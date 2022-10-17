Read full article on original website
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
36 Messy Movie Mistakes I Just Noticed, Even Though I've Seen These Films, Like, A Billion Times
I bet your boots you'll never watch The Shining (1980) the same way again.
Ralph Lauren Apologizes for ‘Plagiarizing’ Indigenous Designs
Ralph Lauren has apologized after the first lady of Mexico, Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, called the fashion brand out for “plagiarizing” Indigenous designs for a cardigan. The $360 sweater features designs Müller said come from the people of Contla and Satillo, and she called for the brand to “repair the damage” to the communities. The brand told Reuters it was “surprised” the design was being sold, claiming they’d issued a directive to remove it from racks months ago. Ralph Lauren has pledged that all Indigenous-inspired designs following the summer 2023 season will be created with a model of “credit and collaboration.” “We are deeply sorry this happened and, as always, we are open to dialogue about how we can do better,” the brand said in a statement. It’s not clear yet what steps the brand plans to take or how their “credit and collaboration” model will look in practice.Read it at The Daily Mail
Sigourney Weaver Makes Pro-choice Political Style Statement in Green Suit for ‘Call Jane’ Premiere
Sigourney Weaver arrived at the Los Angeles of “Call Jane” on Thursday in a striking emerald green suit. The actress wore a classic tailored suit jacket with matching straight-legged pants. Underneath the jacket, she wore a cream silk button-down shirt. She coordinated the look with a pair of...
The Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert is back — with a Disney princess and live audiences
Is the Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert happening this year? Is there a 2022 Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert? Who is Lea Salonga? How do you get tickets for the Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert? When can you get tickets for the Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert?
