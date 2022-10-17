Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
Most foliage has now left the mountains
Many mountain and hill-town locations are now past peak, but there’s still vibrant color in the valleys. Much of the higher terrain across NYS is now past peak. Expect near peak-to-peak color along the Thruway corridor this weekend. We expect mainly dry weather for leaf peeping this weekend. After...
spectrumlocalnews.com
It’s harvest season for Finger Lakes wineries
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s harvest season for wineries across the Finger Lakes, working hard to move past the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s as busy as it is exciting at Three Brothers Wineries and Estates. “We’re bringing in fruit four to five days a week,” assistant winemaker Eli Bombard...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Home heating aid in New York could be more accessible under proposed law
As energy rates are expected to spike this winter season, state lawmakers are considering ways of providing some relief to New Yorkers. And that includes making it easier to access the relief itself. Democratic state Sen. John Mannion this month proposed a bill that is meant to reduce friction in...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Alarming new study released on chemicals in Western New York water
The Waterkeeper Alliance is sharing their findings of a new study on cancer causing substances in our water. In the study, Waterkeeper Association members from 34 states and the District of Columbia tested waterways for PFAS, often referred to as "forever chemicals," which do not naturally break down. The Buffalo...
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York governor, attorney general call for social media changes after Buffalo shooting
New York elected officials recommended a package of large-scale changes to state and federal laws for social media platforms they charge have helped fuel the spread of hate from the cyber world into the real one. The changes endorsed in a report compiled by state Attorney General Letitia James and...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Child care funding to expand programs at public college campuses in New York
New York is set to spend more than $15 million to expand child care programs at campuses of the State University of New York and City University of New York in order to provide more options to faculty, staff and students. Gov. Kathy Hochul's office announced this week that SUNY...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Man wanted for questioning in 4 Oklahoma deaths is arrested
OKMULGEE, Okla. (AP) — A man wanted for questioning about the deaths and dismemberment of four men in eastern Oklahoma has been arrested in Florida, police said Tuesday. Joe Kennedy, 67, was arrested Monday in Daytona Beach Shores while driving a stolen vehicle, according to a statement by Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Oprah seeks to lend her appeal to Abrams in Georgia election
ATLANTA (AP) — Oprah Winfrey is again shining her star power on Democrat Stacey Abrams's bid for governor in Georgia, as Abrams pursues a rematch against incumbent Republican Brian Kemp, who she narrowly lost to in 2018. Winfrey appeared in a prerecorded chat with Abrams on a campaign website...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Outside groups spend big on Zeldin as Democrats allege illegal coordination
From the outset, Lee Zeldin was bound to be outspent. Since the primary, Gov. Kathy Hochul, according to figures from the state Board of Elections, has spent almost four times what the Long Island congressman has. He has to play catch-up. “As of about a week and a half ago,...
spectrumlocalnews.com
GOP's Georgia challenge: Persuading Trump backers to vote
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — On a crisp fall morning, eager volunteers fanned out in the leafy suburban Atlanta neighborhood to knock on doors, trying to persuade reluctant and skeptical conservatives to register to vote in next month's midterm elections. It’s painstaking work anywhere, but especially pivotal in battleground Georgia,...
Comments / 0