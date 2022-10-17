ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction’s ‘Best Day Out’ For the Last Month

Every now and then you need to take a day off and just get away. I asked Grand Junction, "What is the best 'day out' you've had in the last month?" A "day out" does not necessarily necessitate a road trip. It can be dinner with a friend you haven't seen in ages, a date night with the wife, or maybe a concert. Here's a quick look at Grand Junction's picks for a recent "day out."
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Major Pickleball and Tennis Court Upgrades Are Coming To Grand Junction Parks

In case you haven't noticed, pickleball is huge in Grand Junction and it's about to get even bigger. Believe it or not, pickleball has been around since 1965, but it's only been in recent years that it's exploded in popularity. It's been growing by leaps and bounds over the past decade and in 2021 and 2022, pickleball was named the fastest-growing sport in America with nearly 5 million players. It's been estimated that by the end of the decade there could be 40 million people playing pickleball.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Gaga’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Gaga!. Gaga is a four-month-old Boxer and Mastiff puppy. She has lots of puppy energy to go around. She is young enough where she can be raised with other animals in the house and would even make a great family dog.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Grand Junction firefighter’s wife gives birth four months early

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A firefighter and his wife have been trying to build their family for years, but their first addition still arrived earlier than expected. Fruita residents Elise and Bryson Rasmussen each grew up in large families and couldn’t wait to start their own. In the last five years, however, they’ve experienced three miscarriages. The most recent was at 12 weeks and occurred this last February.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Rain this weekend could change to snow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction has cooled into the upper 30s two mornings in a row now. Tuesday morning’s low temperature was 37 degrees. That’s the coolest morning since May 21. Our Next Rain & Snow Maker. A storm system expected to form later this week...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Changes on the way for the San Juans and Four Corners region

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We started our weekend with temperatures in the mid to lower 70s for Grand Junction and Montrose. Clear skies and plenty have continued to stick around for most of the Western Slope, a trend we have seen over the past few days. By tonight, clear skies will remain as temperatures fall into the lower 40s for Grand Junction and Montrose. Areas in the San Juans and North of I-70 will start to see some light cloud cover arriving tonight.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Our first snow of the season could be on the way

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A storm system passing just south of us will pass by with no significant affect on our area. Now our attention turns to the potential for our first snow of the season next Sunday and Sunday night. Snow Possible Next Weekend. Our first snow of...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Riverdale’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Grand Rivers Pet of the, Riverdale!. Riverdale is a nine-year-old Boxer mix looking for someone to cuddle up with after a long day. Riverdale is on the older side and would work great in a house with older kids or adults who aren’t as active. He gets along well with other dogs.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction, CO
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy