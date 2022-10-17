Read full article on original website
Related
wlds.com
Semi Hauling Motor Oil Burns on I-72
Sangamon County area fire departments were called out to a semi tractor trailer fire on Interstate 72 in western Sangamon County early this morning. According to an Illinois State Police report, at 12:24AM, troopers were dispatched to a semi engulfed in flames on Interstate 72 at milepost 87 about 5 miles east of New Berlin.
Fire sparks at Effingham church
EFFINGHAM, Ill (WCIA) — A fire sparked at an Effingham church on Thursday. The Effingham Fire Department received a call for a report of a fire inside the office at the First Presbyterian Church at 1:16 p.m. Upon arrival, crews had smoke and fire visible from the exterior of the structure. A box alarm was […]
Alderman Bosley and North City residents unearth human remains
Residents had contacted Bosley telling him they thought someone was killed in the vacant lot and buried there. They reached out to police for help, but after searching the police had found nothing.
advantagenews.com
Wood River picks new electric supplier
Like many others, the Wood River City Council has renewed its municipal electricity aggregation program with a new supplier. Constellation NewEnergy will be the new provider beginning in February in a deal that lasts for 22 months. Since June, residents had been receiving a rate of 4.29 cents per kilowatt...
Fire leads to ‘extensive damage’ at Sky Zone in Fairview Heights
Fire crews responded to a situation Tuesday afternoon at the SkyZone in Fairview Heights.
High number of deer collisions in one Metro East County
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Department of Transportation encouraged drivers to be aware of deer this time of year.
KMOV
Crews work water main break in Belleville
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews were working a water main break in Belleville late Tuesday afternoon. The Belleville Fire Department said South Illinois Street was shut down between East Main Street and East Lincoln Street due to a water main break. People are asked to use alternative routes.
WAND TV
Two construction workers killed by passenger car
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Scott's Law violations continue to grow according to an announcement from Illinois State Police. Two construction workers on the Iowa/Illinois border were killed by a passenger car less than one hour after an ISP trooper was struck by a semi-truck outside of Effingham. Pearson J....
southernillinoisnow.com
Two injured in crash involving disabled pickup on US 51 north of Sandoval
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say two people were injured when an attempt was being made to push a disabled pickup off US 51 near Ferrydale Road north of Sandoval Monday night. Sheriff’s Deputies say the disabled vehicle was broadside across the road when it was struck by a northbound...
WAND TV
U.S. Marshals investigating shots fired in rural Fayette county
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois State Police confirmed that they were requested by the U.S. Marshal Service Task Force to investigate a call of shots-fired at a residence near Wright's Corner in rural Fayette County. Traffic is being diverted from the north/south portion of Fayette County E2855 Lane....
advantagenews.com
Wood River Police still looking for missing man
The Wood River Police Department is continuing to ask for the public’s help in locating a missing man, last seen about three months ago. Vernon L. Law was last seen on July 21st at 2:40 p.m. by a coworker, leaving Economy Boat Store at 200 S. Amoco Road in Wood River. Law worked as deckhand on the river boat "Kevin Michael."
advantagenews.com
Crash kills one, detours traffic for hours
A fatal crash in West Alton on Tuesday afternoon claimed the life of one man, injured three others, and forced drivers to find alternate routes into Illinois for several hours. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports a driver ran a red light at Highway 67 northbound at Richard Drive and struck a pickup truck driven by 82-year-old George Redenius of Staunton, who later died of his injuries.
wgel.com
ISP Trooper Struck & Two Scott’s Law Fatalities In Less Than One Hour
On October 18, 2022, Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated two separate Scott’s Law Violations that occurred less than an hour apart involving injury to a trooper and two deaths. The first violation involved a traffic crash in District 12 – Effingham where an ISP Trooper received minor injuries. The second violation involved two construction workers who were fatally injured while setting out construction barrels in District 14 – near Burlington, IA.
southernillinoisnow.com
Watson man injured when accidentally shot with a crossbow while tracking deer near Kell
A 58-year-old Watson man was shot in the leg by a crossbow Wednesday morning while helping to track a deer that had been shot late Tuesday afternoon in a wooded area in rural Kell. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Ronald Slifer and another man had gone with the hunter to...
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during October 9-15, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Andrew Lindsey, 19 of Carlinville, is charged with burglary without causing damage in connection with an October 8 incident. Tarina Slaughter, 44 of Mount Olive, is charged...
KMOV
Man found dead in Florissant
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was found dead Wednesday morning in Florissant. Florissant police found an older Black man dead in the 1100 block of Dunn Rd. It is believed that he was hit by a car. Police are still investigating what happened.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, October 19th, 2022
A 24-year-old Farina man, Quinton Schoreck of Ravon Road, was arrested for possession of a weapon by a felon. Kinmundy Police reportedly followed Schoreck for about a mile on Kinlou Road before he pulled over and was taken into custody without incident. A 42-year-old homeless Salem man has been arrested...
Illinois Trooper hurt, workers killed in Scott’s Law crashes
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police said that a state trooper was hurt and two construction workers were killed in separate Scott’s Law-related crashes. The crashes happened hundreds of miles away from each other, but within 40 minutes of time. The first crash happened in Effingham at 7:25 a.m. on the ramp leading from […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Hoffman man airlifted to St. Louis hospital following Centralia crash
A 27-year-old Hoffman man was injured Saturday when his car ran into the rear of an SUV stopped to make a turn into Monken Chrysler Nissan on West McCord Street in Centralia. Centralia Police say Devan Eitel of Lyle Street hit the rear of an SUV driven by 21-year-old Keaton Talbot of Riverton, Utah.
advantagenews.com
Report says Tesla moving into Madison County
Tesla, the worldwide electric vehicle manufacturer, is reportedly setting up shop in Madison County. Several published reports indicate the company has signed a lease for a large warehouse at the Gateway TradePort in Pontoon Beach, which is just off I-270 at Highway 111. The St. Louis Post Dispatch reported the...
Comments / 0