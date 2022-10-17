Read full article on original website
Related
We Never Thought We'd See Belted Jeans Like This—But Kylie Jenner Makes Them Look So Chic!
We can always count on Kylie Jenner to serve a look. The 25-year-old always turns up the heat, even if she’s just posing at home. She’s the latest, but definitely not the only celeb to embrace early 2000s trends – with Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid at the forefront.
Jennifer Garner Showed Off Her Ageless Figure While Stepping Out In Trendy Body-Sculpting Leggings
Kendall Jenner and Olivia Culpo are fans of the less is more approach to workoutwear, but Jennifer Garner has also proven that you can still show off your incredible figure in less revealing pieces too! And the tight and super-flattering Spanx body-sculpting leggings that she wore when she was running some errands in Los Angeles last month are a great example!
Amal Clooney Just Wore A Sheer Red Jumpsuit On The Red Carpet—She’s Never Looked Better!
The ever-so-stylish Amal Clooney was an absolute vision in red this week! The human rights lawyer, 44, donned a lacy scarlet jumpsuit while gracing the New York City ‘History Talks’ event red carpet with her husband George Clooney, 61, an...
PopSugar
Lori Harvey Styled a Plunging Hooded Dress With Heels For Beyoncé's Party
Welcoming an A-list group to Yoyo Palais de Tokyo in Paris, Beyoncé and Tiffany & Co. came together to close out Fashion Month in style on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Lori Harvey arrived looking like an Alaïa muse in an archival hooded draped dress in burgundy. Pulled from the label's 1984 archives, it was the perfect match for Harvey's sultry and effortlessly chic style. Featuring a plunging neckline, an open back, and a figure-sculpting skirt, the design ranks high on the list of most memorable looks from the evening. The Skn by LH founder exuded a mysterious air with large, black cat-eye sunglasses and opted for gold YSL bangles and rose-gold hoops as finishing accessories. She carried a small Hermès Kelly bag, which matched her black René Caovilla wrap sandals.
Bella Hadid Stuns As Dress Is Sprayed Onto Her Body At Paris Fashion Week
The 25-year-old walked onto the runway while topless as three people sprayed her with a weblike substance.
In Style
Megan Fox’s Skintight Denim Set Wasn’t Actually Denim at All
While jeggings may remain one of the most controversial Millennial-loved trends, maybe ever, Megan Fox just made a case for their return to the mainstream while taking the skintight pants to a whole new level. On Sunday, the actress shared a trio of photos on Instagram showcasing the full body-hugging...
Megan Fox Is Showing So Much Skin In These Insane Lace-Up Pants—And Fan Reactions Are Priceless
Megan Fox just posted a picture of herself wearing – nay, rocking – the most insane lace-up pants on Instagram on September 27th, proving that she is still capable of taking fans by surprise with her racy outfits. In the picture, the 36-year-old Jenn...
Khloé Kardashian Finally Shared A Video Of Her Son With Ex Tristan Thompson And He’s So Cute
Khloé Kardashian just gave fans a first look at her adorable newborn son, and they couldn’t be more ecstatic. The Good American founder, 38, introduced the world to her second child, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, in the season 2 premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians last week. In the latest episode, the long-awaited footage of the infant arrives after Kardashian announced that she and Thompson had welcomed their second child together via surrogate last month.
The Palace Might Not Approve Of Kate Middleton's ‘Puddle Pants’ But We Think They’re So Chic
Kate Middleton’s impeccable style is one thing we can always count on. The 40-year-old royal always looks like the epitome of elegance—polished, and appropriately regal. We also love that she’s an outfit repeater and wears both high end and “high street” brands alike. Though she...
Carrie Underwood Leaves Fans Speechless In A Sparkly Plunging Bodysuit On The Cover Of Her New Single
Carrie Underwood just confirmed that her highly-anticipated second single from her latest album “Denim & Rhinestones” will be the track “Hate My Heart,” which will be released on October 31st. The song will be the second single from the album, after the hugely-successful “Ghost Story,” and was written by Carrie alongside Hillary Lindsey, David Garcia and singer/songwriter Hardy.
Lizzo's Tour Outfits Include a Neon, Sheer-Paneled Catsuit Covered in Rhinestones
Lizzo's "Special" tour style can be summed up with two words: sparkly and sheer. The "2 Be Loved" singer is currently celebrating her fourth studio album with shows around the US, and every onstage outfit is pure perfection. On Sept. 22, one day before the kickoff concert in Sunrise, FL,...
Fans Are Blown Away By How Different Gwen Stefani Looks With Bobbed Hair And Glasses: 'I Didn't Realize This Was Gwen'
After shocking her fans with her unrecognizable appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers earlier this month, Gwen Stefani has once again rendered her fans completely speechless with a throwback picture of herself with short curly hair and thick-rimmed glasses. We had to do a double take when we saw it!
3 Dated Haircuts That Age You Instantly Over 40
When it comes to hair and personal expression, there’s no one style that suits everyone. But there’s also no one style that is a definite no-no for all people, regardless of their age. On one woman, super long hair can look incredible — shiny, bouncy...
The Internet Is Freaking Out Over Khloé Kardashian and Michele Morrone at Milan Fashion Week
The internet is trying to manifest a new relationship for Khloé Kardashian. On Saturday, Sept. 24, "365 Days" star Michele Morrone shared a photo of himself with his arm wrapped around Kardashian backstage at Milan Fashion Week on his Instagram Story. In the cozy pic, Morrone looks as if he may be whispering something in the Good American founder's ear.
Victoria Beckham slammed by fans over 11-year-old daughter's 'inappropriate' outfit
Victoria Beckham has been slammed by fans over her 11-year-old daughter’s ‘inappropriate’ outfit. Victoria and husband David Beckham headed to Paris alongside their youngest daughter, Harper Seven Beckham, for the launch of the fashion designer’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection, in which Harper wore a gorgeous black full-length gown.
Madonna’s son David Banda celebrates 17th birthday in plunging sequined suit
Madonna’s younger son celebrated his 17th birthday Saturday with a disco-themed bash for family and friends, and the gender-fluid fashion star didn’t disappoint with his choice of outfit for the evening. Banda sported a teal sequined pantsuit over a silky black shirt unbuttoned halfway down his chest, which...
Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $25 For Only the Next 5 Hours
At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
Kim Kardashian Once Again Showed the World She'll Do Anything for an Iconic Fashion Moment
Keeping up with the Kardashians has never been easier. Looking more breathtaking than ever in a sparkling silver floor-length Dolce & Gabbana gown, Kim Kardashian‘s form-fitting ensemble only had one downside: She couldn’t really move — or even sit — in it. The reality TV star-turned business maven was in Italy for Milan Fashion Week, during which she debuted a stunning collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana. Kim chose a number of creations from the fashion house’s 1990s and 2000s archives, which were reworked for the fashion show. She of course had to rock not one, but two incredible D&G gowns for...
We're Still Not Over The High-Slit Green Dress Heidi Klum Wore To The 'America's Got Talent' Finale—Wow!
As fans tuned in to the long-awaited America’s Got Talent (AGT) finale this week, many were blown away by judge Heidi Klum‘s sultry ensemble! The supermodel, 49, showed off her incredible figure at the event, donning a curve-hugging, green-and-black striped gown with shimmering, sheer fabric. From the garment’s low-cut neckline to (not one, but two!) daring high slits that flaunted Klum’s toned legs, the dress was what one fan dubbed the “most perfect and stunning finale look.”
Kim Kardashian Says Having All the Kardashian Kids in One School Is 'So Fun': 'They're So Close'
Going to school is a family affair for the Kardashian crew!. Speaking on Live! With Kelly and Ryan about her morning routine, Kim Kardashian, 41, said "it's madhouse chaos" getting her three oldest kids ready for school, where they attend alongside their cousins. "I do carpool every single day, that's...
Comments / 3