Deadpool himself is campaigning to be in Marvel's Midnight Suns. Deadpool is a character that has had a radical explosion of popularity over the last decade. The character has been in comics and some video games for quite a while, but he made a mainstream impression (though not a good one) in X-Men Origins: Wolverine when Ryan Reynolds played him for the first time. It wasn't a positive live action debut, but it did get him on the radar of more people. In the years following, the character would get his own video game courtesy of Activision and then the massively successful Deadpool solo films from Fox. Just a few weeks ago, it was even confirmed that Deadpool 3 will feature Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. Needless to say, he's as big as many of the other tentpole heroes these days, despite his foul mouth and violent edge.

9 HOURS AGO