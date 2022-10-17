Read full article on original website
laconiadailysun.com
Linda Dow, 65
GILMANTON — On Friday, October 14, 2022, Linda Perry Dow, wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at the age of 65. Linda was born September 18, 1957, the youngest child of the late Lillian and William Perry. Gilmanton is where she settled down and called home for the past...
New Hampshire Man Finds Stray Kitten That Turns Out to Be a Bobcat
Isn't this little guy or gal adorable? Look at those sweet, innocent little eyes. So precious. But this isn't your ordinary stray kitty. Courtney Mack of Derry, New Hampshire, made this post to the u local New Hampshire Facebook group, telling the unusual story of what her husband Dustin encountered on his way home from a walk.
Police: Suspect in New Hampshire couple's death lived in woods for months
CONCORD, N.H. — A man charged with shooting a New Hampshire couple to death on a hiking trail in April had spent months living in nearby woods but disappeared after lying to police just before the bodies were discovered, according to court documents released Thursday. The New Hampshire State...
laconiadailysun.com
Murray family donates 200-acre conservation easement
WOLFEBORO — The Murray family generously donated a nearly 200-acre conservation easement to the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests in the towns of Wolfeboro and New Durham. "I bought the land with no intention of ever developing it," states Roger Murray, owner of the land. "It...
WCVB
The mystery behind this little stone house in Burlington, Mass.
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Preserve Rhode Island does more than “save” historic buildings; its mandate is to find productive uses for them. In the case of the Valentine-Whitman stone ender, Preserve Rhode Island spearheaded the restoration of the old home, preparing it for sale to a private owner.
laconiadailysun.com
Tours of Makers Mill open to public
WOLFEBORO — The best way to learn about Makers Mill, our county’s first dedicated community makerspace and vocation hub, is to see it for yourself. Tours are open to the public every Friday and the first Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. The event begins with a...
laconiadailysun.com
AES students participate in Fire Prevention Week activities
ASHLAND — In recognition of Fire Prevention Week, several Ashland Elementary School classes participated in activities with members of the Ashland Fire Department. Kindergarten students walked to the fire station where they enjoyed a tour of the station, several demonstrations involving fire safety equipment, and the opportunity for a close up look at the fire trucks with Captain Aaron Heath and Lieutenant Kendall Hughes. Later in the week, Lieutenant Hugh came to AES with EMT Danielle Reed to meet with students and to discuss fire safety and prevention in their homes.
laconiadailysun.com
Meredith Landing welcomes new team members
MEREDITH — Meredith Landing Real Estate welcomes Gail DiGangi and Christopher Williams, who have recently joined the company. DiGangi and Williams are experienced agents that work with both buyers and sellers. They bring enthusiasm and professionalism to all of their transactions and Meredith Landing couldn't be more excited to have them join their real estate family.
laconiadailysun.com
MacFadzen launches write-in campaign for sheriff
LACONIA — Mike MacFadzen, who ran for Belknap County Sheriff in the Republican primary, is open to a write-in effort, according to a post on his campaign Facebook page on Monday. MacFadzen is currently head of the Belknap County Restorative Justice division, and lost in the primary to incumbent Sheriff Bill Wright.
New Buffet Coming Soon to Former Super Great Wall Location in South Portland
Fans of the Super Great Wall buffet located at Mall Side Plaza in South Portland have been through a lot of disappointment with their favorite buffet over the years. The popular restaurant had its problems over the years, including a labor lawsuit in 2009 and a long closure and reopening in 2019 under new management which didn't last long before closing again, permanently.
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you love going out with your friends and family from time to time and you also happen to live in Maine, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, every day of the week. Are you curious to see if your go-to places made it on the list? Here are the four steakhouses in Maine that you should absolutely visit, if you haven't already.
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 109 service calls from 8 a.m. Monday through 8 a.m. Wednesday. Seven people were arrested.
WCVB
Mayor: Dozens of immigrant families unexpectedly arrive at Methuen hotel
METHUEN, Mass. — Fifty-five migrant families, including 75 children, are being housed at a Days Inn after unexpectedly arriving in the city of Methuen, Massachusetts, according to the mayor. "They are primarily from Haiti, Columbia and Venezuela and arrived at Boston Medical Center Friday and the decision was made...
laconiadailysun.com
Terry Stewart: The people who are driving housing costs up are our Democratic officials
The Laconia Daily Sun has been recently featuring “The Faces of Affordable Housing.” It would be very helpful if The Daily Sun could also show the faces of why housing is not affordable. Those faces would be Maggie Hassan, Chris Pappas, Annie Kuster and all the Democrats who hold state and local offices. Their policies have consistently proven to drive up costs and are driving us deeper into recession. The Daily Sun correctly points out that affordable housing, along with everything else, is everyone’s concern and everyone can do something about it on Nov. 8 by voting Republican.
WMUR.com
After death on I-293, mental health officials issue reminder that help is available
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire mental health officials are reminding people there are ways to get help in a crisis, after a fatal incident Tuesday night on I-293 in Manchester. A person was killed in the incident at about 7 p.m. Tuesday. New Hampshire State Police said the death...
Man falls 20 feet from Route 1 overpass onto roadway in Danvers crash
A man who was involved in a collision on Route 1 in Danvers on Thursday morning was seriously injured after falling 20 feet onto Route 114, according to Massachusetts State Police. On Thursday morning at 9:18 a.m., state police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Route 1...
nbcboston.com
CEO of Boston Software Company Dies After Being Hit in Crosswalk
Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software Inc., has died after being hit by a car while in a crosswalk in Acton, the company announced Thursday. The company said Shaw, 44, died on Oct. 14. He leaves behind a wife and two daughters. Shaw was a graduate of Tufts University and, according to his LinkedIn, previously worked at 21st Century Software and Rocket Software before joining VMS Software in July 2021.
whdh.com
Methuen mayor: ‘Multiple families’ placed by state at hotel without notice
METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - “Multiple families” arrived at the Days Inn in Methuen Friday, sent by the state, without any advance notice, according to the city’s mayor, Neil Perry. “We have requested a meeting with (the Department of Housing and Community Development) to understand how this happened...
laconiadailysun.com
Belmont Police Log
BELMONT — Police handled 138 service calls from 11 a.m. Oct. 10 through 11 a.m. Monday. Five people were arrested.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man plans on finding a new address after hitting it big on Powerball ticket
A Massachusetts man plans on making a big move after hitting some big money on a Powerball lottery ticket recently. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Ghanashyam Niraula is the winner of a $1 million Powerball prize after the first five numbers on his ticket matched those selected in a recent drawing.
