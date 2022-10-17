Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
NFL World Feels Awful For Alvin Kamara Tonight
The NFL world feels awful for Saints running back Alvin Kamara during Thursday Night Football. The Saints simply refuse to give Kamara the ball when they get down in the red-zone. Instead, it's usually Swiss-army knife Taysom Hill getting the important carries near the goal-line. ...
NBC Sports
Roger Goodell: Deshaun Watson has complied with all terms of his suspension
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has missed six games. After five more, he’ll be able to return to action. But it’s not simply a matter of missing the games. He also has to comply with the other terms imposed upon him by the league. On Tuesday, Commissioner Roger Goodell...
Cardinals sign K Rodrigo Blankenship, designate OL Cody Ford to return
The Arizona Cardinals signed kicker Rodrigo Blankenship to the practice squad on Tuesday after releasing short-term kicker Matt Ammendola a day prior. Arizona also designated offensive lineman Cody Ford (ankle) to return from the injured list, a positive sign and one much-needed after the team lost starting left guard Justin Pugh to an ACL injury on Sunday.
Suns’ Monty Williams explains why Chris Paul remained benched in comeback
Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul took a seat with 6:41 remaining in the fourth quarter Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks, a typical breather period for the 37-year-old. Paul had played just over 30 minutes, and head coach Monty Williams typically rests Paul before the point guard re-enters to close...
Anthony Davis fires back at Charles Barkley over unflattering nickname
Anthony Davis is getting into it with his fellow NBA 75 member. The Los Angeles Lakers star Davis spoke to the LA Times’ Broderick Turner in an interview this week. In the interview, Davis hit back at the pejorative nickname given to him by TNT’s Charles Barkley — “Street Clothes,” a reference to Davis often being hurt and in street clothes on the bench.
Suns’ Devin Booker pulls up to season opener in ’58 Chevy
Suns star Devin Booker caught attention for pulling up to Phoenix’s season opener at Footprint Center Wednesday in a pink 1958 Chevy convertible. “[1958], man, that’s the year,” Booker said to a cameraman while walking up. Booker has quite the car collection, with classics such as the...
Rapid reactions: Cardinals end home losing skid with TNF win over Saints
The Arizona Cardinals finally broke their eight-game losing streak at home on Thursday Night Football at State Farm Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the New Orleans Saints, 42-34, marking the first time in the Kliff Kingsbury-Kyler Murray era that Arizona has scored over 40 points. A couple of breakout performances from...
Cardinals’ Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury explain televised spat on TNF
The Arizona Cardinals had to burn their final timeout of the first half while on the New Orleans Saints’ 2-yard line as the play clock was going to expire. Quarterback Kyler Murray came back to the sideline hot, and the broadcast caught him yelling at head coach Kliff Kingsbury on his walk over. Online lipreaders deduced that Murray was telling Kingsbury to calm down.
Cardinals’ Rashard Lawrence carted off field vs. Saints, return questionable
Arizona Cardinals nose tackle Rashard Lawrence exited Thursday night’s 42-34 win over the New Orleans Saints in the first quarter on a cart. Lawrence landed hard on his right arm while attempting to tackle Saints running back Mark Ingram in the backfield and grabbed his shoulder. He stayed down...
Andy Dalton to start at QB for Saints vs. Cardinals on TNF, per report
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton is slated to start against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football, according to NFL Network’s Omar Ruiz. Dalton (back) had been listed as limited on Monday and Tuesday’s injury report, but was upgraded to full for the estimated injury report on Wednesday’s walk-thru pracitce.
Robbie Anderson learned to ‘grind at a new level’ from Cardinals’ Jefferson
TEMPE — It’s been a season of change for new Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Robbie Anderson. The former Carolina Panther has seen different quarterbacks, is playing for a new team with a new scheme and even changed his first name over the last handful of months. A lot...
thecomeback.com
Basketball world reacts to Greg Oden’s latest job
Former Ohio State standout Greg Oden did not have the NBA career that he had hoped for due to some debilitating knee injuries, but it appears he is sticking around the game of basketball. A picture of Oden appearing on the Butler Bulldogs coaching staff surfaced on social media Tuesday,...
WLTX.com
The Carolina Panthers trade rumors heat up as the NFL trade deadline approaches | Locked On Panthers
The Carolina Panthers are the team to watch as the NFL trade deadline approaches. The Panthers have until Nov. 1st at 4pm. EST to decide what to do at the deadline.
Cardinals offense ‘sets up perfect’ for WR Robbie Anderson’s style of play
TEMPE — Much like Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft and what transpired soon after, the Arizona Cardinals this week gained and lost a starting-caliber wide receiver in a matter of days. Swinging a deal for frustrated Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson on Monday, Arizona added another...
Suns’ Cam Johnson exits with cramping in 4th quarter vs. Mavs
Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson exited Wednesday’s season opener against the Dallas Mavericks with a noticeable limp. Johnson, who had helped Phoenix back to life in the third period after facing a 17-point halftime deficit, went into the locker room and did not return to action. Johnson made a...
Suns ownership situation a factor in Cam Johnson extension negotiations
Cam Johnson is in the long term plans for the Phoenix Suns, despite the two sides failing to agree on a contract extension before Monday’s deadline. Phoenix Suns general manager James Jones told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo such and that there was mutual interest to get a deal done.
