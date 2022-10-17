Just two days away from their season opener, the Toledo Walleye received a roster boost with the addition of three prospects from their American Hockey League affiliate. Rookie goaltender Sebastian Cossa, defenseman Seth Barton, and forward Trenton Bliss were assigned to Toledo from Grand Rapids of the AHL on Thursday. Cossa, a 19-year-old who was selected in the first round of the 2021 NHL draft, played in one preseason game for the Walleye. Toledo opens the 2022-23 season on Saturday in Wheeling at WesBanco Arena at 7:10 p.m. The teams play again on Sunday in West Virginia.

