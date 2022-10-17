Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWisconsin State
This Restaurant in Wisconsin Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in the Entire StateJoe MertensWaukesha, WI
4 Great Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Man Convicted For $80 Million IRS Tax Refund ScamTaxBuzzMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Seafood Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Related
Stephen Curry Says It Would Be Special If He Could Play For The Golden State Warriors For His Whole Career
Stephen Curry wants to stay with the Golden State Warriors until he retires.
Celtics Owner Rejected This Personnel Request From Danny Ainge
If Danny Ainge had it his way, he would have brought not one, but two members of the Celtics coaching staff to Utah over the NBA offseason. The Jazz cleaned house this past summer, trading away their two best players and hiring a new head coach. Will Hardy, who was an assistant on Ime Udoka’s staff last season, will kick off his Utah tenure Wednesday night when the Jazz host the Denver Nuggets. But as Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck revealed Tuesday, Hardy wasn’t the only Boston coach who Ainge had his eyes on after the 2021-22 campaign concluded. The Jazz CEO also wanted to acquire Joe Mazzulla, who ultimately became Celtics head coach in wake of the Udoka scandal.
Joel Embiid Plays Dumb About Incident With Celtics’ Marcus Smart
As many could have expected, the Celtics and the 76ers weren’t able to complete their NBA season opener without a little drama Tuesday night. Joel Embiid and Marcus Smart found themselves tangled up underneath Boston’s basket shortly after the longtime rivals returned from the halftime break at TD Garden. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year maintained his reach for the basketball after the Philadelphia big man pulled down a rebound, and Embiid’s rip-through caused Smart’s arm to awkwardly bend. After falling to the parquet floor, Smart lightly grabbed Embiid’s foot, which prompted the latter to ham up the theatrics with a pretty blatant flop.
Magic G Cole Anthony Questionable for Friday vs. Hawks
Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (illness) has been listed as questionable for Friday’s matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, per Khobi Prince of the Orlando Sentinel. Anthony missed the team’s season-opening defeat to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday and now remains questionable for Friday. His absence at Thursday’s practice doesn’t bode well for his status either. Anthony was the team’s leading scorer a season ago, so the Magic will certainly look to get him back in action as fast as possible. Orlando will hope to notch their first win of the season as sizeable underdogs against the Hawks.
Marcus Smart, Joel Embiid Get In Skirmish To Begin Second Half
BOSTON — Well, it didn’t take long for emotions to run hot between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers on Opening Night. Just 19 seconds into the second half, Marcus Smart and Joel Embiid got tangled up when the 76ers star grabbed a rebound, leading to a bit of a ruckus on the court which also involved Jaylen Brown.
Sports World Reacts To Sad Brittney Griner Prison News
Brittney Griner, who's been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug charges, celebrated her 32nd birthday on Tuesday. The WNBA star, who's played overseas for years like many of her colleagues, has been having a pretty tough time in prison, according to those close to her. ESPN's T.J. Quinn...
Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons Turn In Ugly Performances In Blowout Loss
After a tumultuous offseason in which stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant appeared to be heading out of Brooklyn, the Nets couldn’t get out from under the dark cloud hovering over them in their season opener Wednesday. While Durant played like his All-Star self, Irving and Ben Simmons, who...
Nets HC Steve Nash on Ben Simmons' Debut: 'I Think He's Just Rusty'
Wednesday night was not the performance Ben Simmons expected in his Brooklyn Nets debut. Simmons fouled out in 23 minutes, finishing with four points, five rebounds, five assists, and three turnovers as the Nets were blown out 130-108 by the New Orleans Pelicans. Head coach Steve Nash shared his thoughts...
Jeff Green Unleashes Poster Dunk On Fellow Former Celtic Kelly Olynyk
Jeff Green is 36 years old and just began his 16th year in the NBA, but the Nuggets forward showed in Denver’s opening game he hasn’t missed a step. Utah Jazz big man Kelly Olynyk learned that the hard way Wednesday night as Green took a pass, did a spin move past guard Malik Beasley and dunked over his former Boston Celtics teammate.
How Celtics Really Turned Off Montrezl Harrell In Free-Agent Talks
The Celtics met with Montrezl Harrell before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, but the veteran forward didn’t like what Boston brought to the table. Harrell was viewed as a potential fit for reigning the Eastern Conference champions in free agency. Not only could the Celtics stand to add some interior help, but Harrell employs a hard-nosed style of play that fits the identity Boston showcased on its run to the NBA Finals this past season.
Orlando Magic F Paolo Banchero has Historic NBA Debut
It was quite the debut for Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero. Banchero notched a team-high 27 points with nine rebounds and five assists in Orlando’s 113-109 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday. The 19-year-old became the first rookie to post a 25-5-5 line in his first career NBA game since LeBron James accomplished the feat in 2003.
Pacers Will be Without Myles Turner for at Least a Week
The Indiana Pacers will be without their man in the middle for at least seven days. According to Senior lead NBA Insider Shams Charania of The Athletic, Myles Turner has a left ankle sprain that will shelve him for a week at the minimum. Turner was all set to go...
Pistons Executive Under Investigation For Workplace Misconduct
The Detroit Pistons placed one front-office executive on administrative leave amid an investigation of inappropriate workplace conduct involving a former female employee. Rob Murphy formerly served as the Pistons general manager for their G League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise, and as a senior director of player personnel. However, in March 2021, the organization promoted Murphy to assistant general manager in Detroit.
Kendrick Perkins Had This Takeaway From Celtics’ Season Opener
The Celtics kicked off their 2022-23 season on a high note, and it was Boston’s two best players who led the way. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both scored 35 points in the Celtics’ 126-117 win over the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on Tuesday night. As the official NBA History Twitter account pointed out after the game, it marked the first time a pair of teammates each scored 35-plus points in a season opener since Basketball Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain and Jerry West did so for the Los Angeles Lakers all the way back in 1969.
What Joe Mazzulla Told Celtics After Season-Opening Win Over 76ers
The Celtics ushered in a new era Tuesday night at TD Garden. Boston’s first game of the 2022-23 NBA season marked the head coaching debut of Joe Mazzulla, who took over at the helm after Ime Udoka was suspended by the organization for the entire campaign. The Rhode Island native kicked off his tenure with a bang, as the Celtics used a great second-half effort to cruise past Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.
How Grant Williams Felt About Not Landing Celtics Extension
Grant Williams had a chance to win big before the Celtics’ 2022-23 season even started, but the forward’s opportunity ultimately ended up going by the wayside. There was speculation that Boston and Williams might work out a contract extension before the beginning of the campaign. The sides weren’t able to find common ground, though, as Monday’s deadline came and went without a new deal for the 2019 first-rounder.
NBA Exec Pinpoints Three Threats To Pluck Grant Williams From Celtics
Grant Williams and the Boston Celtics were unable to reach a contract extension before Monday’s deadline, which means the fourth-year forward is set to become a restricted free agent next offseason. Williams explained Tuesday that not finding common ground now doesn’t preclude the sides from reaching a deal down...
Kevin Durant Defends Russell Westbrook, Questions Slander
Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant has taken notice of the ongoing slander centered around Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook, and doesn’t condone it. Durant began his career as teammates with Westbrook during their tenures with the Oklahoma City Thunder and the two seemed poised to contend for NBA titles for years to come before eventually parting ways. Now six years since the two shared the floor, Durant is standing in defense of Westbrook amid his ex-teammates’ struggles, which have garnered much criticism.
Brad Stevens Pushes Back On Recent Robert Williams’ Timeline Report
Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens pushed back on the report that Robert Williams’ injury timeline has been further evaluated and delayed. Stevens’ sentiments came in response to The Athletic’s Shams Charania report Tuesday citing how Williams received a platelet-rich plasma injection earlier this week in his surgically repaired knee. Charania shared how the expectation is the PRP injection will promote healing and recovery, but added how the Celtics big man is going to return in the “second half” of the season with the hope being sometime in December or January, but that it “could be later.”
Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber Breaks Home Run Drought With Massive Dinger
Kyle Schwarber had not hit a home run in the 2022 Major League Baseball postseason prior to Game 1 of the National League Championship Series, but when he did Tuesday night, the left fielder made sure to make it a memorable one. Schwarber was struggling in the postseason, batting 1-for-20...
NESN
Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
47K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0