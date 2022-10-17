Read full article on original website
Skeptical Salesforce investors now have a leader as Starboard discloses stake
Salesforce’s stock went up more than 7% on Tuesday, after activist investor Starboard Value revealed a significant stake in the company, according to CNBC. Starboard founder Jeff Smith told CNBC he remains confident in Salesforce’s ability to deliver value, and plans to invest in the company long term, but said the company has a "subpar mix of growth and profitability."
Investors keep pouring money into NFT and blockchain gaming projects
Crypto winter doesn't appear to be scaring away investors in the burgeoning NFT and blockchain gaming space. According to a new report from investment bank Drake Star Partners, crypto-related gaming companies accounted for roughly half of the last quarter's private financing, or about $1.2 billion. So far this year, investors...
Salesforce enters its activist investor era
Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: why Starboard Value just disclosed a sizable stake in Salesforce, Oracle pours more money into Ampere, and AWS opens a new region in Thailand. Winds off the Starboard bow. Salesforce’s stock went up more than 7% on Tuesday after activist investor Starboard Value...
Banks serving crypto are feeling the chill
Good day, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Wednesday, Silvergate’s earnings, Dimon’s crypto hire, and more bucks for blockchain gaming. Has anyone noticed Jamie Dimon’s habit of saying one thing about crypto and his bank doing another? Dimon recently called cryptocurrencies “decentralized Ponzi schemes.” But JPMorgan Chase just hired Aaron Iovine, recently of the now-bankrupt crypto lender Celsius, as executive director for digital assets regulatory policy, according to Bloomberg Law. It’s hiring for other crypto positions. There are two logical conclusions here: Either Dimon’s a hypocrite and doesn’t believe what he’s telling Congress about crypto, or he’s not really running his bank. We’ve noted Wall Street’s growing embrace of crypto as its infrastructure matures. We wonder if part of the problem is some growing up that needs to happen in the C-suite, too.
Oracle quietly pours another $400 million into Ampere
Without much fanfare, Oracle has now poured roughly $850 million into Arm server chip design startup Ampere since its inception in 2017, according to SEC filings. Oracle’s stake in Ampere appeared to grow by more than $400 million earlier this year, after Oracle disclosed that it had invested $300 million in convertible debt issued by Ampere in fiscal 2022 and acquired more Ampere stock from an undisclosed investor for $127.8 million, according to the company’s proxy statement filed with the SEC.
The EU might crack down on crypto mining this winter
Hello, Protocol Climate friends. We hope you’re having a good day. Surely it’s better than Liz Truss’ at least. Today, we’re exploring the EU’s crypto winter and green hydrogen. Then, we’ll look at the methane emissions of rotting lettuce. Sorry, wait. We’re being informed that’s not “tech” enough. Well, anyway, the other stuff is, so dive in!
Tech philanthropists are swooping in to support carbon removal
Happy Tuesday, Protocol Climate pals. We’re here today to share a few exclusives. First, we’re talking with a new nonprofit that channels philanthropy to carbon removal. Then, we’re diving into a report on the Inflation Reduction Act’s secret superpower. We also have Olivia Wilde’s salad dressing recipe. Or do we? You’ll have to read on to find out.
Salesforce SVP: The definition of 'team' is changing
Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. Today, Salesforce’s SVP of UX and product design is rethinking what it means to be a “team” in this new distributed world of work. Say goodbye to the Great Resignation, and hello to the Great Breakup. Plus, women in the U.S. were less likely than men to get raises this year — and when they did, they got smaller ones.
What challenges are hardest to avoid when managing data in the cloud?
Good afternoon! In today's edition, we asked Braintrust members to tell us about the thorniest challenges related to managing data in the cloud and the best ways to get around them. Questions or comments? Send us a note at braintrust@protocol.com. Today’s organizations store and manage their applications and data across...
AWS has a clear advantage among cloud enterprise marketplaces: It has the most customers
AWS Marketplace debuted in 2012 with self-service Amazon Machine Images, but it wasn’t until five years later when the size of the deals consummated through the online store started to increase dramatically. In 2017, a year after opening AWS Marketplace to SaaS companies selling prepackaged annual subscriptions for their...
The ‘everything store’ for software
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: How AWS Marketplace is becoming the “everything store” for software, why Biden’s export controls could weaken the chip industry, and this week in enterprise moves. AWS’ edge. AWS Marketplace is taking a page from parent company Amazon when it...
The Inflation Reduction Act has a sneaky tax credit for heavy-duty electric trucks
Good morning! Tax credits for medium- and heavy-duty electric trucks could help address climate change and reduce carbon emissions. Maybe it’s time to give them a shot. The Inflation Reduction Act’s tax credits for electric passenger vehicles have garnered intense scrutiny. But the tax credits available to electrify medium- and heavy-duty transport could be an even bigger deal, Protocol’s Brian Kahn writes.
