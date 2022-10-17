ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASCAR hot topic shifts to retaliation as playoffs roar on

The focus in NASCAR has yet to shift to the actual playoff racing as only three events remain to crown a new Cup champion. But as the series heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway, the conversation over safety concerns has shifted to retaliation and what is over the line. Bubba Wallace has been suspended for Sunday’s race for intentionally wrecking reigning Cup champion Kyle Larson last week in a dangerous act of retaliation that NASCAR and most of Wallace’s competitors found over the line.
