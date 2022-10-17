ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

ramblinwreck.com

Virginia Escapes Tech, 16-9

Georgia Tech dropped to 3-4 overall and 2-2 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. The loss was Georgia Tech’s first in the month of October and snapped the Yellow Jackets’ two-game winning streak. Georgia Tech fell to 21-22-1 all-time against Virginia. Georgia Tech lost to Virginia at home for...
ATLANTA, GA
ramblinwreck.com

Jackets Host Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate

THE FLATS – Looking for its first victory of the fall season and its third the history of its annual home event, Georgia Tech’s 13th-ranked golf team returns to action this weekend, hosting the 16th Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational Friday through Sunday at the Golf Club of Georgia in Alpharetta.
ATLANTA, GA
ramblinwreck.com

The Last Word Before Game 7 vs. Virginia

Through six games with offensive coordinator Chip Long at the helm of the Yellow Jackets’ offense, Georgia Tech is tied for fifth nationally and second in the ACC with just four turnovers (0.67 per game). Tech also ranks in the top 25 nationally in fewest passes intercepted (2 – 10th) and fewest fumbles lost (2 – 14th). The Yellow Jackets’ four turnovers are their fewest through six games since at least 1986 (game-by-game turnovers were not consistently recorded in Georgia Tech’s season statistics until in 1987).
ATLANTA, GA
ramblinwreck.com

Tech Heads to ITA Southeast Regionals

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis is back in action this week at the ITA Southeast Regionals in Tallahassee, Fla. Competition will begin on Thursday, Oct. 20 with the first round of singles qualifying and main draw doubles. Six Jackets are set to compete in both singles...
ATLANTA, GA

