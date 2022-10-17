Read full article on original website
As far as passionate college football fan bases go, Bobcat fans are some of the most dedicated supporters out there. So far, Montana State Football has had a successful 2022 season. The Bobcats are ranked #2 in the nation and are hopefully headed toward another great playoff run. MSU has hosted four home games so far and has two left. Weber State comes to Bobcat Country this Saturday, October 22nd, and the final home game, against the University of Montana Grizzlies, is on Saturday, November 19th. Luckily, they've got some stellar fans to support them--and based on statistics, Bobcat fans actually do out-cheer every other fan base in the conference.
Ruthless Griz Fans Want Stadium Torn Down After Latest Loss
Montana is home to a lot of college football fans. The rivalry between Montana State University and the University of Montana is one of the longest-running in collegiate football. The rivalry between the Cats and the Griz began in 1897. The game has been historically referred to as the Cat-Griz...
Both MSU And Bozeman Celebrate Homecoming With Huge Weekend.
There is just something special about Homecoming weekend. There is a certain energy in the air and people just seem happier. There are all of the traditions like lighting the M, choosing the Homecoming Ambassadors, the pep rally, the parade, and of course, the game. Homecoming here in Bozeman is...
On The Move? Top 4 Fastest Growing Cities In Montana
Montana continues to be one of the most popular states that people are moving to. In fact, recent data shows that more folks are moving to Montana than those that are moving out. So which cities are hot spots for new to Montana move-ins? It seems almost all of them.
James McMurtry Makes Bozeman, Montana Tour Stop This Sunday Night
Wicked good storytelling, lyrics and songwriting all in one - James McMurtry encompasses the talents that all singer songwriters strive to master. He just makes it look easy, and this Sunday night you can see him live in Bozeman at The ELM. James McMurtry has been penning fantastic songs since...
Power outage in Bozeman hits thousands Sunday
Over 11,000 customers in Bozeman were impacted by a power outage Sunday afternoon. NorthWestern Energy tells Montana Right Now the outage happened around 2:00 pm and impacted 11,295 customers. Crews responded and determined where the outage originated from. Power was restored to most people around 3:15 pm. Work is continuing...
Montana DEQ discovers 'forever chemicals' in 3 bodies of water in Bozeman
Hundreds of everyday products are made up of what the Montana DEQ calls ‘Forever Chemicals’. They’ve been found in several bodies of water in Bozeman.
The ULTIMATE Halloween 2022 Events Guide: Bozeman, Butte, Belgrade, Livingston
Halloween Bingo? Haunted houses? Costumed dogs? Trick or treating? Spooktaculars? Fun, Halloween events this year in Bozeman, Butte, Belgrade and beyond. Your schedule can be as packed as you want, just take a look. NEED SOME HALLOWEEN COSTUME IDEAS?. Friday, October 21st, 2022: Halloween Indoor Movie Night at the Livingston...
Montana Fall Favorite Returns For One Weekend Only
We always talk about shopping local, eating local, and supporting local. Well, we've got some good news for everyone. You can get a whole lotta local this weekend at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. On October 14th and 15th, you can shop from over 190 different artists at the Bozeman Fall MADE...
Five Weird Facts About Residential Parking in Bozeman
Parking is a hot-button issue for many locals in the Bozeman area, and many people would appreciate some clarity. Parking in Bozeman has become a massive issue for many locals who aren't sure what exactly the parking laws are, and they have valid concerns. Even though public parking downtown is...
Check Your Mail, Gallatin County. Early Voting Starts Now
If you want to vote before voting day, you are in luck. It's the middle of October, and local and state-wide political races are in full swing, with bills to be voted on in November. Unfortunately, some people can't find the time to vote at any of the polling stations in Gallatin County. So what can they do?
The Seven Best Cheesesteaks in the Bozeman Area
This is one of the tastiest dishes on the market, and we know some of the best places to get it. As a man who loves a great sandwich, I know there are many places to get one in the Gallatin Valley. Locals love everything from chicken sandwiches to grilled cheese—even the occasional breakfast sandwich. Sandwiches are the perfect quick meal for just about any occasion.
Planning a Winter Escape? These Montana Towns Are Great
It's never too early to start planning some winter vacations, and if you are going to stay in Montana, you should check out these spots. Winter is a big part of the Montana lifestyle. Winters here in Big Sky Country tend to start early and can last long into the spring. Winter is a part of life in Montana whether you like it or not. So why not make the most of it and check out these places?
Montana residents learn more about Calamity Jane through historical auto tour
The life of Calamity Jane is mysterious but folks in Billings had a chance to learn more about her and the impact she had on the city in four stop auto tour filled with historical impersonators.
There’s a New 24-Hour Food Option in Bozeman: Check it Out!
You don't have many options if you have a late-night food craving in Bozeman, but that's about to change. Recently, I've seen a lot of people on social media asking about 24-hour restaurants in the Bozeman area. Due to staffing shortages, many restaurants in the Bozeman area have been forced to limit their hours of operation. Bair's Family Restaurant in Belgrade was formerly open 24 hours, but now the restaurant is only open from 5:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Bozeman couple continues battle with city over water rights
The Gilliland’s property is home to Lyman Creek, which city officials say supplies Bozeman with 20% of its water.
Inspirational Women Of Bozeman Stand Strong To Build Your Future
It's pretty awesome reading and hearing about successful women throughout the country. Now, what if you had the opportunity to meet some of Bozeman's Professional Women that keep their businesses flourishing? Well, you can!. Bozeman Professional Women's Group is holding their annual fundraising event THIS Wednesday (October 19th), at the...
What Happened? Body of Missing Hunter Found in Montana
UPDATE: The hunter has been identified as Joseph Raymond Balyeat, 65 years of age and a resident of Bozeman MT. The death has been determined to be of natural causes. The body of a missing hunter was found by search and rescue crews near Bozeman. According to a press release...
