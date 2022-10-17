Read full article on original website
What Is Rudy Giuliani’s Net Worth?
Rudolph "Rudy" Giuliani is a businessman, the former mayor of New York City and former President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, is worth millions. He makes his money consulting for wealthy clients,...
Tucker Carlson Questions Prison Time For Capitol Rioter Who Sat In Mike Pence's Chair
"What does Mike Pence think of this?" the Fox News host asked.
Trump Adviser Kash Patel Appears Before Mar-A-Lago Grand Jury
Donald Trump’s former star adviser Kash Patel appeared in court on Oct. 13 in Washington, D.C. before the grand jury investigating Trump’s alleged stash of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, according to unidentified sources quoted by CNN. Patel served as a national security and defense official during the Trump administration, and was tapped by Trump to deal with the National Archives’ and DOJ’s separate attempts to retrieve any classified records Trump took when he left office. Patel has claimed on cable TV that he saw the former president declassifying records before he left the White House. CNN reports that he is among a small group of Trump advisers that may be exposed to legal risk in the Mar-a-Lago investigation however it’s unclear if he is a specific target of the DOJ. It’s also unclear if he answered any questions from the grand jury or used his Fifth Amendment protection.Read it at CNN
UK, France and Germany push for UN to carry out investigation of Iranian drones used by Russia in Ukraine
Top British, French and German diplomats wrote to the UN Secretary General on Friday urging the UN to investigate Iran's transfer of drones to Russia, given their conclusion that the transfer violates a UN Security Council resolution which restricts certain arms transfers to or from Iran, according to a letter reviewed by CNN.
Tell us: do you live in a Ukraine province annexed by Russia?
Vladimir Putin has declared martial law in the four provinces of Ukraine, which Russia proclaimed as annexed. We would like to hear from people living in Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk and Donetsk provinces about the current situation. How are you, your family and the people around you affected?. Share your experiences.
Virginians get voter notices with incorrect information
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Voters in northern and southwest Virginia have recently received notices directing them to incorrect polling locations, the state Department of Elections confirmed this week. In a statement provided to The Associated Press on Friday, Virginia Commissioner of Elections Susan Beals said the department had determined that a mailing of 31,000 voter notices with incorrect polling place locations had gone out to voters in seven towns across Prince William and Fairfax counties. The disclosure came after Beals said in a statement earlier in the week that voters with a P.O. box in nine southwest Virginia localities may have received notices with incorrect voting location information. A department spokesperson, Andrea Gaines, did not respond to questions from The Associated Press about whether the issue was limited to voters in southwest Virginia. She said Friday that the department was “working on determining additional information about the matter.”
