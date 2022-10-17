ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

TheDailyBeast

Trump Adviser Kash Patel Appears Before Mar-A-Lago Grand Jury

Donald Trump’s former star adviser Kash Patel appeared in court on Oct. 13 in Washington, D.C. before the grand jury investigating Trump’s alleged stash of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, according to unidentified sources quoted by CNN. Patel served as a national security and defense official during the Trump administration, and was tapped by Trump to deal with the National Archives’ and DOJ’s separate attempts to retrieve any classified records Trump took when he left office. Patel has claimed on cable TV that he saw the former president declassifying records before he left the White House. CNN reports that he is among a small group of Trump advisers that may be exposed to legal risk in the Mar-a-Lago investigation however it’s unclear if he is a specific target of the DOJ. It’s also unclear if he answered any questions from the grand jury or used his Fifth Amendment protection.Read it at CNN
WASHINGTON, DC
The Guardian

Tell us: do you live in a Ukraine province annexed by Russia?

Vladimir Putin has declared martial law in the four provinces of Ukraine, which Russia proclaimed as annexed. We would like to hear from people living in Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk and Donetsk provinces about the current situation. How are you, your family and the people around you affected?. Share your experiences.
The Associated Press

Virginians get voter notices with incorrect information

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Voters in northern and southwest Virginia have recently received notices directing them to incorrect polling locations, the state Department of Elections confirmed this week. In a statement provided to The Associated Press on Friday, Virginia Commissioner of Elections Susan Beals said the department had determined that a mailing of 31,000 voter notices with incorrect polling place locations had gone out to voters in seven towns across Prince William and Fairfax counties. The disclosure came after Beals said in a statement earlier in the week that voters with a P.O. box in nine southwest Virginia localities may have received notices with incorrect voting location information. A department spokesperson, Andrea Gaines, did not respond to questions from The Associated Press about whether the issue was limited to voters in southwest Virginia. She said Friday that the department was “working on determining additional information about the matter.”

