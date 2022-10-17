RIVERSIDE, Mo. (AP) — A northwest Missouri school district says students who posted a petition that suggested starting slavery again caused a massive disruption throughout the district that lingers months after the incident. One student at Park Hill South High School was expelled and three others were suspended after the petition was posted on social media in September 2021. The four students’ parents have sued the district, claiming the students’ free speech and due process rights were violated when they were disciplined. They characterized the petition as “bantering” between freshmen football players. In its response to the lawsuit, the district asked a federal judge not to grant the students’ request to be allowed to return to school immediately.

