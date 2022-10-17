ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

themindsjournal.com

True Love vs Fake Love

I Really Hope None Of You Ever Fall In Love With Words. Words of adoration is good but actions speak louder!. Keep reminding your signifcant other, that you’re there for them!. You Have To Learn How To Love On people. If you love someone, should you set them free?
The Hollywood Gossip

Robyn Brown Slams Fellow Sister Wives: You Women are Messed Up in the Head!

Robyn Brown thinks Kody Brown is doing his best and that her fellow sister wives may have mental problems. This just about sums up a new sneak peek at this Sunday’s brand new episode of the TLC reality show. As viewers of Sister Wives know well, the latest season...
MadameNoire

After 3 Years Of Marriage, Nazanin Mandi Files To Divorce Miguel

Nazanin Mandi has filed the paperwork to end her marriage with R&B singer Miguel. The actress and certified life coach filed for divorce “in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County,” according to PEOPLE. The outlet claims Nazanin, 36, cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for...
themindsjournal.com

What Is A ‘SIMP’? 7 Signs Of A Simp And What To Do About It

Have your friends ever called you a “simp” for acting nice with your crush or girlfriend? Did you get tons of comments on social media calling you a “simp” after complimenting an attractive girl? So what is a simp and are you one? Is it bad to be a “simp”? Let’s delve in and learn about the signs of a simp.
Page Six

Katie Maloney, 35, is dating a 25-year-old after Tom Schwartz divorce

Katie Maloney is moving on. The “Vanderpump Rules” star, 35, revealed she is dating a 25-year-old after finalizing her divorce from Tom Schwartz. “There’s a guy who’s, like, 25 that I’ve been hanging with. It’s fun,” she told Page Six exclusively at BravoCon 2022 on Saturday.
Us Weekly

‘Bachelorette’ Alum Garrett Yrigoyen Is Engaged to Alex Farrar After 2 Years of Dating

She said yes! Bachelorette alum Garrett Yrigoyen and yoga instructor Alex Farrar are engaged. He revealed on Sunday, October 2, that he popped the question in San Diego. “Our engagement was exactly how I imagined it. I love you so much Alexandra. I can’t wait to spend forever with you lil Al,” he wrote via Instagram, adding the hashtags: “#engaged #shellyeah.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
themindsjournal.com

What Is A Karmic Relationship? (19 Signs And Stages)

Being in a karmic relationship is equivalent to being on a rollercoaster. In this post, we are delving deep into the signs of a karmic relationship, what it is, how to end a karmic relationship, and how to get over a karmic relationship. You love them. You hate them. Your...
SheKnows

A Lesbian Mom Is Stifling Her Daughter’s Queer Sexuality for Fear of Losing Financial Support & Reddit Is Reading Her the Riot Act

Reddit is coming for a long-closeted lesbian mother who is attempting to keep her teen daughter closeted while claiming she unconditionally supports her no matter her sexuality. Yep, we know; it’s puzzling, to say the least. It gets worse though — the reason she’s doing so is for financial support from her homophobic parents. It’s even messier than it sounds. The mother took to Reddit to hash out the situation and get some feedback on if she’s the a—hole. She starts by explaining that she is a 54-year-old single mother by choice to a 14-year-old adopted daughter, Claudia. She says she...
OK! Magazine

Christine Brown Reveals If She Plans To Leave 'Sister Wives' After The Show Is Finished Documenting Kody Split

Could Christine Brown be moving on from Sister Wives? The mom-of-six, 50, revealed her plans for her career in reality television following her split from her husband, Kody, 53.Christine first announced she'd made the decision to leave last November, following more than 25 years of marriage. The fallout from their breakup is currently being explored throughout Season 17 of the hit TLC show. "I made a promise to Kody and everybody else that I would stay in Sister Wives as long as we have the show just to be fair," she shared in a recent interview. "It's what our family's...
UTAH STATE

