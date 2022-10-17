ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lori Harvey Styled a Plunging Hooded Dress With Heels For Beyoncé's Party

Welcoming an A-list group to Yoyo Palais de Tokyo in Paris, Beyoncé and Tiffany & Co. came together to close out Fashion Month in style on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Lori Harvey arrived looking like an Alaïa muse in an archival hooded draped dress in burgundy. Pulled from the label's 1984 archives, it was the perfect match for Harvey's sultry and effortlessly chic style. Featuring a plunging neckline, an open back, and a figure-sculpting skirt, the design ranks high on the list of most memorable looks from the evening. The Skn by LH founder exuded a mysterious air with large, black cat-eye sunglasses and opted for gold YSL bangles and rose-gold hoops as finishing accessories. She carried a small Hermès Kelly bag, which matched her black René Caovilla wrap sandals.
In Style

Megan Fox’s Skintight Denim Set Wasn’t Actually Denim at All

While jeggings may remain one of the most controversial Millennial-loved trends, maybe ever, Megan Fox just made a case for their return to the mainstream while taking the skintight pants to a whole new level. On Sunday, the actress shared a trio of photos on Instagram showcasing the full body-hugging...
shefinds

Khloé Kardashian Finally Shared A Video Of Her Son With Ex Tristan Thompson And He’s So Cute

Khloé Kardashian just gave fans a first look at her adorable newborn son, and they couldn’t be more ecstatic. The Good American founder, 38, introduced the world to her second child, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, in the season 2 premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians last week. In the latest episode, the long-awaited footage of the infant arrives after Kardashian announced that she and Thompson had welcomed their second child together via surrogate last month.
shefinds

Carrie Underwood Leaves Fans Speechless In A Sparkly Plunging Bodysuit On The Cover Of Her New Single

Carrie Underwood just confirmed that her highly-anticipated second single from her latest album “Denim & Rhinestones” will be the track “Hate My Heart,” which will be released on October 31st. The song will be the second single from the album, after the hugely-successful “Ghost Story,” and was written by Carrie alongside Hillary Lindsey, David Garcia and singer/songwriter Hardy.
shefinds

3 Dated Haircuts That Age You Instantly Over 40

When it comes to hair and personal expression, there’s no one style that suits everyone. But there’s also no one style that is a definite no-no for all people, regardless of their age. On one woman, super long hair can look incredible — shiny, bouncy...
Tyla

Victoria Beckham slammed by fans over 11-year-old daughter's 'inappropriate' outfit

Victoria Beckham has been slammed by fans over her 11-year-old daughter’s ‘inappropriate’ outfit. Victoria and husband David Beckham headed to Paris alongside their youngest daughter, Harper Seven Beckham, for the launch of the fashion designer’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection, in which Harper wore a gorgeous black full-length gown.
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $25 For Only the Next 5 Hours

At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian Once Again Showed the World She'll Do Anything for an Iconic Fashion Moment

Keeping up with the Kardashians has never been easier. Looking more breathtaking than ever in a sparkling silver floor-length Dolce & Gabbana gown, Kim Kardashian‘s form-fitting ensemble only had one downside: She couldn’t really move — or even sit — in it. The reality TV star-turned business maven was in Italy for Milan Fashion Week, during which she debuted a stunning collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana. Kim chose a number of creations from the fashion house’s 1990s and 2000s archives, which were reworked for the fashion show. She of course had to rock not one, but two incredible D&G gowns for...
shefinds

We're Still Not Over The High-Slit Green Dress Heidi Klum Wore To The 'America's Got Talent' Finale—Wow!

As fans tuned in to the long-awaited America’s Got Talent (AGT) finale this week, many were blown away by judge Heidi Klum‘s sultry ensemble! The supermodel, 49, showed off her incredible figure at the event, donning a curve-hugging, green-and-black striped gown with shimmering, sheer fabric. From the garment’s low-cut neckline to (not one, but two!) daring high slits that flaunted Klum’s toned legs, the dress was what one fan dubbed the “most perfect and stunning finale look.”

