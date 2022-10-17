Read full article on original website
Walleye receive trio of young prospects from AHL affiliate
Just two days away from their season opener, the Toledo Walleye received a roster boost with the addition of three prospects from their American Hockey League affiliate. Rookie goaltender Sebastian Cossa, defenseman Seth Barton, and forward Trenton Bliss were assigned to Toledo from Grand Rapids of the AHL on Thursday. Cossa, a 19-year-old who was selected in the first round of the 2021 NHL draft, played in one preseason game for the Walleye. Toledo opens the 2022-23 season on Saturday in Wheeling at WesBanco Arena at 7:10 p.m. The teams play again on Sunday in West Virginia.
NHL
Flyers Unveil Reverse Retro Jerseys to be Worn at Eight Games This Season
PHILADELPHIA (October 20, 2022) - Today, the Philadelphia Flyers unveiled the team's adidas Reverse Retro ADIZERO jerseys for the 2022-2023 season in conjunction with adidas and the National Hockey League. Building on the success of the program which launched in 2020, adidas and the NHL collaborated with teams this year to design new Reverse Retro jerseys that call back to unique historic moments in each Club's history. The 2022-23 edition of the Flyers Reverse Retro design features a championship-level look from the franchise's Stanley Cup-winning seasons and integrates unique elements from multiple eras.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Flyers 3
Improving to 3-1-0 to start the season, the Florida Panthers opened up the home portion of their 2022-23 schedule with a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers at FLA Live Arena on Wednesday. "Everyone did a fantastic job stepping in," Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe said. "Everyone was making fantastic plays,...
Going to the Chicago Blackhawks home opener tonight vs. the Detroit Red Wings? Here are 5 things to know about United Center changes.
With all the roster turnover this offseason, the Chicago Blackhawks have several players experiencing their first home opener in a Hawks sweater Friday against the Detroit Red Wings — but that doesn’t mean they’re unfamiliar with the United Center experience. Take Jason Dickinson, for example. Dickinson played his first Hawks game Saturday in San Jose, Calif., but past visits as a member of ...
NHL
Mailbag: MacKinnon, Panarin lead 'perfect team;' Flyers' playoff chances
Here is the Oct. 19 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. If you could build a "perfect team" consisting of existing teams current forwards, defensemen and goalies, who would you want? Example, Toronto's forwards, Nashville's 'D' and the Islanders' goalies. -- @mikeybox.
NHL
'Retro' Jersey Honors Ironmen
Team unveils this season's "Reverse Retro" jersey to be worn at four home games, beginning Nov. 13. Pre-order starts Thursday. The fan-friendly tradition of "Reverse Retro" jerseys is primed to include Kraken faithful for the first time. While new to the NHL, Seattle has more than 100 years of pro hockey history to inspire.
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for Oct. 21
* Juraj Slafkovsky tallied for the first time in his NHL career, while fellow No. 1 pick Rasmus Dahlin achieved a first-of-its-kind goal streak in the Sabres' victory at Scotiabank Saddledome. * Slafkovsky and Dahlin weren't the only No. 1 picks to shine Thursday, with Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins...
The Hockey News On The 'O' Podcast: OHL Predictions and Surprises
Hosts Tony Ferrari and Brock Otten visit early surprises and disappointments in the OHL, cover Boston Bruins prospects in the league and more.
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'BIG REASON WHY WE WON TONIGHT'
The buzz around the rink after a big win over the Golden Knights. "When we're on, we're a really good team. Still haven't played a full 60. Played a sloppy first, took charge in the second and played well the rest of the game." ON PLAY OF LUCIC, ROONEY &...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Panthers to host Lightning in playoff rematch
Red Wings' Perron looks to stay hot at Blackhawks; Rantanen, Avalanche try to bounce back against Kraken. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from three games Friday. Panthers seek revenge...
NHL
Preview: Coyotes to Face Canadiens at Bell Centre in Montreal
Arizona targeting second straight win as power play looks to stay hot. Oct. 20, 2022 | 4 pm MST | Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec. The Arizona Coyotes' power play has been scorching hot. Up against a Montreal Canadiens team that's allowed just one power-play goal in four games, something's got...
sportsengine.com
Peter Puck, Hockey's #1 Fan Shares the History of the Stanley Cup
In the 1970s, NBC was looking for a way to introduce new people to ice hockey, especially younger fans. Executive Donald Carswell conceived the idea for an animated puck-shaped character. It would appear during intermissions of NBC’s Hockey Game of the Week and teach new fans things like the rules of the game, the history of hockey, and about the Stanley Cup.
Princeton Youth Hockey Jamboree to honor Bryan Opskar
Minnesota Warriors - St. Cloud to play in jamboree honoring Opskar Princeton Youth Hockey is gearing up for four days of hockey from Oct. 27 - 30 as a part of the Annual Youth Hockey Bantam and Peewee A Jamboree at the Princeton Ice Arena with 13 youth hockey teams preparing to take over Princeton’s streets for the event. The event will be held in remembrance of 1991 Princeton High...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Muzzin placed on injured reserve by Maple Leafs
Buchnevich uncertain for Blues; Ehlers game-time decision for Jets; Iafallo sidelined for Kings. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Toronto Maple Leafs. Jake Muzzin was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. The defenseman left a 3-2...
NHL
ARI@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL - The Canadiens picked up their second straight win on Thursday night with a 6-2 triumph over the Coyotes. Goaltender Jake Allen was back between the pipes after welcoming his third child with his wife, Shannon. The Allens are now the proud parents of three daughters. Martin St-Louis' squad...
NHL
Canes Reveal Reverse Retro 2022 Jersey
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes revealed their 2022 Reverse Retro jersey Thursday, as adidas launched the second iteration of their league-wide campaign. The "reversed" version of the team's current white road sweater, the team will wear them twice at PNC Arena this season:. Sunday, November 6 vs. Toronto. Sunday,...
NHL
B's Prospects Start Off Season with Success
Woburn native Riley Duran has four goals in three games to begin his second season with the 3-0 Providence College Friars. Duran scored one in the home opener and paired it with an assist in a blowout, 6-1 win over Sacred Heart. He carried that momentum into last Thursday's game vs. Clarkson, netting two of the five goals in a 5-2 victory. Most recently, Duran earned a goal in the Friars' first road game vs. Northeastern.
NHL
Islanders Excited to Wear Fisherman Jersey
It's official - the Fisherman is back. For this year's Reverse Retro jersey, the New York Islanders cast out a line and reeled in a classic, throwing it back to 1995 with threads inspired by the team's fisherman jersey. REVERSE RETRO JERSEY | PREORDER NOW. The Islanders wore the original...
NHL
Poile relied on loyalty, love of family to reach 3,000 games as NHL GM
David Poile was unsure he'd last as an NHL general manager. In 1983-84, his second season with the Washington Capitals, his team lost its first seven games. Owner Abe Pollin summoned him to his house. "I said, 'You've got to be kidding,'" Poile said. "'I worked so hard to get...
NHL
RELEASE: adidas, NHL unveil 2022 Reverse Retro jerseys
EDMONTON, AB - The Oilers are throwing it back to 2001 with this season's Reverse Retro jersey as adidas and the National Hockey League unveiled all 32 teams' uniforms on Thursday. Building on the success of the 2020 program, adidas and the NHL collaborated with teams to design new Reverse...
