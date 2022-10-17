Barbara Ann Mena, nee Snyder, 83, of Mulberry Grove, formally of Fairmont City, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022. She was born April 1, 1939 in East St. Louis to John F. and Louise Catherine (Stewart) Snyder. Barbara married Victor Mena February 6, 1960 through Justice of the Peace. They remarried in the Catholic Church October 19, 1961. Barbara worked for Christian Welfare Hospital from 1969 to 1981 and served at Koke’s Tavern in Fairmont City for 10 years. She then worked at the Caseyville Cracker Barrel for 10 years. Barbara loved to call Bingo for the Holy Rosary Church and their School, as well as Assumption High School. She belonged to the American Legion Post 961 Ladies Auxiliary. Barbara was a member of the Holy Rosary Ladies Sodality in Fairmont City and the St. James Lady group in St. Jacob. She initially learned how to quilt with the Holy Rosary Ladies and that love of quilting continued with various other groups. When Barbara moved to Mulberry Grove, she joined St. Lawrence Catholic Church. She volunteered in the gift shop at HSHS Holy Family Hospital and joined a sewing group to sew dolls for children in the hospital. She proudly donated platelets and blood to help those in need as often as she could. Even in her passing, she continued to give by being a tissue donor for many in need. Barbara will be remembered for her giving heart and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

