Related
‘Married at First Sight’: 5 of the Worst Husbands of All Time
From the husband who wouldn't divorce the wife he cheated on to the guy who threatened his wife's family, these are among the worst 'Married at First Sight' cast members.
Ex-girlfriend sparks a heated debate after putting her $23,000 Tiffany engagement ring up for sale on Facebook after a breakup
An Australian woman has listed her $23,600 Tiffany engagement ring for sale on Facebook marketplace after her relationship ended - sparking a lively discussion. The seller listed the one-carat diamond ring for $18,500, more than $5,000 less than what it was bought for, in a post to buy-sell Facebook community High End.
Inside Miley Cyrus and Boyfriend Maxx Morando's “Very Serious” Romance
Watch: Miley Cyrus & Maxx Morando's "Serious" Romance: Exclusive Details. Don't call Miley Cyrus angel, but you can call her girlfriend. And after nearly a year of dating musician Maxx Morando, it's a title the pop star is still happily rocking, a source exclusively told E! News. "Miley and Maxx...
Man lies $30 engagement ring is worth $50,000 to his fiance
Some experts say that white lies are to some extent normal and common in a relationship. But bigger lies are rare and can damage the relationship by eroding trust. Also, the partner who is lied to might feel like a fool for believing the lie.
Married At First Sight's Matt ‘having secret romance with bride from last series'
One of the stars from the latest series of Married At First Sight UK is rumoured to be getting closer to someone from the last series. If you've been keeping up with Married At First Sight, or MAFS if you really like acronyms, you'll know about the 'wild' wife swap drama surrounding Matt, Gemma, Whitney and Duka.
Little Couple’s Jen Arnold and husband Bill Klein finally return to reality TV three years after last season of TLC show
LITTLE Couple's Dr. Jen Arnold and her husband Bill Klein have finally returned to reality TV after their own TLC show was put on hiatus. The reality couple will be appearing on an upcoming episode of HGTV's Farmhouse Fixer. Forty-eight-year-old Jen gave an exciting update on their upcoming appearance, posting...
themindsjournal.com
True Love vs Fake Love
I Really Hope None Of You Ever Fall In Love With Words. Words of adoration is good but actions speak louder!. Keep reminding your signifcant other, that you’re there for them!. You Have To Learn How To Love On people. If you love someone, should you set them free?
Son Backed for Refusing to Help Parents With 'Very Destructive' Brother
"It sounds as though they may have avoided making difficult choices—i.e. difficult for them—but they made very, very bad choices for you," one commenter opined.
‘Married at First Sight’: Only Two Couples Reportedly Say ‘Yes’ on Decision Day in San Diego
Five couples said "I Do" on Season 15 of 'Married at First Sight,' with one couple choosing to divorce before Decision Day. It was the show's first season in on the West Coast in San Diego.
The Hollywood Gossip
Robyn Brown Slams Fellow Sister Wives: You Women are Messed Up in the Head!
Robyn Brown thinks Kody Brown is doing his best and that her fellow sister wives may have mental problems. This just about sums up a new sneak peek at this Sunday’s brand new episode of the TLC reality show. As viewers of Sister Wives know well, the latest season...
After 3 Years Of Marriage, Nazanin Mandi Files To Divorce Miguel
Nazanin Mandi has filed the paperwork to end her marriage with R&B singer Miguel. The actress and certified life coach filed for divorce “in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County,” according to PEOPLE. The outlet claims Nazanin, 36, cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for...
themindsjournal.com
What Is A ‘SIMP’? 7 Signs Of A Simp And What To Do About It
Have your friends ever called you a “simp” for acting nice with your crush or girlfriend? Did you get tons of comments on social media calling you a “simp” after complimenting an attractive girl? So what is a simp and are you one? Is it bad to be a “simp”? Let’s delve in and learn about the signs of a simp.
Katie Maloney, 35, is dating a 25-year-old after Tom Schwartz divorce
Katie Maloney is moving on. The “Vanderpump Rules” star, 35, revealed she is dating a 25-year-old after finalizing her divorce from Tom Schwartz. “There’s a guy who’s, like, 25 that I’ve been hanging with. It’s fun,” she told Page Six exclusively at BravoCon 2022 on Saturday.
‘Bachelorette’ Alum Garrett Yrigoyen Is Engaged to Alex Farrar After 2 Years of Dating
She said yes! Bachelorette alum Garrett Yrigoyen and yoga instructor Alex Farrar are engaged. He revealed on Sunday, October 2, that he popped the question in San Diego. “Our engagement was exactly how I imagined it. I love you so much Alexandra. I can’t wait to spend forever with you lil Al,” he wrote via Instagram, adding the hashtags: “#engaged #shellyeah.”
themindsjournal.com
What Is A Karmic Relationship? (19 Signs And Stages)
Being in a karmic relationship is equivalent to being on a rollercoaster. In this post, we are delving deep into the signs of a karmic relationship, what it is, how to end a karmic relationship, and how to get over a karmic relationship. You love them. You hate them. Your...
A Lesbian Mom Is Stifling Her Daughter’s Queer Sexuality for Fear of Losing Financial Support & Reddit Is Reading Her the Riot Act
Reddit is coming for a long-closeted lesbian mother who is attempting to keep her teen daughter closeted while claiming she unconditionally supports her no matter her sexuality. Yep, we know; it’s puzzling, to say the least. It gets worse though — the reason she’s doing so is for financial support from her homophobic parents. It’s even messier than it sounds. The mother took to Reddit to hash out the situation and get some feedback on if she’s the a—hole. She starts by explaining that she is a 54-year-old single mother by choice to a 14-year-old adopted daughter, Claudia. She says she...
Christine Brown Reveals If She Plans To Leave 'Sister Wives' After The Show Is Finished Documenting Kody Split
Could Christine Brown be moving on from Sister Wives? The mom-of-six, 50, revealed her plans for her career in reality television following her split from her husband, Kody, 53.Christine first announced she'd made the decision to leave last November, following more than 25 years of marriage. The fallout from their breakup is currently being explored throughout Season 17 of the hit TLC show. "I made a promise to Kody and everybody else that I would stay in Sister Wives as long as we have the show just to be fair," she shared in a recent interview. "It's what our family's...
Woman 'Tricked' Into Feeding Stepkids While Husband Attends Party Defended
"One red flag after another with this guy," one commenter wrote. "She needs to get out."
