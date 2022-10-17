ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 24

Danny Medlen
3d ago

the IRS needs to be totally dismantled. it's been out of hand for years. way to much power. most don't know all the laws themselves much less enforce them. leftist trying to turn into state secret police to claim down on freedom. the brown shirts are coming

Reply
19
barefootbay
3d ago

I checked into installing solor panels.a company rep came,after all was discussed about it,I would end up paying 400.00 more per month than what I'm paying now.

Reply
10
sam langer
3d ago

If you donate to my non-profit where I pay myself 6 figures to run it, I super promise to end climate change.

Reply(4)
20
Related
Dayana Sabatin

Millions of Low-Income Americans Still Eligible For COVID Stimulus

The Treasury and IRS reached out to approximately 9 million people that have not filed their taxes in order to let them know they qualify for stimulus payments. According to a June 2022 GAO report, the IRS and the Treasury have been urged to do more than just reach people who haven't received payments.
CBS Minnesota

Social Security boost seen as unlikely to help Dems at polls

WASHINGTON — The news that 70 million people will see an 8.7% boost in their Social Security checks next year came just weeks before Election Day, but it is unlikely to give Democrats the edge they are desperately seeking at the polls.In fact, the promise of bigger payments could call even more attention to the surging prices that have been inflicting pain on households — and the reason behind Thursday's announcement of the the program's largest cost-of-living increase in four decades."It's going to bring more money to people's pockets, but it primes people to think about high inflation," said Marty...
WISCONSIN STATE
CNET

Social Security Payments for October: Here's When Your Money Will Arrive

The next Social Security check for October will be disbursed tomorrow, Oct. 12. Payments for those who receive Supplemental Security Income along with Social Security have already gone out this month. We'll explain how the timing of Social Security payments works below. In the next two months, keep an eye...
Dayana Sabatin

New Stimulus Check: October 2022

California is one of the many leading states that has been adamant about providing monetary relief to residents since the pandemic. However, now California is about to send another relief payment in order to help residents and families fight the surging costs due to inflation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
JC Post

IRS: 9M families who did not claim free COVID money notified

WASHINGTON — Starting this week, the Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to more than 9 million individuals and families who appear to qualify for a variety of key tax benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. Many in this group may be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.
CNET

Who Gets Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Without Applying?

Millions of student loan borrowers anxiously await the White House's application for student loan debt forgiveness. The Department of Education previewed the form borrowers will use for debt cancellation on Oct. 11, but a lawsuit from six Republican-led states could put the brakes on it -- the federal government has already agreed to wait until Oct. 23 at the earliest to discharge any student debt under this new plan.

Comments / 0

Community Policy