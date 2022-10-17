ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln City, OR

Letter: Supports Susan Wahlke

By Voices of the Community
I am a resident of Lincoln City and support the re-election of Mayor Susan Wahlke.

Susan is an informed, effective and proven leadership you can trust! At this time in our City's development, she has the type of mayoral knowledge and experience to move us forward.

She brings years of public and volunteer service, significant municipal work experiences, business skills, and 30+years of life experiences in and around Lincoln City. She understands what has and has not worked in previous City leadership. As Mayor she is calm, reflective, open minded, and a creative thinker in her responses to complex city issues.

Susan pays attention to detail and supports her city council colleagues in coming to consensus with workable solutions. She understands that a sustainable economy requires job diversity, and affordable workforce housing strongly supporting both during her tenure as Mayor. Susan also seeks out other similar communities and discusses with their leaders solutions they have found useful and effective. She further has gained credibility with city business leaders with her trusted leadership.

I believe she has the kind of background and experience to re-elect her as our Mayor. She can hit the ground running, continue needed effective city goals, and continue using Council time and resources to make Lincoln City a city that works!

Vote for Susan Wahlke, an informed, effective and proven leadership you can trust!

Elaine Walsh

Lincoln City

