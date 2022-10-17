Read full article on original website
Closed burning season ends for most of Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – “Closed fire season” which is otherwise known as the five months of the year that burn permits are legally required in Idaho ends Thursday, October 20, for most of the state. Burn permits are normally required May 10 through October 20 each year and are issued by the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL).
COVID-19 UPDATES: 726 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 726 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths Wednesday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Wednesday excluding holidays. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 498,808. There...
Elk hunters should find plenty of elk in most of the state
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho’s general, any-weapon elk seasons are getting underway, and rifle hunters are following archers in pursuit of one of Idaho’s most prized game, and they can look forward to healthy herds in most parts of the state. To learn about general elk...
Idaho adds another easement to protect working timberlands
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little and other statewide elected officials have approved a northern Idaho conservation easement as part of a program that has protected from development about 156 square miles of private timberland. The Republican governor and other Land Board members on Tuesday unanimously approved...
Pocatello police looking for car involved in possible child abduction
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello Police are looking for a suspect who may have been involved with a possible juvenile abduction. They said it may have happened in the area of Alameda Middle School at approximately 3:40 p.m. Thursday. They say their person of interest is a slender man, wearing dark-colored pants and a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt. His race is unknown.
Bull moose removed from neighborhood in American Falls
AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A large moose has been relocated after it was found wandering around an American Falls neighborhood Tuesday. Idaho Fish and Game says the American Falls PoliceDepartment and the Power County Sheriff’s Office were able to coral the roughly 1,000 pound animal. Then fish...
Big Game hunters – know the rules for motorized travel in some big game hunting units
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – It’s a hunters’ responsibility to know and understand the motorized hunting rule when hunting big game in certain game management units. With increasing use of motorized vehicles such as side-by-sides and ATVs by big game hunters, everyone, especially those using motorized vehicles need to be aware of the motorized hunting rule. The rule applies when someone is actively hunting big game using a motorized vehicle. The rule is in effect from August 30 through December 31 of each year, and applies only to hunting of big game animals, including moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat.
Scouting for Food food drive to be held this weekend
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Scout Mountain District of the Grand Teton Council of the Boy Scouts of America and their co-sponsors are inviting local residents to participate the annual “Scouting for Food” community food drive Saturday, October 22, to help fill local food banks to supply needs during the upcoming holiday season and beyond.
Grand Teton boat permits to increase
MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) — Boaters in Grand Teton National Park will see an increase in the cost of an annual park boat permit to $25 for non-motorized boats and $75 for motorized boats starting in February. Boat permit fees help offset the costs associated with waterway patrols and priority...
2 Idaho Falls City Council members appointed to statewide advisory councils
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Two Idaho Falls City Council members have been appointed to two statewide councils that give representation for Eastern Idaho in important policy areas. Idaho Falls City Council President Michelle Ziel-Dingman received an appointment from the Idaho Transportation Department Board to the state Public Transportation...
Covert contamination: when organizations have failed to notify the public of drinking water issues in Idaho
Covert contamination: when organizations have failed to notify the public of drinking water issues in Idaho. The ability to trust that our basic needs are met is the foundation of a healthy psyche, according to Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. These needs include access to food, water, shelter, and other physiological necessities. When we cannot fulfill those needs, items and tasks that appear higher on the hierarchy, like freedom, friendship, self-esteem, and self-actualization, become more difficult or impossible to achieve.
3 things to know this morning – October 20, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Thursday. 1. Two Idaho Falls City Council members have been appointed to two Statewide Councils. City Council President Michelle Ziel-Dingman will serve on the State Public Transportation Advisory Council, whereas Council Member John Radford will be on the Idaho Economic Advisory Council.
Ammon Pumpkin Walk kicks off Saturday
AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The annual City of Ammon Pumpkin Walk kicks off Saturday, Oct. 22. The pumpkin walk at McCowin Park from 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm. is free to attend. This year, there are more than 40 entries from local organizations that will set up pumpkin displays of all kinds, competing for great prize money. There will also be several vendors, free swag and treats and music.
Public meeting on South St. Anthony Interchange set Wednesday
ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) – As part of Governor Brad Little’s Leading Idaho Program, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) invites the public to participate in a public meeting Wednesday, October 19 to receive feedback on transportation improvements for the South St. Anthony Interchange project in St. Anthony. An...
Idaho Falls leaf collection begins Monday
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls residents will once again receive help with leaf collection beginning Monday, Oct. 24. You may rake your leaves – free of branches and other debris – into the curb the week prior to your scheduled collection date. The Street Division will collect the leaves that are not bagged and haul them away.
Online resource helps with information on political candidates
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The League of Women Voters in Pocatello are encouraging local voters to go to www.VOTE411.org, an online election information site. The website allows you to compare candidates’ responses to questions and find other Idaho voting information. The website also includes races in Idaho both...
Cooler with breezes ahead of cold blast
Breaking down the ridge of high pressure over us will be a slow process, but once Pacific lows slide in, we’ll have a dramatic change in the weather pattern. Winds and cold rain is the big story for the valley, with windy mountain snow chances beginning Friday for central mountains and cranking up for the upper highlands and mountains of southeast Idaho and Wyoming state line counties early Saturday and pushing through first of the week. We’re tracking lows in the 20’s and teens and timing for rainfall and snow potential.
Surveys: Parent and staff satisfaction is up, students in grades 3 through 8 are more engaged
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The latest State Department of Education survey results show the satisfaction levels of Idaho parents has increased since 2021, as has the level of engagement for students in grades 3 through 8. Idaho high school students, who were added to the SDE surveys in 2019,...
Haunted Science Lab opens to public Oct. 29
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A haunted attraction that showcases the not-so-spooky side of science returns this month. Idaho State University Department of Physics and Kiwanis Club of Pocatello’s Haunted Science Laboratory will be open to the public Saturday, Oct. 29, from 4 to 9 p.m. at the Bannock County Event Center, Commercial Building B, just north of the Pocatello Downs Grandstand.
ISU’s fall enrollment continues improving trend
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University saw an increase in both enrollment and student retention for the Fall 2022 semester. The university is reporting an overall fall enrollment of 12,319 students, an increase of 1.3% over Fall 2021. Total undergraduate enrollment increased by 2%, or 195 students. This marks a second year in a row of total enrollment increases for the University.
