Amarillo, TX

kgncnewsnow.com

100 Club of The Texas Panhandle Trucks and Treats Event

The 100 Club of The Texas Panhandle are gearing up for their Emergency Trucks and Treats Event. The festivities are set to take place Saturday October 29th from 2pm until 4pm. The event will be inside of Amarillo College West Campus Lot 6 in front of Building A. Stop by...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Hiner Memorial Playground Groundbreaking

A groundbreaking is scheduled for Thursday at Connor Park 1900 !2th Avenue in Canyon. The groundbreaking will be for Kylie Hiner Playground, a fully assessible, and inclusive playground for persons with disabilities. The event starts at 11 a.m and lunch is being provided by the Southwest AMBUCS Amarillo. For more...
CANYON, TX
KFDA

Project Clean-Up sweeps San Jacinto neighborhood

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Project Clean-Up continues this week, and a lot of trash was sent to the roll-offs in Amarillo. This week, the Fuller & Sons Construction crew was rolling up to a mess to do their best to clean up Amarillo and parts of the San Jacinto neighborhood.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

‘People are having to rely on family friends to provide care’: Childcare deserts affecting working class families in the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Experts said some families and parents are struggling to find childcare for their children. Childcare deserts, which refer to the number of children of working parents under the age of 5, is three or more times greater than the number of childcare givers. It is greatly effecting working class families, single parents, and low income families.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Amarillo Has a New Food Truck Park on Route 66

Amarillo is full of all sorts of surprises and I love when those surprises are surrounded by food. Let's talk a little about food trucks. There was a food truck park near Downtown Amarillo at 10th and Lincoln, that opened in 2018, but it went by the wayside. Amarillo is...
AMARILLO, TX
brady-today.com

More Than 79,000 Dead on Texas Roads. It's Time To Care.

AUSTIN – The cell phone video from Easter Sunday shows the convertible Chevy Corvette going 110 mph on Dumas Highway in Amarillo. “Joey! Chill, bro!” is what the passenger, Dyego Mendoza, shouted over the roaring engine. But it was too late. The car flipped and rolled for several hundred feet before it flew across a highway below, slammed into the side of an overpass and slid down the embankment.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Halloween events in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Here is a round-up of Halloween and Fall themed events happening around the Texas Panhandle area. Pathpoint Fellowship Fall Fest - 5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at 6215 Canyon Drive - Enjoy food trucks, hayrides, bounce houses and more!. Friday, Oct. 21. Lifted Smoke & Vape...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

LWV Votung Guides Available

The League of Women Voters Guide is available in Canyon and Amarillo to aid citizens for the upcoming November elections. League officials say they have 100% participation in the guide by local candidates in contested races. The guide will also include candidates for all statewide races as well as local.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Northwest Texas Healthcare System Lecture

Northwest Texas Healthcare System is hosting a public meeting to discuss any problems or concerns over medical documents for patients in the area. The event is brought to you by the Better Breachers Club, which is a segment of the American Lung Association to provide support, education, and connections with medical staff for severe lung disease.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

They Are Not For Sale Symposium

The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) School of Medicine in Amarillo and the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health is hosting a , “They are Not for Sale: Human Sex Trafficking Symposium.”. That’s being held on Saturday, October 29from 8;30 a.m to 1:00 p.m. at...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Chicken A Luxury? Why Is It Expensive Here In Amarillo?

This morning I had an interesting conversation with a coworker. We were talking about the last time we remembered buying chicken. Oddly enough, neither one of us could remember the last time. The reason? It's expensive. Why is chicken so incredibly expensive in Amarillo?. I Miss Being Able To Enjoy...
AMARILLO, TX

