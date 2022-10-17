ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
Athlon Sports

NFL World Feels Awful For Alvin Kamara Tonight

The NFL world feels awful for Saints running back Alvin Kamara during Thursday Night Football.  The Saints simply refuse to give Kamara the ball when they get down in the red-zone.  Instead, it's usually Swiss-army knife Taysom Hill getting the important carries near the goal-line.  ...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Arizona Sports

Cardinals sign K Rodrigo Blankenship, designate OL Cody Ford to return

The Arizona Cardinals signed kicker Rodrigo Blankenship to the practice squad on Tuesday after releasing short-term kicker Matt Ammendola a day prior. Arizona also designated offensive lineman Cody Ford (ankle) to return from the injured list, a positive sign and one much-needed after the team lost starting left guard Justin Pugh to an ACL injury on Sunday.
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Sports

Rapid reactions: Cardinals end home losing skid with TNF win over Saints

The Arizona Cardinals finally broke their eight-game losing streak at home on Thursday Night Football at State Farm Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the New Orleans Saints, 42-34, marking the first time in the Kliff Kingsbury-Kyler Murray era that Arizona has scored over 40 points. A couple of breakout performances from...
Arizona Sports

Cardinals’ Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury explain televised spat on TNF

The Arizona Cardinals had to burn their final timeout of the first half while on the New Orleans Saints’ 2-yard line as the play clock was going to expire. Quarterback Kyler Murray came back to the sideline hot, and the broadcast caught him yelling at head coach Kliff Kingsbury on his walk over. Online lipreaders deduced that Murray was telling Kingsbury to calm down.
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts to Greg Oden’s latest job

Former Ohio State standout Greg Oden did not have the NBA career that he had hoped for due to some debilitating knee injuries, but it appears he is sticking around the game of basketball. A picture of Oden appearing on the Butler Bulldogs coaching staff surfaced on social media Tuesday,...
COLUMBUS, OH
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
316K+
Views
ABOUT

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

 https://arizonasports.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy