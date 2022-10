Seattle Public School (SPS) students who wish to take AP (Advanced Placement) exams at their high school must register to take the exam(s) by the district-wide AP Registration & Fees Payment Deadline of November 4, 2022. The fee for AP Exams this year is $107 per exam. Students eligible for free and reduced lunch must pay a $10 deposit to secure their exam order by this registration deadline. Payments (either $107 or $10 per exam) are made for each exam on SchoolPay on the family SOURCE account.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO