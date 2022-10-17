IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – It’s a hunters’ responsibility to know and understand the motorized hunting rule when hunting big game in certain game management units. With increasing use of motorized vehicles such as side-by-sides and ATVs by big game hunters, everyone, especially those using motorized vehicles need to be aware of the motorized hunting rule. The rule applies when someone is actively hunting big game using a motorized vehicle. The rule is in effect from August 30 through December 31 of each year, and applies only to hunting of big game animals, including moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat.

