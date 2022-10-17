Through six games with offensive coordinator Chip Long at the helm of the Yellow Jackets’ offense, Georgia Tech is tied for fifth nationally and second in the ACC with just four turnovers (0.67 per game). Tech also ranks in the top 25 nationally in fewest passes intercepted (2 – 10th) and fewest fumbles lost (2 – 14th). The Yellow Jackets’ four turnovers are their fewest through six games since at least 1986 (game-by-game turnovers were not consistently recorded in Georgia Tech’s season statistics until in 1987).

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO