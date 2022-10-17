ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Tri-City Herald

Pokémon GO Prime Gaming Bundle 11: How to Claim

Time is running out for you to claim this month's Amazon Prime Gaming Bundle in Pokémon GO. Every two weeks, trainers with an Amazon Prime account can to collect special in-game rewards that gives them a leg-up when going into raids, catching Pokémon, or embarking on Timed Research Tasks. Each bundle is scheduled to expire on the release of the next.

Comments / 0

Community Policy