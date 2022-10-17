Montana, along with the rest of America, is constantly on the go. Whether we are on our way to work, school, a sporting event, or we just want to get home after a long day, we're always rushing somewhere. Those long days can be made easier if you stop quickly and grab some food so you don't have to worry about the dreaded question: "What am I going to make for dinner"? It really is no mystery why the fast food business is so booming.

MONTANA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO