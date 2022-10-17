ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnstead, NH

Linda Dow, 65

GILMANTON — On Friday, October 14, 2022, Linda Perry Dow, wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at the age of 65. Linda was born September 18, 1957, the youngest child of the late Lillian and William Perry. Gilmanton is where she settled down and called home for the past...
GILMANTON, NH
103.7 WCYY

New Hampshire Man Finds Stray Kitten That Turns Out to Be a Bobcat

Isn't this little guy or gal adorable? Look at those sweet, innocent little eyes. So precious. But this isn't your ordinary stray kitty. Courtney Mack of Derry, New Hampshire, made this post to the u local New Hampshire Facebook group, telling the unusual story of what her husband Dustin encountered on his way home from a walk.
DERRY, NH
Murray family donates 200-acre conservation easement

WOLFEBORO — The Murray family generously donated a nearly 200-acre conservation easement to the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests in the towns of Wolfeboro and New Durham. "I bought the land with no intention of ever developing it," states Roger Murray, owner of the land. "It...
WOLFEBORO, NH
WCVB

The mystery behind this little stone house in Burlington, Mass.

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Preserve Rhode Island does more than “save” historic buildings; its mandate is to find productive uses for them. In the case of the Valentine-Whitman stone ender, Preserve Rhode Island spearheaded the restoration of the old home, preparing it for sale to a private owner.
BURLINGTON, MA
Tours of Makers Mill open to public

WOLFEBORO — The best way to learn about Makers Mill, our county’s first dedicated community makerspace and vocation hub, is to see it for yourself. Tours are open to the public every Friday and the first Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. The event begins with a...
WOLFEBORO, NH
AES students participate in Fire Prevention Week activities

ASHLAND — In recognition of Fire Prevention Week, several Ashland Elementary School classes participated in activities with members of the Ashland Fire Department. Kindergarten students walked to the fire station where they enjoyed a tour of the station, several demonstrations involving fire safety equipment, and the opportunity for a close up look at the fire trucks with Captain Aaron Heath and Lieutenant Kendall Hughes. Later in the week, Lieutenant Hugh came to AES with EMT Danielle Reed to meet with students and to discuss fire safety and prevention in their homes.
ASHLAND, NH
Meredith Landing welcomes new team members

MEREDITH — Meredith Landing Real Estate welcomes Gail DiGangi and Christopher Williams, who have recently joined the company. DiGangi and Williams are experienced agents that work with both buyers and sellers. They bring enthusiasm and professionalism to all of their transactions and Meredith Landing couldn't be more excited to have them join their real estate family.
MEREDITH, NH
MacFadzen launches write-in campaign for sheriff

LACONIA — Mike MacFadzen, who ran for Belknap County Sheriff in the Republican primary, is open to a write-in effort, according to a post on his campaign Facebook page on Monday. MacFadzen is currently head of the Belknap County Restorative Justice division, and lost in the primary to incumbent Sheriff Bill Wright.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you love going out with your friends and family from time to time and you also happen to live in Maine, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, every day of the week. Are you curious to see if your go-to places made it on the list? Here are the four steakhouses in Maine that you should absolutely visit, if you haven't already.
MAINE STATE
Laconia Police Log

LACONIA — Police handled 109 service calls from 8 a.m. Monday through 8 a.m. Wednesday. Seven people were arrested.
LACONIA, NH
WCVB

Mayor: Dozens of immigrant families unexpectedly arrive at Methuen hotel

METHUEN, Mass. — Fifty-five migrant families, including 75 children, are being housed at a Days Inn after unexpectedly arriving in the city of Methuen, Massachusetts, according to the mayor. "They are primarily from Haiti, Columbia and Venezuela and arrived at Boston Medical Center Friday and the decision was made...
METHUEN, MA
Terry Stewart: The people who are driving housing costs up are our Democratic officials

The Laconia Daily Sun has been recently featuring “The Faces of Affordable Housing.” It would be very helpful if The Daily Sun could also show the faces of why housing is not affordable. Those faces would be Maggie Hassan, Chris Pappas, Annie Kuster and all the Democrats who hold state and local offices. Their policies have consistently proven to drive up costs and are driving us deeper into recession. The Daily Sun correctly points out that affordable housing, along with everything else, is everyone’s concern and everyone can do something about it on Nov. 8 by voting Republican.
LACONIA, NH
nbcboston.com

CEO of Boston Software Company Dies After Being Hit in Crosswalk

Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software Inc., has died after being hit by a car while in a crosswalk in Acton, the company announced Thursday. The company said Shaw, 44, died on Oct. 14. He leaves behind a wife and two daughters. Shaw was a graduate of Tufts University and, according to his LinkedIn, previously worked at 21st Century Software and Rocket Software before joining VMS Software in July 2021.
ACTON, MA
Belmont Police Log

BELMONT — Police handled 138 service calls from 11 a.m. Oct. 10 through 11 a.m. Monday. Five people were arrested.
BELMONT, NH

