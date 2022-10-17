Read full article on original website
This New Electric Hydrofoiling ‘Bike’ Lets You Glide Above the Water
Biking on land is cool and all, but have you ever tried cycling on the open ocean? Manta5’s latest model promises to get you on the water faster and stay there longer. In 2017, the New Zealand-based company introduced the first hydrofoil eBike to the world. Now, Manta5 has just announced a second-generation model, the Hydrofoiler SL3, and it comes with a slew of new features that appeal to both novice and advanced riders. Similar to the original XE-1, all it takes to ride a hydrofoiler is the ability to bike and swim. However, with the improved SL3, it’ll take minutes instead of hours to master...
Five best value gravel bike upgrades to push your bike further – and go faster off-road
Here's how to get the best out of your gravel bike without spending the earth
Pinkbike.com
Social Round Up: First Hits at Red Bull Rampage 2022
After four days of building, check out some of the first hits at Red Bull Rampage 2022.
Pinkbike.com
STATS: The Bikes of Red Bull Rampage 2022 by the Numbers
While the crew on the ground gets all the details on the full bike check stories (coming soon, promise!), I thought it'd be interesting to compare some more general stats about each rider's bike at Rampage. If we do this again in 2023, what do you think will have changed year over year?
Pinkbike.com
8 Storylines from Red Bull Rampage 2022 (Plus Quotes from Rampage Rookies)
Rampage week is underway and most of the field got to do some riding yesterday. Myself, Christina, Tom R, Satchel, Nathan, and Andy are out here covering the event and we've got Photo Epics, videos, bike checks and more coming your way. In the meantime, here are a few of the storylines we're following.
Gravel bike vs road bike: what are the key differences?
Both have drop bars but is that where the similarities begin and end?
Pinkbike.com
Pinkbike Poll: Who Will Win Red Bull Rampage 2022?
The world's biggest freeride event is back and riders and their dig teams have been hard at work for the past week transforming the rugged cliffs of Virgin, Utah into spectacular lines ahead of the main event tomorrow. Rampage is famously hard to predict with a combination of weather conditions,...
Pinkbike.com
Photo Epic: Dirt & First Hits - Red Bull Rampage 2022
The most anticipated freeride event of the year is upon us and the dust is far from settling here in Virgin, Utah. The athletes and their builders are revisiting the 2013 Rampage site this year with a few notable modifications already in play. The wooden structure that was the Oakley Icon Sender has been removed and now most of the pre-made features are supported with sandbags. Also, more single crown forks are showing up at the venue, proof that last year's winner, Brandon Semenuk, had a point with his approach. Otherwise, it's status quo up there. New creative ideas are being put to the test with every section built and the riding will definitely be on another level once tires hit the dirt.
Pinkbike.com
Kyle Strait Air-Lifted from the Red Bull Rampage Course After Crash in Practice
Kyle Strait has been air-lifted from the Red Bull Rampage course by helicopter after a crash on the drop that leads him into the top of the Oakley Sender zone. He rear wheel cased and got bucked a long ways down the landing. Luca Cometti, who has been documenting Kyle's...
Best Bikepacking Gear to Make Your Next Ride-Camp-Ride Trip a Success
Ride your bike, camp, ride your bike, camp…bikepacking might just be the perfect blend of adventures. Not only can you cover a lot more ground compared to traditional backpacking, you also can carry more gear to make your campsite that much more comfortable. Of course you don't want to overload yourself with too much stuff, […]
Pinkbike.com
Photo Epic: Last Practice - Red Bull Rampage 2022
Eight long, scorching days of hard labour in the desert and the final Rampage showdown is almost upon us. The time for testing and adapting these massive features is at an end and now the riders must stitch their insanely hectic lines together, top to bottom and look good doing it. The unfortunate tradition continues another year as for 2022 we’ll see lines completed at the very last minute as diggers will go down to the wire with their picks and shovels at sunrise before finals.
Pinkbike.com
Details Announced for 2023 North American Enduro Cup & EWS Qualifier
PRESS RELEASE: 2023 Schwalbe North American Enduro Cup. The 2023 Schwalbe North American Enduro Cup will take place on June 17-18, 2023, at Silver Mountain Resort in Kellogg, Idaho. Racers will compete over two days in this EWS qualifier that utilizes a mix of climbing and bike park uplifts to tally up some impressive uphill and downhill numbers. The NAEC delivers 40+ minutes of racing, big vertical, and a full mix of trails both inside the park and on the surrounding peaks. For 2022, that added up to Jill Kintner taking the Pro Women's overall win in 47:56:9 along with the Queen Stage win in 18:51:4, and Jake Keller securing the Pro Men's win in 42:00:03. We're taking full advantage of the 3,400' (1,036m) of vert on tap in the bike park, and the Queen Stage will be back to challenge racers from top to bottom. $12,000 in cash will be given out to the Pro podiums, five deep, with equal men's and women's payouts.
RideApart
Mad Genius Sticks A Yamaha RD350 Engine Inside A 1960s Lambretta Scooter
Are you the kind of person who likes to come up with combinations that most people would never think of? If so, then you might appreciate this build from a guy named Kelvin. As he tells the story, he had a Yamaha RD350 sitting around, and then he obtained a frame from a 1963 Lambretta scooter. Synapses started firing in a particular way, and so he decided to see if he could do something amazing with that old Lammy shell. Thus, the Yambretta was born.
RideApart
FortNine Demonstrates The Wackiest Motorcycle Water Crossing
Fan-favorite YouTube channel FortNine has established a style all its own over the past six years. With a mixture of high-brow science and low-brow humor, the video collective attracts riders of all backgrounds. FortNine doesn’t gain such an audience without its high production value and thorough research methods, though.
Pinkbike.com
Live Updates & Results from Red Bull Rampage 2022
Riders are hitting their lines now, stay tuned for the final results and live updates from the Utah Desert. Watch the live feed here. 10 am (MDT) - Sunny // 16°C // 0% precipitation // wind 9km/h // gusts 10km/h //. 11 am (MDT) - Sunny // 18°C //...
Cycling Weekly Club 10 time trial winner makes it through to Zwift Academy finals
Will Lowden is the cousin of Uno-X pro Joss Lowden
bikepacking.com
Vittoria Syerra Review: What Is A Downcountry Tire?
What the heck is a downcountry tire? We’ve seen this term kicked around quite a bit, with a variety of products marketed around this sub-category of mountain biking. In our latest video, Neil dives into it with a review of the 29 x 2.4″ Vittoria Syerra. Find his thoughts and review of the Syerra and an attempt to figure out exactly what a downcountry tire is…
The best snow gear for skiing and snowboarding
Skiing requires a variety of gear from ski jackets and pants to skis, boots, and bindings. Here are our favorites we'll be using this season.
Pinkbike.com
Old Gold: Dakine Slayer Knee Pads
The mass-produced soft good that defined seven formative years of riding. Some people have skeletons in their closets; I have dead pairs of Dakine Slayer knee pads. Like skeletons, my stinky old knee pads are the remnants of the past, reminders of my formative years of riding. Yes, these are my actual pads, complete with whatever dirt, sweat and blood samples they picked up along the way. Why keep these ratty old things around when I have much newer, less gnarly knee pads? Why subject myself and anyone who dares open my closet to a visceral, carnal, olfactory time capsule? It’s simple: I love every pair of Slayers too much to part with them.
