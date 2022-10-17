ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoughton, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stoughtonnews.com

Girls swimming: Stoughton wins five events in Badger East dual against Milton

The Stoughton girls swimming team won five events, but was edged by Milton 89-81 in a Badger East Conference dual on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Stoughton High School. The Vikings won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2 minutes, 0.69 seconds. The relay was made up of Ainsley Gerard, Cheyenne Borroughs, Aly Schaefer and Lillian Talbert. Borroughs also won the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:05.28 as well as the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:07.01.
STOUGHTON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

County to purchase Dunn land for ‘Suck the Muck’ project

Dane County plans to purchase 128.3 acres of land in the Town of Dunn to significantly expand the Door Creek Wildlife Area and advance Dane County’s most extensive “Suck the Muck” effort to date. Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced the $925,000 purchase (through the 2022 Dane...
DANE COUNTY, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Letter: Vote Yes, support SASD referendum

“I look to the future because that’s where I’m going to spend the rest of my life.”- George Burns. I am writing to support voting Yes on the two school referendum questions on the November ballot. I am a newer resident of Stoughton, but my roots here...
STOUGHTON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy