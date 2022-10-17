Read full article on original website
Darren Bailey visits Belleville today
Following Tuesday night's final debate, Republican candidate Darren Bailey is wasting no time getting back on the campaign trail.
High number of deer collisions in one Metro East County
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Department of Transportation encouraged drivers to be aware of deer this time of year.
wgel.com
Lady Comets Volleyball Results Vs. EAWR
The varsity volleyball squad at Greenville High School hosted East Alton-Wood River Monday night and lost in two sets. Scores were 22-25, 18-25. Leaders in kills were Lilly Funneman with six, Libby Reavis with five, and Abby Clark and Kat Haas with three each. Ava Curry had 21 digs, Claire Dannaman, 15 assists; and Sydnee Godier, seven assists.
wgel.com
Tyler Cochran
Tyler Cochran 22, of Highland, IL, passed away, Friday, October 14, 2022 at Barnes Jewish Hospital, in St. Louis, with Mom and Dad by his side holding his hand. Tyler was born July 10, 2000. At three days old it was discovered that he had a urea cycle metabolic disorder (OTC) which led to him getting a liver transplant at 3 ½ months old. Due to the damage from his disorder, he was cognitively delayed and non-verbal.
wgel.com
Historical Society Annual Dinner Monday
The Bond County Historical Society is hosting its annual dinner meeting on Monday, October 24 at the Bradford National Bank Community Room. Meal tickets, costing $15, will be available at the door. The meal, catered by Joe’s Pizza & Pasta, begins at 6 p.m. The dinner and a program,...
KFVS12
Southern Illinois Now files to become independent organization and create economic devlelopment hub
(KFVS) - Southern Illinois Now (SI Now) is taking steps to become a standalone not-for-profit corporation with a mission to develop economic opportunities. According to a statement from SI Now, the focus will be on the current businesses, potential new business and regional workforce in southern Illinois’ 17 southern counties.
3 major manufacturing plants coming to the St. Louis area
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. — "What an opportunity for this town to be doing that. This county to be doing that," said Missouri Governor Mike Parson. An enthusiastic Governor Parson made the big announcement during a news conference Thursday. James Hardie, a top-notch manufacturing facility, will soon set up its...
timestribunenews.com
Troy and Glen Carbon Seats Contested
Seats on the Madison County Board that represent districts which include areas of Troy and Glen Carbon are among those up for grabs in the Nov. 8 general election. In Madison County Board District 2, incumbent Republican Stacey Pace is being opposed by a Democratic candidate, Charles “CJ” Metheny. Both reside in Troy.
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville High School Athletic Hall of Fame Announces Second Re-Charter Class
EDWARDSVILLE - The second re-charter class of the Edwardsville High School Athletic Hall of Fame will feature five athletes, two coaches, three teams and one contributor. Athletes include Tom Price, Luke Kreamalmeyer, Lindsay Anderson, Herman Shaw and Christina Perozzi. Coaches include Dick Gerber and Winston Brown. Teams include the 1990 baseball team, 2000 boys soccer team and 2004 girls golf team. Bob Wetzel will go in as a contributor.
What Mizzou will pay to bring football back to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The price tag for the University of Missouri-Columbia to bring one of its football games to St. Louis next year could total upwards of $900,000, according to contracts for the contest. That figure includes payments Mizzou will make to the University of Memphis to play in...
wgel.com
Highland Park & Rec Cemetery Dash
Everyone is encouraged to join Highland Parks and Rec on Saturday, October 29, for a 6.66K Cemetery Dash. The race will start at 8 a.m. Costumes are encouraged. The race will start near the Korte Rec Center and will venture along the Frank Watson Parkway, into the Highland Cemetery and end the race in Glik Park. Medals will be given to the top three participants in each age category or female and male participants. Contact the recreation center for details at 651-1386.
Low water level in Mississippi is dream for some, nightmare for others
PERRYVILLE, Mo. – The low water level in the Mississippi River is creating once-in-a-lifetime moments for some. “It’s beautiful,” Joshua Speakman said. “I think it’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing to see the water this low.” The low water level allows tourists to walk from the shore to the landmark island, Tower Rock, because of the low […]
wgel.com
Edwin A. Bassen
Edwin A. Bassen, age 90, of Hoffman passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 in Hoffman. He was born on May 23, 1932, in Hoffman, the son of Martin and Edna (Sheverbush) Bassen. He is survived by his children: Sherry Larson and husband Art of Portage, MI and Steve Bassen...
edglentoday.com
Area Trick-Or-Treat, Events, Plus Parade Dates and Times
Below are the Halloween parades, trick-or-treat dates and times, and events in area communities. East Alton Halloween Parade, 7 p.m. Wood River Halloween Parade, 10:30 a.m. Hartford Halloween Parade, 1 p.m. Edwardsville Halloween Parade, 6:30 p.m. Alton Halloween Parade, 7 p.m. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday...
wgel.com
Mike Mueller On Bike Trip Across Part Of US
Mike Mueller of Greenville spent three months this past summer bicycling across the United States. On Sunday’s WGEL Public Affairs show, the second part of an interview with Mike will air. Mike said he pedaled through several states to get to the Pacific Ocean. Mueller said he hopped on...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Women’s clothing boutique opens in Maryville
Be Loved Boutique in Maryville had their grand opening September 12 and are selling everything from women’s clothing to home goods. Kelly Turner has been in the business for five years. Originally starting with a resale store in Glen Carbon, Turner has now partnered with Becky Ketrow to create Be Loved Boutique.
wgel.com
Kent L. Weiss
Kent L. Weiss, 75, of (Millersburg) Pocahontas, IL, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at his home. He was born March 17, 1947, to Paul and Helen (nee Sugg) Weiss at St. Joseph Hospital in. Highland. On May 6, 1983, he married Vicky White in Edwardsville, IL. Kent went into...
teslarati.com
Tesla to open a massive warehouse in Illinois
Tesla signed a lease for a massive warehouse spanning almost 667,000 square feet of space in Illinois, according to a report by the Courier-Tribune citing a CBRE market report. The warehouse is located south of Interstate 270 at Gateway TradePort, a planned industrial park in Pontoon Beach. Although Tesla’s plans for the warehouse are not yet known, it’s currently under construction at 1202 Parkway off I-270 and Illinois Route 111.
electrek.co
Tesla has secured a massive new building in Illinois
Tesla has secured a long-term lease on a massive new building located in Pontoon Beach, Illinois, near St. Louis. It’s not clear what the building will be used for, but it’s likely going to be a giant parts distribution center. Tesla likes big buildings, and it has built...
