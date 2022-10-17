The Bridge Church in Greenville will celebrate its anniversary Sunday with the first service it its new building. The church has moved to 201 South Fourth Street and Pastor Dave Bradshaw told us what is planned for Sunday. Bradshaw said that the regular 10 AM service will be held, but he said that it will be more of a celebration. Along with the celebration, a building dedication, baby dedications, and baptisms are planned. Bradshaw said it will be a good day of celebration, and concluded by mentioning that the auditorium will be transformed to be a lunch location for the day.

GREENVILLE, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO