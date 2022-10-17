Read full article on original website
Gorton’s makes $250,000 Gift To Gloucester's Sawyer Free 2025 pushGloWEST Communications, LLCGloucester, MA
Students Get Holiday As Massachusetts Teachers StrikeCadrene HeslopMalden, MA
4 Beautiful but Underrated Beaches in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
A Day at Drake Island Beach, Wells, MaineDan PfeiferWells, ME
Rye, NH Offers Free Water as Boil Water Order Continues
The Town of Rye handed out cases of water to residents in the Rye Water District as a boil water order is expected to cotinue for another week. Members of the Rye Fire Department, Police Department, and Department of Public Works loaded cars up with 470 cases at the Rye Fire Station on Washington Road. The water will be available to residents daily from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. while the order is in effect. 3,000 residents out of the town's approximately 5,400 residents are under the order.
Deerfield Valley News
Dover loses two highway employees, parking project in jeopardy
DOVER- Selectboard members accepted resignations from several paid and volunteer positions, and approved 1% local option tax funding for Dover’s participation in this year’s Eat, Sleep, and Shop Local program. Two members of the town’s highway department submitted resignations. Road Commissioner Travis Briggs said one of the highway...
pentucketnews.com
Rocks Village Bridge Under-Construction…Again
The Rocks Village Bridge, which students at Pentucket Regional High School travel across every day, has been hit, yet again. What was a ten-minute commute for some, is now a thirty-minute commute. This is the third time the Rocks Village Bridge has been damaged in less than four years. What...
Here’s the latest Mass. town suffering through weeks of uncollected, rotting trash
“I expect you’ll be paying for our rat … problem since your company can’t be bothered to pick up our trash.”. Reading is threatening to cancel the town’s contract with its trash hauler after weeks of “incomplete, sporadic, and unpredictable” collection left garbage piling up curbside.
Expect delays along Rt-495 north and south after downed power lines across highway
CHELMSFORD, Mass. — A lengthy traffic backup on Route 495 in Chelmsford on Thursday evening after power lines were reported down on the entire highway. Southbound traffic is delayed for three miles and northbound traffic is delayed for two miles, according to Massachusetts State Police. The drivers heading south...
Merrimack River Sewage Discharge Prompts Health Warning
A discharge of sewage into the Merrimack River has prompted a 48 hour public health warning by the City of Newburyport to avoid contact with the river. The discharge took place upriver in Lowell, Lawrence, and Haverhill Monday night into Tuesday. The warning took effect Thursday at 8 a.m. According...
This New Hampshire Gas Station Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in the State
Is there anything better than fried chicken? The answer is no! I crave fried chicken when I'm having a bad day because it's comforting. It's like a deep fried, crispy, warm hug that makes you feel like everything is going to be okay. On the opposite end of the spectrum, I also crave fried chicken when everything is fine and dandy, because fried chicken can only make an already good day better, right?
WMUR.com
After death on I-293, mental health officials issue reminder that help is available
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire mental health officials are reminding people there are ways to get help in a crisis, after a fatal incident Tuesday night on I-293 in Manchester. A person was killed in the incident at about 7 p.m. Tuesday. New Hampshire State Police said the death...
Potential buyer emerges for former Laconia State School property
This story was updated on Oct. 20 at 4:10 p.m. to add a video link of Wednesday’s presentation and on Friday Oct. 21, 2022 with a copy of the plan, the day the state shared it. After years of failed attempts, the state has identified a buyer who wants to develop the 220-acre former Laconia […] The post Potential buyer emerges for former Laconia State School property appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Let Your Everyday Stresses Melt Away at This Yurt in Hopkinton, New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Who says you need running water and electricity to have a relaxing weekend away? Well, some people WOULD say that. But if you are someone who is down with a no frills, camping adjacent experience, you should probably check out this Yurt in Hopkinton, New Hampshire. It is located on a traditional farm with cows, horses, and sheep grazing in the fields around it.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire hospitals concerned about rising COVID-19 cases
EXETER, N.H. — Rising COVID-19 hospitalizations on top of staffing challenges and high occupancy rates are being called a troubling combination for New Hampshire hospitals. New Hampshire hospital officials said they're concerned that rising COVID-19 cases, coupled with the return of winter viruses, will exacerbate staffing issues. "We're already...
macaronikid.com
Salted Oatmeal Coconut Cookies Offer The Perfect Bite
These cookies are the perfect combination of sweet, chewy, and salty — that perfect treat that satisfies all your cravings in just one bite — or four. This recipe is a new family favorite and it's easy to make with ingredients you probably already have on hand. Warning, you may want to make a double batch — they don't last a day in my household!
Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire
Logan Clegg, who was arrested last week in South Burlington, waived extradition Thursday to New Hampshire, where he is wanted on criminal charges in the double-homicide of Stephen and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid. Read the story on VTDigger here: Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire.
whdh.com
Methuen mayor: ‘Multiple families’ placed by state at hotel without notice
METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - “Multiple families” arrived at the Days Inn in Methuen Friday, sent by the state, without any advance notice, according to the city’s mayor, Neil Perry. “We have requested a meeting with (the Department of Housing and Community Development) to understand how this happened...
Heroic New Hampshire Air Force Member Saves Woman’s Life After Jet Ski Crash
One moment you're enjoying a relaxing day off on the water. The next, you're being flung from your boat after a crash, and only minutes later rushing to the aid of those injured to help save a life. Amy Granfield of the U.S. Air Force was thrust into such a...
nerej.com
Mass General Brigham celebrates new 62,000 s/f Integrated Care Center at at Tuscan Village in Salem, NH
Salem, NH In support of Mass General Brigham’s commitment to improve access to care for patients, Mass General Brigham opened a new Integrated Care center at Tuscan Village. Approximately 200 attendees joined Mass General Brigham for the opening of the new location, which will provide both primary care and specialty treatment for patients in Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire.
WCVB
Pedestrian struck on Interstate 495 in northern Massachusetts
ANDOVER, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is expected to survive after he was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 495 in Andover, according to state police. State police said the pedestrian crash happened at about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday on I-495 north near Mile Marker 94, which is near the Tewksbury town line.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire doctors see rise in respiratory viruses in children
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire hospitals are seeing an increase in respiratory viruses in children. Doctors said the dominant virus is RSV, or the respiratory syncytial virus. They said it's most dangerous for children who are 1 year old or younger. RSV causes airways to become inflamed and clogged...
WCVB
The mystery behind this little stone house in Burlington, Mass.
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Preserve Rhode Island does more than “save” historic buildings; its mandate is to find productive uses for them. In the case of the Valentine-Whitman stone ender, Preserve Rhode Island spearheaded the restoration of the old home, preparing it for sale to a private owner.
Video Shows Incredible History of Old Orchard Beach’s Pier and Amusement Park
A video posted earlier this year on YouTube is an incredible example of Maine's rich history. Shared by a channel named Finally Found Film, the video features an iconic piece of Old Orchard Beach's past. That giant banana boat-looking contraption was part of Noah's Arc funhouse. The massive teeter-totter was just part of the larger funhouse located right by the ocean at Palace Playland.
