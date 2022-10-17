With multiple media sources reporting that big snow is about to hit the American West this weekend, locals are probably wondering what that means for Colorado. Winter forecasting website Powderchasers is calling for two rounds of snow to hit British Columbia, the Pacific Northwest, and the Rockies, with one set to hit this weekend and another set to hit at the start of the next week. Mapping shows that snowfall in parts of Colorado could be significant, with the west-central mountains and the southwest mountains expected to be hit the hardest. An American GFS map the website features shows potential for snowfall in the double-digits, possibly reaching toward 20 inches.

COLORADO STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO