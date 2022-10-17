ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Unforgettable Moments Of The 2022 Country Music Hall Of Fame Induction

By Kelly Fisher
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BUkL9_0icQDR7N00
Photo: Getty Images

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum honored its 2022 class of inductees during Medallion Ceremony on Sunday evening (October 16). The ceremony, hosted in the museum’s CMA Theater, was packed with unforgettable performances, emotional speeches and heartfelt tributes to the new class: Joe Galante , Keith Whitley and Jerry Lee Lewis .

Galante, Whitley and Lewis became the 147th, 148th and 149th members of the Country Music Hall of Fame. Iconic country duo Brooks & Dunn revealed the inductees in a live-streamed announcement earlier this year .

Before inductions began, CEO Kyle Young took a moment to honor legendary country artist Loretta Lynn , who died at her Tennessee ranch earlier this month . She was 90. Young noted that the. Kentucky-born singer truly blazed a trail in the industry. Before Lynn, it was rare for women to write their own songs, and rare for any artist — male or female — to be as honest as Lynn was in her songwriting.

Read about each inductee — and a few memorable moments from their induction, in the order they were honored during the ceremony — below.

Joe Galante

“Galante distinguished himself as one of country music’s most successful record executives,” reads a press release from the Country Music Hall of Fame on Monday morning (October 17). “He helped steer the careers of Alabama , Clint Black , Kenny Chesney , the Judds , Martina McBride , Brad Paisley , Keith Whitley and other best-selling artists. Born in New York, he joined RCA Records after college and moved to the label’s Nashville office in 1974. Eight years later, he became head of RCA Nashville. He rose to hold a series of key label-executive positions, including president of RCA Records’ U.S. operations, head of RLG Nashville and, finally, chairman of Sony Music Nashville until his retirement in 2010.”

Kix Brooks , one half of “Only in America” duo Brooks & Dunn, presented Galante with his medallion as he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in the non-performer category. Other beloved artists took the stage in Galante’s honor, including Alabama (performing “My Home’s in Alabama”), Miranda Lambert (“White Liar”) and Kenny Chesney (“The Good Stuff”). Chesney shared that, as he imagined his life if he'd never met Galante, “it ain’t good.”

Galante delivered a heartfelt acceptance speech, including tributes to his late parents and late wife. During his speech, Galante recalled a sweet story in which his father saved an article clipping with his son’s name in it. He’d often scanned newspaper and magazine articles in hopes of discovering his son’s name, and the now-inductee found that his parents had collected “decades” of photographs and article clippings. “I know that both my parents and Fran are smiling down right now, and very proud,” Galante said, adding as he closed his speech: “I am both honored and humbled to be here. …I can assure you, I will not need any photographs or clippings to remind me of tonight.”

Keith Whitley

“A premier vocal stylist, Keith Whitley (1954-1989) helped define country music’s new traditionalist resurgence of the 1980s,” the Country Music Hall of Fame’s press release reads. “Born near Sandy Hook, Kentucky, he proved an adept singer and guitarist as a youngster. After apprenticing in the bluegrass bands of Ralph Stanley and J. D. Crowe , he signed with RCA Records. In five years as a solo artist, he recorded a dozen Top 20 country singles, including five consecutive #1 hits. His career was cut tragically short at age 34. Five months after his death, his recording of 'I’m No Stranger to the Rain' was named CMA Single of the Year for 1989.”

Mickey Guyton delivered a heartfelt rendition of “When You Say Nothing at All” as she began the performances in honor of Whitley, who was inducted in the Modern Era Artist category . Guyton admitted she was “nervous,” but incredibly honored to pay tribute to Whitley. She shared a heartfelt message to Lorrie Morgan , fellowcountry singer and Whitley’s widow, and hugged her before exiting the stage. Hall of Fame member Ricky Skaggs — joined by Molly Tuttle and Justin Moses — delivered a performance of “Tennessee Blues,” and Garth Brooks took the stage with “Don’t Close Your Eyes” before Whitley’s induction. Brooks presented Morgan with Whitley’s medallion, saying his induction was “long overdue” for the artist he deemed one of the greatest voices to ever grace country music (and boldly predicted Morgan’s future induction).

Morgan made a tearful, appreciative speech as her late husband was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. She recalled hearing his voice for the first time on the radio. Morgan was on her way to the Grand Ole Opry on a Saturday night when she heard Whitley’s “Miami, My Amy,” and pulled over on Nashville’s Briley Parkway. “I’m in love with that man,” Morgan said she knew in that moment, though she didn’t know who it was yet. When the song ended, Morgan learned that Whitley would be at the Grand Ole Opry… and she “floored my car.” Whitley was only a few weeks away from becoming a member of the Opry when he died in 1989, and according to Morgan, he never would have predicted his Hall of Fame induction.

Jerry Lee Lewis

“An explosive rockabilly showman, Jerry Lee Lewis was also among country music’s most expressive performers, with a distinctive and dynamic style as a singer and pianist. His biggest releases on Sun Records, ‘Whole Lotta Shakin’ Going On’ and ‘Great Balls of Fire,’ were country #1s as well as pop hits,” the release states. “In the late 1960s, the Louisiana native shifted from rock & roll to country recordings, invigorating his artistry. Between 1968 and 1981, he had 34 Top 20 country hits, putting his personal stamp on songs ranging from classics by Jimmie Rodgers and Hank Williams to newer works by Mickey Newbury and Kris Kristofferson .”

Lee Ann Womack started the tribute performances to Lewis with a stunning rendition of “Middle Age Crazy,” which Sonny Throckmorton wrote and Lewis recorded in the 1970s. The McCrary Sisters followed with a powerful performance of “My God Is Real,” which they said was worthy of being expelled from Bible school (as Lewis was, for the way he played the same hymn). Chris Isaak took the stage with an electric performance of Lewis’ iconic 1950s smash-hit, “Great Balls of Fire.”

Lewis, 87, was unable to attend the medallion ceremony in person, per his doctor’s advice, according to Young. Instead, Hank Williams Jr. read a note from Lewis as he delivered a speech in his honor and presented the medallion with Kristofferson as Lewis was inducted . Lewis wrote (and Williams read):

“Dear friends and fans in Nashville, it is with heartfelt sadness and disappointment that I write to you today from my sickbed. Rather than be able to share my thoughts in person, I tried everything I could to build up the strength to come today. I’ve looked so forward to it since I found out about it earlier this year. My sincerest apology to all of you for missing this fine event, but I hope to see you all soon. To be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame is the highest honor in country music. Through over 60 years singing music professionally, country has always been the genre where I felt the most at home, between my fellow artists, radio and the industry players. I’m honored to be going into that Hall of Fame rotunda with some of my heroes: Hank Williams Sr., Jimmie Rodgers and the like. Not to mention so many amazing friends who have been so good to me through the years. Thank you all for your support and love in electing me into the Country Music Hall of Fame. And most of all, thanks to God for allowing me to experience this honor while I’m still here. Since I could not be in person with you today, I’ve asked one of my closest and dearest friends to accept this great honor for me… the legendary Kris Kristofferson.”

Upholding tradition, the Country Music Hall of Fame closed its medallion ceremony with “Will the Circle Be Unbroken,” led by country music legend and fellow Hall of Fame member Bill Anderson. Find more info about the newest class of inductees — and the full list of Hall of Fame members — from the Country Music Hall of Fame .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12NKX3_0icQDR7N00
Photo: Getty Images

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Sings ‘Don’t Close Your Eyes’ at Keith Whitley’s Country Music HOF Ceremony

There are few artists who are more deserving of their spot in the Country Music Hall of Fame than Keith Whitley. More than three decades after his death, his legacy still reverberates through the country music world. Whitley and artists like Randy Travis, Alan Jackson, and George Strait helped to steer the genre back to its roots in the 80s and set the stage for 90s country. More than that, Whitley made the kind of music that transcends generations. They’ll still be singing his songs long after we’ve all been called Home. So, when it finally came time to induct Whitley into the HoF, some of the biggest names in the genre showed up. Garth Brooks, Vince Gill, Randy Travis, and several other heavy hitters were there.
KENTUCKY STATE
Outsider.com

Jerry Lee Lewis Has Hank Williams Jr. Deliver Special Message at Hall of Fame Induction

Jerry Lee Lewis wasn’t going to let a doctor’s order stop him from acknowledging his fans as he was inducted into what is one of country music’s highest honors, the Country Music Hall of Fame. And, while his medical team recommended the longtime performer not attend the induction ceremony he was still there in spirit. Especially as another legend, Hank Williams Jr. delivered his message to the audience during the live ceremony.
The List

