisputable about Downtown is the untouched potential that the area possesses, as well as its history, influence, and community. In a recent blog post from Downtown Atlanta, they touch on a recent research report made by JLL, that explores what makes this part of the ATL so special.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Beloved Atlanta costume shop set to close if new owners not found

ATLANTA - They’ve sold masks and wigs to movie studios and Hip-Hop stars for 30 years, but soon a beloved prop shop will shut its doors for the last time in December. Jane Powell and her brother Jimmy Gough have run Costumes, ETC. for decades. "Over 30 years," Powell...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Robot server tested at Metro Chick-fil-A

Dana Hannah did not expect anything out of the ordinary when she placed a mobile order this week at the Chick-Fil-A on Peachtree St. across from Piedmont Hospital. “They knew I was in the restaurant, and so it pops up basically to have a seat, and you scan your table number with your phone,” Hannah told WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien. “It said, ‘your order will be out shortly,’ and when it said that, it didn’t say anything about a robot.”
ATLANTA, GA
Radio Ink

Ski Chooses Compass Media Networks

Compass Media Networks has been chosen as the syndication partner for The Frank Ski Show. The show airs in morning drive in Atlanta on Cox Media Group’s WALR-FM and afternoons in Washington, DC on Howard University’s WHUR-FM. Ski said, “With the combined efforts of Compass Media Networks, Oceanic...
WASHINGTON, DC
addictedtovacation.com

16 Easy Road Trips To Take From Atlanta

Feeling depressed or frustrated? These short road trips from Atlanta can brighten up your (and your loved ones’) moods in no time. Sometimes it is just nice to get out of the city and explore some of the wonderful places that Texas has to offer, isn’t it?. Table...
ATLANTA, GA
chschipper.com

The FUNdamental Problem with Cartersville

Cartersville is a nice, quaint town that has grown increasingly popular. It features a popping downtown filled with various establishments, including stores like Blue Sky Outfitters and locally owned restaurants like Ate Track Bar and Grill. At first glance, it might not be obvious what issues could lie in the town. If you are like me, though, and have lived here as long as you can remember, you start noticing a few things that are a little concerning for the town, and that is the lack of fun things to do.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Young metro Atlanta voters have something to say

Georgia has been a political battleground for the last six years. The film industry has brought in a flurry of new voters, primarily liberal aligned, creating a tug of war with the majority conservative voter base within the state. The migration associated with the $4 billion film industry has brought a new batch of voters […] The post Young metro Atlanta voters have something to say appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
claytoncrescent.org

BREAKING: Franklin, Anderson named in slander suits

Attorneys for Clayton County Parks and Recreation employee Brandon Turner have filed separate lawsuits for slander against Clayton County Commissioners Felicia Franklin and Alieka Anderson, alleging the commissioners defamed Turner by falsely calling him a “convicted felon.”. Turner, who is the adult son of Chairman Jeff Turner, was the...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Suwanee’s winter farmers market is open Saturday

As hot, humid days give way to cool fall temperatures, it is prime time to enjoy a new bounty of fresh vegetables at local farmers markets. Suwanee’s winter farmers market will be open from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. The open-air market is at Town Center Park.
SUWANEE, GA
thecentersquare.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Georgia

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
GEORGIA STATE

