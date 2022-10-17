ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Kentucky-Tennessee Set For Primetime Kick in Knoxville

By Wildcats Today Staff
Wildcats Today
Wildcats Today
 4 days ago

Kentucky is set for its third consecutive nighttime kickoff next weekend in Knoxville.

The SEC announced game times for week nine on Monday afternoon:

Kentucky and Tennessee will kickoff at 7 p.m. EST inside Neyland Stadium on Oct. 29. The Wildcats will enter the rivalry matchup following a bye week this weekend. The Volunteers will be in action, though they are hosting UT Martin, meaning many of the starters will likely get plenty of rest following the first few drives of the game.

Tennessee is coming off of its biggest win under head coach Josh Huepel, a 52-49 thriller over Nick Saban and Alabama. Kentucky ended its two-game losing streak last Saturday, defeating Mississippi State 27-17 at Kroger Field.

Rocky Top will be rocking under the lights when the Wildcats come to town.

Top Stories From the 27-17 Win Over Mississippi State

Kentucky Outlasts Mississippi State in Gritty 27-17 Win

Will Levis Overcomes Injury, Delivers "Controlled Aggression" in Victory

Kentucky Responded to Mark Stoops' Challenge in the Win

Three Takeaways From the 27-17 Victory

Kentucky Football News

The Wildcats Moved Up Three Spots to No. 19 in the Latest AP Poll

Wan'Dale Robinson Scored his First Touchdown in the NFL for the New York Giants

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here .

