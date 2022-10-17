Read full article on original website
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Shiloh School Student Created “Hit List” of Fellow Students –
HUME, IL. (ECWd) – Letter issued to parents:. At Shiloh CUSD #1, we work diligently to keep students safe and maintain open lines of communication with our families. It’s extremely important for us to make sure you have the facts directly from us. The district implemented our Threat...
wgel.com
Friday Parade A Highlight Of GU Homecoming
Greenville University celebrated homecoming this past weekend. Many events were held including the annual homecoming parade Friday afternoon. Norm Hall, current president of Simpson University in Redding, California, was the parade marshal. Norm spent many years at GU, serving in a variety of positions including vice president for international and alumni affairs, and dean of student development.
wgel.com
Tyler Cochran
Tyler Cochran 22, of Highland, IL, passed away, Friday, October 14, 2022 at Barnes Jewish Hospital, in St. Louis, with Mom and Dad by his side holding his hand. Tyler was born July 10, 2000. At three days old it was discovered that he had a urea cycle metabolic disorder (OTC) which led to him getting a liver transplant at 3 ½ months old. Due to the damage from his disorder, he was cognitively delayed and non-verbal.
okawvilletimes.com
Nashville Grad Named to University of Illinois Homecoming Court
A few weeks ago, University of Illinois senior Alex Johannes received a phone call that will forever be a highlight of her tenure at the university. Johannes was named to a highly coveted spot on the Homecoming Court at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. The Homecoming Court is comprised...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Pana School District Groundbreaking Ceremony
Pana School District announced that they held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new elementary school on Tuesday. Pictures courtesy of Pana School District.
wgel.com
The Bridge Celebrating With First Service At New Location
The Bridge Church in Greenville will celebrate its anniversary Sunday with the first service it its new building. The church has moved to 201 South Fourth Street and Pastor Dave Bradshaw told us what is planned for Sunday. Bradshaw said that the regular 10 AM service will be held, but he said that it will be more of a celebration. Along with the celebration, a building dedication, baby dedications, and baptisms are planned. Bradshaw said it will be a good day of celebration, and concluded by mentioning that the auditorium will be transformed to be a lunch location for the day.
wgel.com
Carolyn E. Holtmann
Carolyn E. Holtmann, age 84, of Germantown, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Cedarhurst of Breese. She was born October 9, 1938 in Germantown, a daughter of the late Gertrude, nee Winter, and Joseph Kohrmann, Sr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband...
wgel.com
Joannie M. Rakers
Joannie M. Rakers, age 70, of Trenton, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. She was born July 10, 1952 in Highland, a daughter of Jane, nee Goestenkors, Netemeyer of Aviston and the late Elmer Netemeyer. In addition to her father, Joannie was...
southernillinoisnow.com
Doctor’s Nursing Home becomes Helia Health Care Center of Salem
Doctor’s Nursing Home on Hawthorn Road in Salem has officially become Helia Health Care of Salem. A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday night by the Salem and Centralia Chambers of Commerce to mark the occasion and begin the facility’s 50th Anniversary Celebration. Marketing Director Linda Poninski traced the...
wgel.com
Kent L. Weiss
Kent L. Weiss, 75, of (Millersburg) Pocahontas, IL, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at his home. He was born March 17, 1947, to Paul and Helen (nee Sugg) Weiss at St. Joseph Hospital in. Highland. On May 6, 1983, he married Vicky White in Edwardsville, IL. Kent went into...
wsiu.org
Darren Bailey makes stops in Southern Illinois Thursday on his state wide bus tour
Republican Governor candidate Darren Bailey is on a state wide bus tour and made stops in the area Thursday. Darren Bailey and his running mate Stephanie Trussell made a stop in Marion Thursday encouraging people to register and vote. Bailey says the current administration has put to many financial burdens...
KFVS12
Southern Illinois Healthcare dealing with long emergency room wait times
HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - COVID-19 cases are down but the challenges created by the pandemic are having lingering effects on Heartland hospitals. Leaders at Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH) said they have more than 150 job openings across the SIH system. That’s part of the reason emergency room wait times can...
Fire sparks at Effingham church
EFFINGHAM, Ill (WCIA) — A fire sparked at an Effingham church on Thursday. The Effingham Fire Department received a call for a report of a fire inside the office at the First Presbyterian Church at 1:16 p.m. Upon arrival, crews had smoke and fire visible from the exterior of the structure. A box alarm was […]
High number of deer collisions in one Metro East County
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Department of Transportation encouraged drivers to be aware of deer this time of year.
wgel.com
GHS SCC Cross Country Meet Results
Greenville High School Cross Country Runner Katie Campbell had a good race in the recent South Central Conference meet. Campbell finished fifth overall to earn all-conference honors. In the boys SCC meet, the Comets’ Michael Wilson placed 12th overall, Wyatt Emken finished 17th and Daniel Graham was 18th.
KFVS12
Southern Illinois Now files to become independent organization and create economic devlelopment hub
(KFVS) - Southern Illinois Now (SI Now) is taking steps to become a standalone not-for-profit corporation with a mission to develop economic opportunities. According to a statement from SI Now, the focus will be on the current businesses, potential new business and regional workforce in southern Illinois’ 17 southern counties.
wgel.com
Lady Comets Volleyball Results Vs. EAWR
The varsity volleyball squad at Greenville High School hosted East Alton-Wood River Monday night and lost in two sets. Scores were 22-25, 18-25. Leaders in kills were Lilly Funneman with six, Libby Reavis with five, and Abby Clark and Kat Haas with three each. Ava Curry had 21 digs, Claire Dannaman, 15 assists; and Sydnee Godier, seven assists.
edglentoday.com
Area Trick-Or-Treat, Events, Plus Parade Dates and Times
Below are the Halloween parades, trick-or-treat dates and times, and events in area communities. East Alton Halloween Parade, 7 p.m. Wood River Halloween Parade, 10:30 a.m. Hartford Halloween Parade, 1 p.m. Edwardsville Halloween Parade, 6:30 p.m. Alton Halloween Parade, 7 p.m. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday...
wgel.com
Edwin A. Bassen
Edwin A. Bassen, age 90, of Hoffman passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 in Hoffman. He was born on May 23, 1932, in Hoffman, the son of Martin and Edna (Sheverbush) Bassen. He is survived by his children: Sherry Larson and husband Art of Portage, MI and Steve Bassen...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Women’s clothing boutique opens in Maryville
Be Loved Boutique in Maryville had their grand opening September 12 and are selling everything from women’s clothing to home goods. Kelly Turner has been in the business for five years. Originally starting with a resale store in Glen Carbon, Turner has now partnered with Becky Ketrow to create Be Loved Boutique.
