Hero Mom Secretly Calls 911 As She And Her 3 Kids Are Kidnapped At Knifepoint To Alert Police: Report

Mesquite police; MEGA

A hero mom secretly called 911 to save herself and her three children from a knife-wielding kidnapper, Radar has learned.

Last week, police in Mesquite, Nevada, announced the arrest of Justin Junius Carter , 34, in connection to the case.

The incident started when Mesquite 911 got a call from a woman in a moving vehicle, according to police. The woman eventually told dispatchers she was inside the vehicle and needed help. But she could not provide many details.

Investigators determined the location of the vehicle and responded to the scene.

Police found the car and stopped it. Inside, there was a woman, three children and a man, according to police. The man was later identified as Carter. Authorities said there were signs of criminal activity and started to investigate.

Carter had stabbed the woman while in Las Vegas and then kidnapped her and the children, police said.

The suspect drove to Mesquite, where the woman created a plan to call 911, police said. Officers arrested Carter.

Officials have not released other details in the case, including if the suspect knew the victims before the incident.

Authorities filed several charges against Carter, including four counts of second-degree kidnapping, police said.

“The bravery of this woman and her children cannot be overstated. They maintained their composure, and she bravely created a plan in her head to call for help as soon as she could,” Chief Maquade Chesley said.

“I am grateful the dispatchers and officers working that night were ready to jump into action without hesitation to find and rescue these victims from such a terrifying experience. Their swift action and persistence to gather information from the 911 call saved this family from further harm.”