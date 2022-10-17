Read full article on original website
Q&A with State Rep. 63 candidates Teresa Kendall and Shane Lindauer
The Indiana House of Representatives is the lower house of the Indiana General Assembly. Elected members serve two-year terms without term limits. District 63 now includes Bainbridge, Boone, Patoka, Harbison, Madison and Marion townships in Dubois County and parts of Pike, Daviess, and Martin counties. State representatives are elected every two years.
