Bozeman Man That Killed Bicyclist Will Face Charges
A Bozeman driver has been cited for a fatal bicycle collision that killed a Bozeman High School teacher. On October 4, 2022, the Bozeman Police Department responded to the intersection of North 15th Avenue and Oak Street to investigate a bicycle vs. vehicle traffic collision. As a result of the collision, the involved bicyclist sustained major injuries and was transported to an area hospital. On October 8, 2022, the bicyclist, Kelly Fulton, a teacher at Bozeman High School died as a result of the injuries he sustained during the crash.
Law Enforcement Details Startling Murder Investigation in Bozeman
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office released information regarding their investigation into a recent homicide near Bozeman. According to a press release sent out on Wednesday, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of gunshots at 50 Cliff Manor Ln., approximately 10 miles south of Gallatin Gateway in Gallatin Canyon Tuesday evening at approximately 6:45 p.m.
2 murder-suicides reported in Montana in just over 24 hours
Two murder-suicides have been reported in Montana in just over 24 hours, authorities said.
Bozeman residents count cars running red lights at intersection
One Bozeman resident invited city leaders to the intersection of 15th Ave and Oak Street to see first-hand how many people are running red lights.
Man denies murder charge after body found in Park County
Kadin Hawkeye Lewis pleaded not guilty in Park County on Monday to one count of deliberate homicide.
Al's Sporting Goods aquires all Bob Ward & Sons locations
Al’s Sporting Goods announced the acquisition of Bob Ward & Sons and will take over operations of all five Bob Ward & Sons in Montana located in Missoula, Bozeman, Butte, Helena, and Hamilton.
Iconic Montana Sporting Good Company Is Sold To New Owner
An iconic Montana sporting goods store has been sold to a new owner. What does that mean for the existing stores?. NBC Montana reports that beloved Montana franchise Bob Ward's Sports & Outdoors has been acquired by Al's Sporting Goods. The Utah sporting goods stores will take over all five Bob Ward locations across Montana.
What is Montana’s Favorite Fast Food Joint? Here You Go!
Montana, along with the rest of America, is constantly on the go. Whether we are on our way to work, school, a sporting event, or we just want to get home after a long day, we're always rushing somewhere. Those long days can be made easier if you stop quickly and grab some food so you don't have to worry about the dreaded question: "What am I going to make for dinner"? It really is no mystery why the fast food business is so booming.
Bozeman couple continues battle with city over water rights
The Gilliland’s property is home to Lyman Creek, which city officials say supplies Bozeman with 20% of its water.
Guy Fieri Would Love This BBQ Joint in Montana
If the man with the blonde highlights ever returns to the great state of Montana, we have one suggestion. The Food Network is no stranger to the state of Montana. Several Food Network shows have featured Montana restaurants over the years, but the most popular show has to be Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, hosted by Guy Fieri.
Five Weird Facts About Residential Parking in Bozeman
Parking is a hot-button issue for many locals in the Bozeman area, and some people would like some clarity. Parking in Bozeman has become a massive issue for many locals questioning the laws, and they have valid concerns. This past year there have been discussions on whether or not to have paid parking in downtown Bozeman and locals weren't happy about that.
On The Move? Top 4 Fastest Growing Cities In Montana
Montana continues to be one of the most popular states to move to. In fact, recent data shows that more folks are moving to Montana than moving out. So which cities are hot spots for new Montana move-ins? It seems almost all of them. According to Move Buddha, every city...
Montana DEQ discovers 'forever chemicals' in 3 bodies of water in Bozeman
Hundreds of everyday products are made up of what the Montana DEQ calls ‘Forever Chemicals’. They’ve been found in several bodies of water in Bozeman.
The ULTIMATE Halloween 2022 Events Guide: Bozeman, Butte, Belgrade, Livingston
Halloween Bingo? Haunted houses? Costumed dogs? Trick or treating? Spooktaculars? Fun, Halloween events this year in Bozeman, Butte, Belgrade and beyond. Your schedule can be as packed as you want, just take a look. NEED SOME HALLOWEEN COSTUME IDEAS?. Friday, October 21st, 2022: Halloween Indoor Movie Night at the Livingston...
Check Your Mail, Gallatin County. Early Voting Starts Now
If you want to vote before voting day, you are in luck. It's the middle of October, and local and state-wide political races are in full swing, with bills to be voted on in November. Unfortunately, some people can't find the time to vote at any of the polling stations in Gallatin County. So what can they do?
Popular Trail Near Bozeman Closed Due to Small Fire
Crews are working to contain a small fire located along a popular hiking trail northeast of Bozeman. According to a press release from the Custer Gallatin National Forest, crews responded to reports of a small wildfire located along Drinking Horse Trail. Firefighting crews from the Bridger Canyon Fire District and Custer Gallatin National Forest are currently on the scene and have reportedly completely contained the Drinking Horse fire.
Inspirational Women Of Bozeman Stand Strong To Build Your Future
It's pretty awesome reading and hearing about successful women throughout the country. Now, what if you had the opportunity to meet some of Bozeman's Professional Women that keep their businesses flourishing? Well, you can!. Bozeman Professional Women's Group is holding their annual fundraising event THIS Wednesday (October 19th), at the...
New Restaurant Gives Small Montana Town a Fresh Start
An iconic steakhouse that was open for over 40 years recently closed, and a new restaurant just opened in the same location. In early September, Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan closed after the owners decided to retire. The Oasis was a landmark in southeast Montana. Many people that live in the Gallatin Valley have fond memories of family dinners and celebrations that took place at the Oasis. When I first bought my home in Manhattan, I celebrated with a huge steak dinner there. The restaurant has been an important part of the Manhattan community, and many were sad to see it close.
Montana Fall Favorite Returns For One Weekend Only
We always talk about shopping local, eating local, and supporting local. Well, we've got some good news for everyone. You can get a whole lotta local this weekend at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. On October 14th and 15th, you can shop from over 190 different artists at the Bozeman Fall MADE...
Get Ready Montana! Pack The Place In Pink Is Back At It Again
Every season we look forward to different Montana State University events. This event is one that touches home for me personally. My aunt is a breast cancer survivor and seeing the impact it had on her mentally and physically, and the impact it had on her family, any time that I can give back to the cause, I do.
