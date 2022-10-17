ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Robb Report

This New Electric Hydrofoiling ‘Bike’ Lets You Glide Above the Water

Biking on land is cool and all, but have you ever tried cycling on the open ocean? Manta5’s latest model promises to get you on the water faster and stay there longer. In 2017, the New Zealand-based company introduced the first hydrofoil eBike to the world. Now, Manta5 has just announced a second-generation model, the Hydrofoiler SL3, and it comes with a slew of new features that appeal to both novice and advanced riders. Similar to the original XE-1, all it takes to ride a hydrofoiler is the ability to bike and swim. However, with the improved SL3, it’ll take minutes instead of hours to master...
Pinkbike.com

STATS: The Bikes of Red Bull Rampage 2022 by the Numbers

While the crew on the ground gets all the details on the full bike check stories (coming soon, promise!), I thought it'd be interesting to compare some more general stats about each rider's bike at Rampage. If we do this again in 2023, what do you think will have changed year over year?
Pinkbike.com

Pinkbike Poll: Who Will Win Red Bull Rampage 2022?

The world's biggest freeride event is back and riders and their dig teams have been hard at work for the past week transforming the rugged cliffs of Virgin, Utah into spectacular lines ahead of the main event tomorrow. Rampage is famously hard to predict with a combination of weather conditions,...
VIRGIN, UT
Pinkbike.com

Photo Epic: Dirt & First Hits - Red Bull Rampage 2022

The most anticipated freeride event of the year is upon us and the dust is far from settling here in Virgin, Utah. The athletes and their builders are revisiting the 2013 Rampage site this year with a few notable modifications already in play. The wooden structure that was the Oakley Icon Sender has been removed and now most of the pre-made features are supported with sandbags. Also, more single crown forks are showing up at the venue, proof that last year's winner, Brandon Semenuk, had a point with his approach. Otherwise, it's status quo up there. New creative ideas are being put to the test with every section built and the riding will definitely be on another level once tires hit the dirt.
VIRGIN, UT
Mens Journal

Best Bikepacking Gear to Make Your Next Ride-Camp-Ride Trip a Success

Ride your bike, camp, ride your bike, camp…bikepacking might just be the perfect blend of adventures. Not only can you cover a lot more ground compared to traditional backpacking, you also can carry more gear to make your campsite that much more comfortable. Of course you don't want to overload yourself with too much stuff, […]
Pinkbike.com

Photo Epic: Last Practice - Red Bull Rampage 2022

Eight long, scorching days of hard labour in the desert and the final Rampage showdown is almost upon us. The time for testing and adapting these massive features is at an end and now the riders must stitch their insanely hectic lines together, top to bottom and look good doing it. The unfortunate tradition continues another year as for 2022 we’ll see lines completed at the very last minute as diggers will go down to the wire with their picks and shovels at sunrise before finals.
UTAH STATE
Pinkbike.com

Details Announced for 2023 North American Enduro Cup & EWS Qualifier

PRESS RELEASE: 2023 Schwalbe North American Enduro Cup. The 2023 Schwalbe North American Enduro Cup will take place on June 17-18, 2023, at Silver Mountain Resort in Kellogg, Idaho. Racers will compete over two days in this EWS qualifier that utilizes a mix of climbing and bike park uplifts to tally up some impressive uphill and downhill numbers. The NAEC delivers 40+ minutes of racing, big vertical, and a full mix of trails both inside the park and on the surrounding peaks. For 2022, that added up to Jill Kintner taking the Pro Women's overall win in 47:56:9 along with the Queen Stage win in 18:51:4, and Jake Keller securing the Pro Men's win in 42:00:03. We're taking full advantage of the 3,400' (1,036m) of vert on tap in the bike park, and the Queen Stage will be back to challenge racers from top to bottom. $12,000 in cash will be given out to the Pro podiums, five deep, with equal men's and women's payouts.
KELLOGG, ID
RideApart

Mad Genius Sticks A Yamaha RD350 Engine Inside A 1960s Lambretta Scooter

Are you the kind of person who likes to come up with combinations that most people would never think of? If so, then you might appreciate this build from a guy named Kelvin. As he tells the story, he had a Yamaha RD350 sitting around, and then he obtained a frame from a 1963 Lambretta scooter. Synapses started firing in a particular way, and so he decided to see if he could do something amazing with that old Lammy shell. Thus, the Yambretta was born.
RideApart

FortNine Demonstrates The Wackiest Motorcycle Water Crossing

Fan-favorite YouTube channel FortNine has established a style all its own over the past six years. With a mixture of high-brow science and low-brow humor, the video collective attracts riders of all backgrounds. FortNine doesn’t gain such an audience without its high production value and thorough research methods, though.
Pinkbike.com

Live Updates & Results from Red Bull Rampage 2022

Riders are hitting their lines now, stay tuned for the final results and live updates from the Utah Desert. Watch the live feed here. 10 am (MDT) - Sunny // 16°C // 0% precipitation // wind 9km/h // gusts 10km/h //. 11 am (MDT) - Sunny // 18°C //...
UTAH STATE
bikepacking.com

Vittoria Syerra Review: What Is A Downcountry Tire?

What the heck is a downcountry tire? We’ve seen this term kicked around quite a bit, with a variety of products marketed around this sub-category of mountain biking. In our latest video, Neil dives into it with a review of the 29 x 2.4″ Vittoria Syerra. Find his thoughts and review of the Syerra and an attempt to figure out exactly what a downcountry tire is…
Pinkbike.com

Old Gold: Dakine Slayer Knee Pads

The mass-produced soft good that defined seven formative years of riding. Some people have skeletons in their closets; I have dead pairs of Dakine Slayer knee pads. Like skeletons, my stinky old knee pads are the remnants of the past, reminders of my formative years of riding. Yes, these are my actual pads, complete with whatever dirt, sweat and blood samples they picked up along the way. Why keep these ratty old things around when I have much newer, less gnarly knee pads? Why subject myself and anyone who dares open my closet to a visceral, carnal, olfactory time capsule? It’s simple: I love every pair of Slayers too much to part with them.
VERMONT STATE