Loretta Lynn's Net Worth At The Time Of Her Death May Surprise You

The late Loretta Lynn will go down in history as country music royalty. The long-time singer became famous for hit songs like "Coal Miner's Daughter," "The Pill," and "Don't Come Home A' Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)." Since the '70s, Lynn has been a stalwart for country music lovers, and according to her website, she is one of the most awarded musicians of all time. By the late '80s, Lynn had been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. After a decade-long hiatus, she returned to music, releasing her album "Still Country" at the start of the millennium and "Van Lear Rose" in 2004, which won Best Country Album at the Grammy Awards.
TENNESSEE STATE
The List

The Truth About Loretta Lynn's Relationship With Jack White

The heartbreaking death of Loretta Lynn has left the music world in mourning. The country legend was 90 years old, and her family confirmed the sad news in an emotional statement posted to her website. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," they shared. Lynn's loved ones understandably requested privacy as they begin the grieving process.
OREGON STATE
The List

Reba McEntire's Tribute To Loretta Lynn Will Leave You In Tears

Country music legend Loretta Lynn died in her sleep at her home in Tennessee at the age of 90. With her decades long career, she left a mark on country music and influenced any number of other artists, including Reba McEntire. In a behind the scenes video for "Still Woman Enough" — which was a song Lynn recorded with McEntire and Carrie Underwood for what would be Lynn's final studio album — McEntire said that she learned from Lynn to be strong and to stand up for herself. McEntire also raved about Lynn's place in music history, saying, "She is the most special thing country music [...] has ever had."
TENNESSEE STATE
People

Inside Loretta Lynn and Crystal Gayle's Sisterly Bond: We'd 'Have Our Words' Then 'We'd Laugh'

Loretta Lynn — who died at the age of 90 on Oct. 4 — and her little sister Crystal Gayle had a relationship that stood the test of time When Loretta Lynn and little sister Crystal Gayle posed for their joint PEOPLE cover story in 1978, they were two of country music's biggest stars. But behind the scenes, they were like any other siblings. "I had brought two identical blouses that were different colors to the shoot, and I didn't know which one to wear. So, I was told which...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Guardian

Loretta Lynn obituary

Country music has sometimes been described as the authentic blue collar voice of the American south. In the past half-century no singer and songwriter did more to justify that claim than Loretta Lynn, who has died aged 90. In the words of the music historian Bill Malone, Lynn’s songs “spoke for working-class women in a way no ardent feminist could ever do”.
TENNESSEE STATE
The List

The Tragic Truth About Loretta Lynn's Children

There is no doubt that Loretta Lynn was one of the most influential figures in country music. The Kentucky native stole the heart of fans with heartfelt lyrics and a captivating voice through classics such as "Don't Come Home a Drinkin'" and "You Ain't a Woman Enough." Without any formal signing training, Lynn went into building a life-long successful music career and winning a series of accolades including a Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award in 2010, which is given "to performers who, during their lifetimes, have made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to the field of recording" (via Grammy Awards).
KENTUCKY STATE
Whiskey Riff

Blake Shelton Admits “It’s Embarrassing” That ‘The Voice’ Rejected Luke Combs Back In The Day

Back before Luke Combs turned out the turbo jets for what’s become a record-breaking career already, he actually auditioned for The Voice (I can’t stand that show, is that show still on?). We talked to Luke about it years ago, and he said: “I was on spring break a few years ago when ‘The Voice’ was having auditions in Atlanta, Georgia. In my audition round I was the only guy and you get about thirty seconds to sing. I made […] The post Blake Shelton Admits “It’s Embarrassing” That ‘The Voice’ Rejected Luke Combs Back In The Day first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
GEORGIA STATE
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Can’t Believe This ‘Unforgettable’ Luke Combs ‘Beaches of Cheyenne’ Cover

Garth Brooks was honored at the Nashville Songwriter Awards at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on September 20. And he said that he never felt like a songwriter until he heard Luke Combs cover a song that he wrote. It was the third single on Fresh Horses, and comparatively speaking, it’s a little deeper into Garth’s sprawling catalog. Check out Garth’s tweet below.
NASHVILLE, TN
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

181K+
Followers
21K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy