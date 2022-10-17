The Stoughton girls swimming team won five events, but was edged by Milton 89-81 in a Badger East Conference dual on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Stoughton High School. The Vikings won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2 minutes, 0.69 seconds. The relay was made up of Ainsley Gerard, Cheyenne Borroughs, Aly Schaefer and Lillian Talbert. Borroughs also won the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:05.28 as well as the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:07.01.

STOUGHTON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO