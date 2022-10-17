Read full article on original website
NBA Odds, Lines and Bets: Bucks-76ers, Clippers-Lakers
After Wednesday’s 12-game NBA marathon, only two teams have yet to take the court this season: The Bucks and Clippers. Those squads, both with legitimate Finals aspirations, begin their highly anticipated campaigns Thursday night. Milwaukee gets the 76ers on the road in a meeting between two of the best...
Nets’ New Big 3 Debuts With a Dud
NEW YORK — If you’d tuned out all Nets news in mid-July, and finally tuned back in late Wednesday, in time to catch the final minutes of their season opener, you might reasonably have concluded that the much-hyped Nets-pocalypse had indeed occurred. The scoreboard showed a 19-point deficit...
The Stakes Are High for the Clippers
The Clippers led by Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are early favorites to win the NBA title, but what happens if they fail? The Crossover staff discuss the Kawhi-PG experiment in Year 4. The following transcript is an excerpt from the Open Floor and Crossover podcast. Listen to the full...
Report: Lakers Not Expected to Trade Until After Thanksgiving
It did not take long for fans across the NBA community to chime in about the current construction of the Lakers’ roster following Los Angeles’s 123–109 loss to the Warriors on Tuesday to kick off the 2022-23 NBA season. The Lakers plan to contend for an NBA...
SI:AM | The Astros Just Keep Rolling
Good morning to everybody but Matt Carpenter. I’m Dan Gartland. If you're reading this on SI.com, you can sign up to get this free newsletter in your inbox each weekday at SI.com/newsletters. Stopping the ’Stros is harder than it looks. It would be foolish to declare a best-of-seven...
Sports World Reacts To Sad Brittney Griner Prison News
Brittney Griner, who's been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug charges, celebrated her 32nd birthday on Tuesday. The WNBA star, who's played overseas for years like many of her colleagues, has been having a pretty tough time in prison, according to those close to her. ESPN's T.J. Quinn...
Report: Former Villanova Coach Jay Wright Lands Media Job
After serving for 21 seasons as the head coach of the Villanova men’s basketball team, Jay Wright retired in April. But, Wright didn’t stay away from the college basketball world for long. Although Wright denied interest in returning to coaching back in June, the New York Post reported...
Report: Stephen A. Smith to Host Special NBA Broadcasts
Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions will use ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith to call four NBA games on ESPN2 this calendar year, according to a report from Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald. The ESPN2 simulcasts will be formatted similar to “ManningCast” on Monday Night Football, where Smith will host...
Report: Pistons Place Assistant GM on Leave Amid Misconduct Investigation
The Pistons have placed their assistant general manager Rob Murphy on leave while they conduct an investigation looking into an allegation of workplace misconduct involving a former female employee, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Thursday. The 50-year-old has reportedly already been on leave for about a week after Pistons...
Ted Leonsis Emerges As Front-Runner to Buy MLB’s Nationals, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. Following the Lerner family’s announcement earlier this year of its intention to sell the Nationals franchise, a group led by Ted Leonsis—current owner of the Wizards, Capitals and Mystics—has emerged as the front-runner to purchase the MLB team, according to a report from The Athletic.
NFL DFS Week 7 Picks: Bargain Buys and Spend-Up Studs
If you’re getting ready to set your main slate DFS lineups, check out this list with players at every price point. When going through the Sunday slate, I found a ton of value. I like targeting the Chiefs-Niners, Chargers-Seahawks and Cowboys-Lions games, with a lot of value coming from the Colts-Titans game as well. There are plenty of fun options at QB even with no Josh Allen, and every position has players at good price points to build unique slates. I’m playing cash games and GPPs this week, and here are a few of my favorite plays.
