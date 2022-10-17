ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Chris Rogers
3d ago

dawgs will have class and act like they have been there before. After the win

dawgpost.com

5-star California DB: "The Georgia Bulldog Coaching Staff Is Amazing"

ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are on a much-needed off week this weekend, but they’ve got two big games coming up in Florida and Tennessee over the next few weeks. While the Florida Gators have no idea what they’re doing, the Tennessee Volunteers are the big...
ATHENS, GA
thecomeback.com

Herschel Walker endorsed by Georgia football legend

Former Georgia Bulldogs football star Herschel Walker is currently trying to become a United States Senator and his new ad offers a strong endorsement from another Georgia football legend. Vince Dooley was the head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs from 1964 to 1988. In that time he won six SEC...
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Highly ranked athlete set to return to Tennessee to attend first game

A highly ranked Tennessee target who has visited the Vols at least a few times in the past is planning to make another trip to Knoxville this weekend. Four-star Class of 2024 athlete Kylan Fox of Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga., posted Wednesday night on his Twitter account that he's set to visit Tennessee on Saturday for its home game against UT Martin.
KNOXVILLE, TN
95.3 The Bear

Vols Fans Suck And Need To Be Charged With Crimes

Alabama football is my college football team, and the Cowboys are my pro team (my uncle played for them) on Saturdays and Sundays. I believe as a die-hard fan that you must have some PERSPECTIVE. I'm referring to the prospective definition meaning to think about a situation in a WISE...
KNOXVILLE, TN
dawgnation.com

HS football preview: Brookwood at Grayson

DawgNation’s Brandon Adams and 247sports.com’s Rusty Mansell will call the game for Peachtree TV:. Here is a look at the numbers behind this week’s ‘Drive for the GHSA State Title’ game between Class 7A No. 8 Grayson and Class 7A Brookwood in a key Region 4-7A game.
GRAYSON, GA
Lima News

Dr. Jessica Johnson: Looking into Herschel Walker’s soul

The Georgia Senate race between GOP nominee Herschel Walker and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock has a belligerent nature of combativeness that will go down to the wire on Nov. 8. When Walker first announced his candidacy in August of last year, I, like many native Georgians, was intrigued by his...
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville father, grandfather killed in Buckhead carjacking

Two people have been arrested in the shooting death of a Gainesville man found murdered in Buckhead last week. A passing motorist called 9-1-1 after seeing a man’s body found lying in a driveway. The victim was identified as Christopher Eberhart, 57, who was found on Peachtree Battle Avenue...
GAINESVILLE, GA
Red and Black

Investor purchases endanger Athens affordable housing

Editor’s note: This story is part one of a three-part series on the housing crisis in Athens. The series explores who is impacted, how the crisis happened and what the community and local government have done to mitigate the impact. Juana Hulin was moving up in the world. A...
ATHENS, GA
addictedtovacation.com

16 Easy Road Trips To Take From Atlanta

Feeling depressed or frustrated? These short road trips from Atlanta can brighten up your (and your loved ones’) moods in no time. Sometimes it is just nice to get out of the city and explore some of the wonderful places that Texas has to offer, isn’t it?. Table...
ATLANTA, GA

