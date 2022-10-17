Everyone is encouraged to join Highland Parks and Rec on Saturday, October 29, for a 6.66K Cemetery Dash. The race will start at 8 a.m. Costumes are encouraged. The race will start near the Korte Rec Center and will venture along the Frank Watson Parkway, into the Highland Cemetery and end the race in Glik Park. Medals will be given to the top three participants in each age category or female and male participants. Contact the recreation center for details at 651-1386.

HIGHLAND, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO