Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Palo Duro Canyon Is an Underrated Texas GemNick ReynoldsAmarillo, TX
Texas judge issues federal decision on the workplace use of gender pronouns, LGBTQ-fluid bathroomsJuliette FairleyTexas State
Amarillo Wranglers Sweep Mudbugs First Home Series of 2022-23 SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Butterfly Memorial Brings Families TogetherMedia TVAmarillo, TX
kgncnewsnow.com
100 Club of The Texas Panhandle Trucks and Treats Event
The 100 Club of The Texas Panhandle are gearing up for their Emergency Trucks and Treats Event. The festivities are set to take place Saturday October 29th from 2pm until 4pm. The event will be inside of Amarillo College West Campus Lot 6 in front of Building A. Stop by...
kgncnewsnow.com
Hiner Memorial Playground Groundbreaking
A groundbreaking is scheduled for Thursday at Connor Park 1900 !2th Avenue in Canyon. The groundbreaking will be for Kylie Hiner Playground, a fully assessible, and inclusive playground for persons with disabilities. The event starts at 11 a.m and lunch is being provided by the Southwest AMBUCS Amarillo. For more...
KFDA
Project Clean-Up sweeps San Jacinto neighborhood
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Project Clean-Up continues this week, and a lot of trash was sent to the roll-offs in Amarillo. This week, the Fuller & Sons Construction crew was rolling up to a mess to do their best to clean up Amarillo and parts of the San Jacinto neighborhood.
KFDA
‘People are having to rely on family friends to provide care’: Childcare deserts affecting working class families in the Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Experts said some families and parents are struggling to find childcare for their children. Childcare deserts, which refer to the number of children of working parents under the age of 5, is three or more times greater than the number of childcare givers. It is greatly effecting working class families, single parents, and low income families.
Amarillo Has a New Food Truck Park on Route 66
Amarillo is full of all sorts of surprises and I love when those surprises are surrounded by food. Let's talk a little about food trucks. There was a food truck park near Downtown Amarillo at 10th and Lincoln, that opened in 2018, but it went by the wayside. Amarillo is...
Review: Amarillo’s Senor Chubby’s Mexican Bar & Grill
Senor Chubby's Mexican Bar and Grill. They are now open in Wellington Square. They were pretty quiet about their grand opening. I even tried to message them asking when it was going to happen. Then on a random Tuesday this week, I saw the announcement that they were open. There...
Is This Diesel Pump The Most Anger Inducing One In Amarillo?
I don't drive a diesel vehicle. However, if I did drive one I would think seeing something like this would be pretty annoying. It's hard enough sometimes squeezing in at a gas station when someone is already at the pump in front of you. Never mind having to parallel park.
brady-today.com
More Than 79,000 Dead on Texas Roads. It's Time To Care.
AUSTIN – The cell phone video from Easter Sunday shows the convertible Chevy Corvette going 110 mph on Dumas Highway in Amarillo. “Joey! Chill, bro!” is what the passenger, Dyego Mendoza, shouted over the roaring engine. But it was too late. The car flipped and rolled for several hundred feet before it flew across a highway below, slammed into the side of an overpass and slid down the embankment.
Another Business Casualty in Amarillo – This Time it Hits Wolflin Area
It seems like another day and another business closing. It seems the year 2022 has been pretty tough. There have been employee shortages and supply chain issues. So much stuff happening to just make it tough. We have had several restaurants close. Now we are losing other businesses as well....
Surprise the Light’s Off at the Amarillo Wendy’s on Coulter
Anytime that anything happens around Amarillo about new places to eat I am the first person people turn to for answers. The same is true when there is a change in an existing place. I was actually called a foodie the other day. I am not sure whether I should...
KFDA
Halloween events in the Amarillo area
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Here is a round-up of Halloween and Fall themed events happening around the Texas Panhandle area. Pathpoint Fellowship Fall Fest - 5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at 6215 Canyon Drive - Enjoy food trucks, hayrides, bounce houses and more!. Friday, Oct. 21. Lifted Smoke & Vape...
Amarillo, Look At This Photo. Notice Any Interesting Mistakes?
First things, first. I don't know for certain that there are any mistakes made here. For all I know, and I would be willing to wager, a lot of time was spent making sure everything looked as it should before final, somewhat permanent, possibly expensive decisions were made. But still,...
Amarillo PD respond to hostage situation at local hotel
Update (Friday, 8:20 a.m.) AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department released an incident report in the wake of a Thursday afternoon SWAT-involved standoff in the 2100 block of South Coulter Street. According to the department report, 51-year-old Tony Len Nichols was arrested on a charge of alleged “Unlawful Restraint and Deadly Conduct” after […]
kgncnewsnow.com
LWV Votung Guides Available
The League of Women Voters Guide is available in Canyon and Amarillo to aid citizens for the upcoming November elections. League officials say they have 100% participation in the guide by local candidates in contested races. The guide will also include candidates for all statewide races as well as local.
KFDA
City of Amarillo, businessman argue over Civic Center lawsuit funding
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Lawyers for the city of Amarillo filed documents Tuesday that essentially said the court can’t rule on the lawsuit challenging funding for a makeover of the Civic Center Complex. Businessman Alex Fairly is suing and if he wins, he is asking the judge to order...
Underground Tunnels In Amarillo? Where Do They Lead To?
It's funny how you can learn something new every day. I mean, I know that's the saying, but do we truly do that?. Today, I can say that's a true statement. There's still a LOT for me to learn about Amarillo, I've been here less than two years. This one however kinda blew my mind.
kgncnewsnow.com
Northwest Texas Healthcare System Lecture
Northwest Texas Healthcare System is hosting a public meeting to discuss any problems or concerns over medical documents for patients in the area. The event is brought to you by the Better Breachers Club, which is a segment of the American Lung Association to provide support, education, and connections with medical staff for severe lung disease.
kgncnewsnow.com
They Are Not For Sale Symposium
The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) School of Medicine in Amarillo and the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health is hosting a , “They are Not for Sale: Human Sex Trafficking Symposium.”. That’s being held on Saturday, October 29from 8;30 a.m to 1:00 p.m. at...
Senor Chubby’s in Amarillo is Open For Your Taco Needs
It's been a whirlwind of a week already. We found out about a few businesses and restaurants closing. When we lose food in the area luckily it seems that there is food heading our way to fill the void. One that opened without much warning. Oh, and I am glad...
Chicken A Luxury? Why Is It Expensive Here In Amarillo?
This morning I had an interesting conversation with a coworker. We were talking about the last time we remembered buying chicken. Oddly enough, neither one of us could remember the last time. The reason? It's expensive. Why is chicken so incredibly expensive in Amarillo?. I Miss Being Able To Enjoy...
