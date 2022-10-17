Where do the candidates stand: Waseca County Sheriff

The Waseca County sheriff is up for election this year, and there are two candidates running.

Both currently in the Sheriff's Office, Chief Deputy Sheriff Trevor Kanewischer and Deputy Sheriff Jay Dulas are vying for the position.

The Waseca County News asked the candidates where they stand on some important local topics and issues, and their responses are recorded here.

In 100 words or less, how are you connected with and/or involved in the Waseca County community, and/or what local government experience do you have?

Trevor Kanewischer

Age: 46

Occupation: Chief Deputy Sheriff

Education: AAS from Alexandria Technical College. BCA Senior Mgmt Graduate, Blandin Leadership Graduate (1st group in MN), FEMA and HSEM Emergency Management & Incident Command, 10 Years MN Sheriff’s Association Chief Deputy Training & Conference

Currently 2nd in Command in the Sheriff’s Office as Chief Deputy, overseeing and supervising 30+ staff and have worked for the Sheriff’s Office for 26 years. I’ve presented to county boards and city councils on a number of occasions. I’ve been involved in the Waseca Area for most of my adult life through volunteer and non-profit organizations that I have served on or successfully led. I continue to volunteer countless hours a year and donate to every organization I’m involved with. I believe in a good work/life balance and giving back to the community in every way possible.

Jay Dulas

Age: 47

Occupation: Deputy Sheriff – Waseca County

Education: Graduate of Medford High School; graduate of Alexandria Technical College Law Enforcement Program with an AAS Degree

I've been fortunate to be involved with many community events throughout my career, including but not limited to: Bicycle Safety Training, Night To Unite events, Early Childhood Family Education Fairs, Farm Bureau Safety Camps, Mock Vehicle Crashes for High School Students, & Shop With a Hero events. Currently, I serve as the Waseca County Crime Prevention & Safety Officer, educating about crime prevention and identity theft. I also facilitate safety talks about ATV, Boat, and Snowmobile Education and enforcement. I enjoy volunteering with Waseca County Sheriff’s Posse Events, and currently serve as Captain of the Waseca Fire & Rescue Department.

Why are you running, and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?

Kanewischer: I enjoy trying to improve organizations and have been a part of improving a number of them in the Waseca area over the years. I believe there is always room to learn and improve even the best of organizations. I’ve continued to take on new challenges in our office by working in almost every position and currently 2nd in Command and want to continue the fine tradition of excellence in public safety we’ve built over the last 20+ years. The most significant issues in no particular order include: 1) mental health and wellness in the community, our staff, and within our jail. 2) recruitment and retention 3) community outreach, communications, stronger management team and staff engagement 3) facility deficiencies.

Dulas: Serving others and working in public safety has always been a calling for me. In my 25 years as a licensed peace officer, I have been involved with many different facets of law enforcement. The retirement of the current sheriff has opened the door for me to run for Waseca County Sheriff. My experience and motivation for continuous self-development in leadership, and knowing the roles and responsibilities in the sheriff’s office has prepared me to be your next Waseca County Sheriff. I have seen firsthand how the drug epidemic and mental health issues affect Waseca County. I will work with community partners and legislation to enhance collaborative efforts working on solutions and funding for the ever-increasing mental health and drug issues that are often intertwined.

What are the best mechanisms, strategies and/or approaches the Sheriff's Office can utilize to curb the ongoing issue of illegal drug use and the crimes it leads to?

Kanewischer: Our deputies are good with Proactive Patrols, but we need to increase traffic stops and enforcement along with referrals to our drug task force. The recent negativity in media and certain groups has impacted law enforcement proactivity nationwide. Unfortunately, there is only so much we can do at a local level, getting more public service announcements and education, especially toward youth and reaching out to our legislators in building better legislation that holds people more accountable. More programs and resources within the community and within our jail that key in on substance abuse. At the state level, make a requirement that they “successfully” complete treatment programs related to their dependency prior to release from prison and get more strict in probation with substance abuse.

Dulas: Education at an early age is key. One of the strongest programs we are fortunate to have in our community is the DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program, which is taught to 5th grade students in Waseca. Studies have shown that DARE education has significantly lowered students’ involvement in drinking alcohol, smoking, vaping, and marijuana use, which if not controlled, often times leads to drug use involving heroin, methamphetamines, and other harder drugs. In addition, visible patrol of marked law enforcement vehicles enhances public safety and pushes out drugs and criminal activity. In summary, DARE education, community involvement, proactive drug enforcement, and prosecution can reduce the ongoing issues of illegal drugs and crimes committed.

What do you believe the Sheriff's Office should share with the public in times of public danger and/or when serious crimes are committed? And how is that information best shared?

Kanewischer: We currently share information using the CodeRED Emergency Notification System that I manage. We are currently enhancing the system. Build on our Facebook and social media presence. I founded our office's Facebook page in 2011 and have managed it since, along with completing 99% of the postings. We are working on linking CodeRED to our social media pages. We used to have local newspapers contacting us weekly and daily for happenings, but that seemed to have faded; we have options here to help this. I assist in maintaining a media list that we use. In information sharing, we need to continue following MN Data Practices Laws prior to releasing any information. I pride myself in always returning calls and emails from media promptly.

Dulas: Details released should be at the discretion of the sheriff’s office so an active investigation is not jeopardized. Information shared should initially be limited to the type of incident taking place and descriptions of suspects and/or vehicles. Release of details should be for the purpose of community safety or for the public to provide information that they may have seen or heard, which would aid in the investigation. Releasing limited details can also slow rumors and respects the privacy of victims involved. There are various forms of communication that can be used to share information, including social media (Facebook, Twitter, etc.), websites, press releases and media interviews.