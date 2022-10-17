ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Q&A with State Rep. 63 candidates Teresa Kendall and Shane Lindauer

The Indiana House of Representatives is the lower house of the Indiana General Assembly. Elected members serve two-year terms without term limits. District 63 now includes Bainbridge, Boone, Patoka, Harbison, Madison and Marion townships in Dubois County and parts of Pike, Daviess, and Martin counties. State representatives are elected every two years.
Project Warm seeks households needing firewood for winter heating

CACD Project Warmis seeking to help more households that need firewood to heat their homes this winter. Project Warm is a program where seminarians from Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology collect, chop and deliver wood to those who need it to heat their homes. Project Warm delivers firewood...
SAINT MEINRAD, IN

