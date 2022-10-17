ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Most foliage has now left the mountains

Many mountain and hill-town locations are now past peak, but there’s still vibrant color in the valleys. Much of the higher terrain across NYS is now past peak. Expect near peak-to-peak color along the Thruway corridor this weekend. We expect mainly dry weather for leaf peeping this weekend. After...
spectrumlocalnews.com

It’s harvest season for Finger Lakes wineries

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s harvest season for wineries across the Finger Lakes, working hard to move past the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s as busy as it is exciting at Three Brothers Wineries and Estates. “We’re bringing in fruit four to five days a week,” assistant winemaker Eli Bombard...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Home heating aid in New York could be more accessible under proposed law

As energy rates are expected to spike this winter season, state lawmakers are considering ways of providing some relief to New Yorkers. And that includes making it easier to access the relief itself. Democratic state Sen. John Mannion this month proposed a bill that is meant to reduce friction in...
NEW YORK STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Alarming new study released on chemicals in Western New York water

The Waterkeeper Alliance is sharing their findings of a new study on cancer causing substances in our water. In the study, Waterkeeper Association members from 34 states and the District of Columbia tested waterways for PFAS, often referred to as "forever chemicals," which do not naturally break down. The Buffalo...
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Man wanted for questioning in 4 Oklahoma deaths is arrested

OKMULGEE, Okla. (AP) — A man wanted for questioning about the deaths and dismemberment of four men in eastern Oklahoma has been arrested in Florida, police said Tuesday. Joe Kennedy, 67, was arrested Monday in Daytona Beach Shores while driving a stolen vehicle, according to a statement by Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice.
OKMULGEE, OK
spectrumlocalnews.com

Oprah seeks to lend her appeal to Abrams in Georgia election

ATLANTA (AP) — Oprah Winfrey is again shining her star power on Democrat Stacey Abrams's bid for governor in Georgia, as Abrams pursues a rematch against incumbent Republican Brian Kemp, who she narrowly lost to in 2018. Winfrey appeared in a prerecorded chat with Abrams on a campaign website...
GEORGIA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Outside groups spend big on Zeldin as Democrats allege illegal coordination

From the outset, Lee Zeldin was bound to be outspent. Since the primary, Gov. Kathy Hochul, according to figures from the state Board of Elections, has spent almost four times what the Long Island congressman has. He has to play catch-up. “As of about a week and a half ago,...
spectrumlocalnews.com

GOP's Georgia challenge: Persuading Trump backers to vote

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — On a crisp fall morning, eager volunteers fanned out in the leafy suburban Atlanta neighborhood to knock on doors, trying to persuade reluctant and skeptical conservatives to register to vote in next month's midterm elections. It’s painstaking work anywhere, but especially pivotal in battleground Georgia,...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy