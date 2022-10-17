The most anticipated freeride event of the year is upon us and the dust is far from settling here in Virgin, Utah. The athletes and their builders are revisiting the 2013 Rampage site this year with a few notable modifications already in play. The wooden structure that was the Oakley Icon Sender has been removed and now most of the pre-made features are supported with sandbags. Also, more single crown forks are showing up at the venue, proof that last year's winner, Brandon Semenuk, had a point with his approach. Otherwise, it's status quo up there. New creative ideas are being put to the test with every section built and the riding will definitely be on another level once tires hit the dirt.

VIRGIN, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO