Good day, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Wednesday, Silvergate’s earnings, Dimon’s crypto hire, and more bucks for blockchain gaming. Has anyone noticed Jamie Dimon’s habit of saying one thing about crypto and his bank doing another? Dimon recently called cryptocurrencies “decentralized Ponzi schemes.” But JPMorgan Chase just hired Aaron Iovine, recently of the now-bankrupt crypto lender Celsius, as executive director for digital assets regulatory policy, according to Bloomberg Law. It’s hiring for other crypto positions. There are two logical conclusions here: Either Dimon’s a hypocrite and doesn’t believe what he’s telling Congress about crypto, or he’s not really running his bank. We’ve noted Wall Street’s growing embrace of crypto as its infrastructure matures. We wonder if part of the problem is some growing up that needs to happen in the C-suite, too.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO