Bozeman Man That Killed Bicyclist Will Face Charges

A Bozeman driver has been cited for a fatal bicycle collision that killed a Bozeman High School teacher. On October 4, 2022, the Bozeman Police Department responded to the intersection of North 15th Avenue and Oak Street to investigate a bicycle vs. vehicle traffic collision. As a result of the collision, the involved bicyclist sustained major injuries and was transported to an area hospital. On October 8, 2022, the bicyclist, Kelly Fulton, a teacher at Bozeman High School died as a result of the injuries he sustained during the crash.
Law Enforcement Details Startling Murder Investigation in Bozeman

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office released information regarding their investigation into a recent homicide near Bozeman. According to a press release sent out on Wednesday, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of gunshots at 50 Cliff Manor Ln., approximately 10 miles south of Gallatin Gateway in Gallatin Canyon Tuesday evening at approximately 6:45 p.m.
Iconic Montana Sporting Good Company Is Sold To New Owner

An iconic Montana sporting goods store has been sold to a new owner. What does that mean for the existing stores?. NBC Montana reports that beloved Montana franchise Bob Ward's Sports & Outdoors has been acquired by Al's Sporting Goods. The Utah sporting goods stores will take over all five Bob Ward locations across Montana.
What is Montana’s Favorite Fast Food Joint? Here You Go!

Montana, along with the rest of America, is constantly on the go. Whether we are on our way to work, school, a sporting event, or we just want to get home after a long day, we're always rushing somewhere. Those long days can be made easier if you stop quickly and grab some food so you don't have to worry about the dreaded question: "What am I going to make for dinner"? It really is no mystery why the fast food business is so booming.
Guy Fieri Would Love This BBQ Joint in Montana

If the man with the blonde highlights ever returns to the great state of Montana, we have one suggestion. The Food Network is no stranger to the state of Montana. Several Food Network shows have featured Montana restaurants over the years, but the most popular show has to be Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, hosted by Guy Fieri.
Five Weird Facts About Residential Parking in Bozeman

Parking is a hot-button issue for many locals in the Bozeman area, and some people would like some clarity. Parking in Bozeman has become a massive issue for many locals questioning the laws, and they have valid concerns. This past year there have been discussions on whether or not to have paid parking in downtown Bozeman and locals weren't happy about that.
Popular Trail Near Bozeman Closed Due to Small Fire

Crews are working to contain a small fire located along a popular hiking trail northeast of Bozeman. According to a press release from the Custer Gallatin National Forest, crews responded to reports of a small wildfire located along Drinking Horse Trail. Firefighting crews from the Bridger Canyon Fire District and Custer Gallatin National Forest are currently on the scene and have reportedly completely contained the Drinking Horse fire.
Inspirational Women Of Bozeman Stand Strong To Build Your Future

It's pretty awesome reading and hearing about successful women throughout the country. Now, what if you had the opportunity to meet some of Bozeman's Professional Women that keep their businesses flourishing? Well, you can!. Bozeman Professional Women's Group is holding their annual fundraising event THIS Wednesday (October 19th), at the...
New Restaurant Gives Small Montana Town a Fresh Start

An iconic steakhouse that was open for over 40 years recently closed, and a new restaurant just opened in the same location. In early September, Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan closed after the owners decided to retire. The Oasis was a landmark in southeast Montana. Many people that live in the Gallatin Valley have fond memories of family dinners and celebrations that took place at the Oasis. When I first bought my home in Manhattan, I celebrated with a huge steak dinner there. The restaurant has been an important part of the Manhattan community, and many were sad to see it close.
Montana Fall Favorite Returns For One Weekend Only

We always talk about shopping local, eating local, and supporting local. Well, we've got some good news for everyone. You can get a whole lotta local this weekend at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. On October 14th and 15th, you can shop from over 190 different artists at the Bozeman Fall MADE...
Get Ready Montana! Pack The Place In Pink Is Back At It Again

Every season we look forward to different Montana State University events. This event is one that touches home for me personally. My aunt is a breast cancer survivor and seeing the impact it had on her mentally and physically, and the impact it had on her family, any time that I can give back to the cause, I do.
