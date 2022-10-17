Read full article on original website
KC To Host Fall Production Of The Enchanted Bookshop
The Kaskaskia College Theatre Program is proud to present a fall production of “The Enchanted Bookshop,” free and open to the public in the Jane Knight Auditorium on the main KC campus. Kaskaskia College students and community members will take to the stage for three performances: Friday, October 21 and Saturday, October 22 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, October 23 rd at 2:00 p.m. The performances will be directed by KC Theatre Professor Kevin McCarty.
The Bridge Celebrating With First Service At New Location
The Bridge Church in Greenville will celebrate its anniversary Sunday with the first service it its new building. The church has moved to 201 South Fourth Street and Pastor Dave Bradshaw told us what is planned for Sunday. Bradshaw said that the regular 10 AM service will be held, but he said that it will be more of a celebration. Along with the celebration, a building dedication, baby dedications, and baptisms are planned. Bradshaw said it will be a good day of celebration, and concluded by mentioning that the auditorium will be transformed to be a lunch location for the day.
Friday Parade A Highlight Of GU Homecoming
Greenville University celebrated homecoming this past weekend. Many events were held including the annual homecoming parade Friday afternoon. Norm Hall, current president of Simpson University in Redding, California, was the parade marshal. Norm spent many years at GU, serving in a variety of positions including vice president for international and alumni affairs, and dean of student development.
Highland Park & Rec Cemetery Dash
Everyone is encouraged to join Highland Parks and Rec on Saturday, October 29, for a 6.66K Cemetery Dash. The race will start at 8 a.m. Costumes are encouraged. The race will start near the Korte Rec Center and will venture along the Frank Watson Parkway, into the Highland Cemetery and end the race in Glik Park. Medals will be given to the top three participants in each age category or female and male participants. Contact the recreation center for details at 651-1386.
KC Professor Erin Landers Honored For Phi Theta Kappa Service
Kaskaskia College Teacher Education Professor Erin Landers was honored and awarded a ten- year pin for her service as the KC chapter advisor for the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) recognizes the academic achievement of college students and provides opportunities for its members to grow as...
Pro Life Rally Held On Courthouse Lawn
Approximately 50 people attended Saturday’s pro-life rally on the Bond County Courthouse lawn. The Celebration of Life event was in support of the recent overturning of Roe vs. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court. One of the speakers was Brenda Harris from the Bond County Pregnancy Support Center. She...
Unit Two Meeting Wednesday
The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education meets Wednesday, October 19 at Pocahontas School. A public hearing begins at 6:45 p.m., with the regular meeting set for 7 o’clock. The hearing regards a proposed waiver application which would allow the district to charge less than 110 percent...
Tyler Cochran
Tyler Cochran 22, of Highland, IL, passed away, Friday, October 14, 2022 at Barnes Jewish Hospital, in St. Louis, with Mom and Dad by his side holding his hand. Tyler was born July 10, 2000. At three days old it was discovered that he had a urea cycle metabolic disorder (OTC) which led to him getting a liver transplant at 3 ½ months old. Due to the damage from his disorder, he was cognitively delayed and non-verbal.
Engineer Provides Updates On City Projects
At Tuesday night’s Greenville City Council meeting, engineer Lee Beckman, from Milano and Grunloh of Effingham, provided information on city projects. New pipe is in the ground on the Idler Lane water main job. Beckman gave an update on the status of the project. Beckman explained that the pavement needs replaced, and the dirt leveled. Beckman said that the site looks good, save a few humps, and he’s hopeful that the project will wrap up by next week except for the seeding, which will be completed next spring.
Mike Mueller On Bike Trip Across Part Of US
Mike Mueller of Greenville spent three months this past summer bicycling across the United States. On Sunday’s WGEL Public Affairs show, the second part of an interview with Mike will air. Mike said he pedaled through several states to get to the Pacific Ocean. Mueller said he hopped on...
Niala F. Keilbach
Niala F. Keilbach, age 95 of Highland, IL, died Monday, October 17, 2022, at Tulsa, OK. She was born on Saturday, September 24, 1927, in rural St. Jacob, IL, the daughter of Edwin and Rosa (nee Hencke) Wiesemeyer. On Wednesday, June 2, 1948, she married Morris R. Keilbach at the...
Joannie M. Rakers
Joannie M. Rakers, age 70, of Trenton, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. She was born July 10, 1952 in Highland, a daughter of Jane, nee Goestenkors, Netemeyer of Aviston and the late Elmer Netemeyer. In addition to her father, Joannie was...
Barbara Ann Mena
Barbara Ann Mena, nee Snyder, 83, of Mulberry Grove, formally of Fairmont City, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022. She was born April 1, 1939 in East St. Louis to John F. and Louise Catherine (Stewart) Snyder. Barbara married Victor Mena February 6, 1960 through Justice of the Peace. They remarried in the Catholic Church October 19, 1961. Barbara worked for Christian Welfare Hospital from 1969 to 1981 and served at Koke’s Tavern in Fairmont City for 10 years. She then worked at the Caseyville Cracker Barrel for 10 years. Barbara loved to call Bingo for the Holy Rosary Church and their School, as well as Assumption High School. She belonged to the American Legion Post 961 Ladies Auxiliary. Barbara was a member of the Holy Rosary Ladies Sodality in Fairmont City and the St. James Lady group in St. Jacob. She initially learned how to quilt with the Holy Rosary Ladies and that love of quilting continued with various other groups. When Barbara moved to Mulberry Grove, she joined St. Lawrence Catholic Church. She volunteered in the gift shop at HSHS Holy Family Hospital and joined a sewing group to sew dolls for children in the hospital. She proudly donated platelets and blood to help those in need as often as she could. Even in her passing, she continued to give by being a tissue donor for many in need. Barbara will be remembered for her giving heart and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Lady Comets Volleyball Results Vs. EAWR
The varsity volleyball squad at Greenville High School hosted East Alton-Wood River Monday night and lost in two sets. Scores were 22-25, 18-25. Leaders in kills were Lilly Funneman with six, Libby Reavis with five, and Abby Clark and Kat Haas with three each. Ava Curry had 21 digs, Claire Dannaman, 15 assists; and Sydnee Godier, seven assists.
Edwin A. Bassen
Edwin A. Bassen, age 90, of Hoffman passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 in Hoffman. He was born on May 23, 1932, in Hoffman, the son of Martin and Edna (Sheverbush) Bassen. He is survived by his children: Sherry Larson and husband Art of Portage, MI and Steve Bassen...
Lady Comets Tennis Players Headed To State
Congratulations to three members of the Greenville Lady Comets tennis team who will be playing in the state tournament later this week in Northern Illinois. Paige Mathias is going to state in singles competition, and the duo of Katelyn Ridens and Ellie Schaufelberger will be there in doubles. All three...
GHS Volleyball Wins Two Of Three
Greenville High School volleyball teams won two of three matches at Litchfield last week. The varsity Lady Comets lost a close match in three sets. They won the first, 25-20, then dropped the next two, 20-25 and 24-26. Ava Curry posted 27 digs for GHS. Lilly Funneman had eight blocks...
Football GU Panthers Shut Out Westminster
The Greenville University football team celebrated homecoming last Saturday with a 52-0 win over Westminster. The Panthers led 7-0 after one quarter 21-0 at halftime, and exploded for 28 points in the third period. They totaled 282 passing yards and 185 yards on the ground. Quarterback Peyton Bates had 142...
ISP Trooper Struck & Two Scott’s Law Fatalities In Less Than One Hour
On October 18, 2022, Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated two separate Scott’s Law Violations that occurred less than an hour apart involving injury to a trooper and two deaths. The first violation involved a traffic crash in District 12 – Effingham where an ISP Trooper received minor injuries. The second violation involved two construction workers who were fatally injured while setting out construction barrels in District 14 – near Burlington, IA.
